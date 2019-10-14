Monday News, October 14, 2019  

Columbus Day forecast: Sunny skies…High 77

Job Fair this Wednesday (Oct 16)

Location: Davie campus of Davidson County Community College. Times: 10am til 1pm

The Job Fair (featuring +30 vendors) is FREE and open to the public.

High Point Market – The Fall Edition (October 19 – 23, 2019)

Traffic Alert: Expect lots of ‘activity’ in and around the downtown area leading up to the start of the Fall Market in High Point this Weekend!

City officials in Winston-Salem say a new name for the Dixie Classic Fair could happen as early as this week. The city council’s ‘general government committee’ meets at 4:30pm Tuesday at City Hall. The committee is scheduled to look at the timeline and cost to get the new name in place by the time the 2020 fair starts on Oct. 2, 2020. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fair-name-could-be-decided-this-week/

Kurdish-led forces are in a fight for survival against the Turkish military in Northern Syria. European Union foreign ministers will discuss the Syrian conflict today following the President’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria.

ALERT: Over 700 ISIS terrorists have escaped from a prison camp in northern Syria.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2019/october/lsquo-almost-all-rsquo-isis-terrorists-escape-prison-camp-amid-turkish-invasion

CBN News: Understanding the situation between the US, the Kurdish people and Turkey.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2019/october/who-is-turkey-attacking-and-why-this-will-help-you-understand-the-kurds-and-the-people-of-northeast-syria

Municipal elections: Early voting begins this week for residents in Lexington, Thomasville and Denton. Early voting runs this Wednesday (Oct 16) thru Nov. 1.

Early voting sites: Davidson County Board of Elections + Thomasville Public Library.

Election Day is Nov. 5. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20191008/early-voting-begins-oct-16?

The Greatest? Simone Biles is now the ‘most decorated world championship gymnast’ with 25 world medals. The 22-year-old competed in Germany over the weekend…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/october/simone-biles-becomes-most-decorated-world-championship-gymnast-of-all-time

Go Mountaineers! App State Football (5 – 0) ranked 24th in both the Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 Poll, the highest ranking in school history.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-ranked-th-in-amway-coaches-poll-ap-poll/

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/nonprofit-seeks-duffle-bag-donations-so-kids-entering-foster-care/article

Reminder: National Bosses Day is this Wednesday, October 16

(FREE) Dental Clinic in Charlotte this weekend

…happening this Friday and Saturday (Oct 18 -19, 2019)

Hosted by NC Dental Society / Missions of Mercy

Location: Bojangles Coliseum on Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Questions? Call 919-​234-4037. Want to volunteer?

*Details and contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom

‘Joker’ #1 at the Box Office (again)

The supremely dark “Joker” movie had a phenomenal second weekend in theaters over newcomers like the animated “The Addams Family” and the Will Smith action flick “Gemini Man.” www.boxofficemojo.com

Gal Gadot (pronounced GAH-dough) is hitting the big screen again but this time she is playing a different kind of ‘Wonder Woman’ – a Polish activist who risked her life to save 2,500 Jewish children from the Nazis during WWII.

Gadot announced on Friday that she and her husband have formed a new production company called Pilot Wave. Gadot will star in its first production.

“As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life. Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination,” Gadot told Deadline. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2019/october/gal-gadot-to-produce-star-in-film-about-christian-woman-who-saved-2-500-jewish-children-from-nazis

The CIAA is investigating a ‘brawl’ that erupted after Saturday’s Winston-Salem State and Johnson C. Smith football game at Bowman Gray Stadium. www.journalnow.com

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

An awareness event is planned in Thomasville this Thursday (Oct 17) at 7pm

at the town’s gazebo.