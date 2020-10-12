Monday News, October 12, 2020

Big Announcement: Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health are merging. The two entities, including Wake Forest School of Medicine, 42 hospitals and 1,500 care locations, will be combined under the name – Atrium Health. Wake Forest School of Medicine will become the academic core of Atrium Health, building a second campus of the school of medicine in Charlotte (which is currently the largest city in the U.S. without a 4-year medical school).

https://atriumhealth.org/about-us/newsroom/news/2020/10/atrium-health-and-wake-forest-baptist-health-combine-create-next-generation-academic-health-system

The confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett (President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee) begins this morning and will continue over the next four days, concluding on Thursday, October 15. The 48-year-old Barrett is a mother of seven children.

She once clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia as well as taught law at Notre Dame.

Barrett has been nominated by the president to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Sept. 18.

Watch the hearings on all major networks and our Facebook page/wbfj. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews

Five employees at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice testing positive for COVID-19. The courthouse will be open BUT with limited operations this week.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/five-forsyth-courthouse-employees-positive-for-covid-19-sheriffs-office-also-ids-cases/

Reminder: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will resume late fees and penalties that were put aside for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who owe back payments have until Oct. 30 to enroll in a payment plan.

Note: Those who enroll can avoid late fees and disconnections.

INFO: cityofws.org/paywater or call 336-727-8000 to enroll.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/water-disconnections-on-past-due-bills-set-to-resume-in-forsyth-oct-30-is-the/

Best month to buy THESE products…

October – Outdoor furniture, Jeans and Candy

November – Electronics, Home appliances and Tools

December – Electronics as well as Toys and Christmas decorations

https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/shopping/what-to-buy-every-month/

McDonald’s is adding new bakery items for the first time in a nearly a decade.

Beginning October 28, the McCafé bakery lineup is expanding with three new options: an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/mcdonalds-adds-new-bakery-items-for-the-first-time-in-almost-a-decade/

Election 2020: Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Tracking your Absentee Ballot…

Locate early voting sites https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

(In-person) Early Voting starts this Thursday, Oct 15 – Oct 31.

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

Election Day is Nov. 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Dedicated fans are trying to keep the item from being discontinued Nov. 5.

https://www.change.org/p/taco-bell-save-the-mexican-pizza

Gopher Wood? The Mystery of the Ark’s Timber.

Gopher Wood? The Mystery of the Ark's Timber.

When we started building the Ark Encounter, people frequently asked, "Are you building the Ark out of the same thing Noah did?" I would typically respond by saying, "Yes, wood." They would inevitably follow up with a clarification. "No, I mean, are you building it out of gopher wood?"

Michael Renegar, who combined his passion for storytelling and ghosts to become one of the Triad’s top authorities on myths and legends, passed Sunday morning. He was 51. An East Bend resident, Renegar wrote four volumes of North Carolina ghost tales including “Roadside Revenants” and “Tar Heel Terrors” and “Ghosts of the Triad” and “Looking for Lydia.”

https://journalnow.com/news/local/local-ghost-hunter-author-michael-renegar-dies/article_085d01d8-0bfa-11eb-ac26-23ef52163d14.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

Fact: Having reliable transportation is essential.

Wheels4Hope is a car donation program serving families in the Triad for over eight years. Car donations are down, but the demand is bigger than ever!

Donate your unwanted used cars and help families hit hard by the pandemic.

All car donations are tax-deductible. Wheels4Hope will even remove the car for you.

To donate, call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130. www.Wheels4Hope.org