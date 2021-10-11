Monday News, October 11, 2021

Today is Columbus Day (also ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’)

It’s a Federal Holiday: Federal offices closed. No mail delivery. Most banks closed.

McDonald’s offering educators’ FREE breakfast this week.

Through Friday, teachers, administrators and school staff can get a

FREE “Thank You Meal” at participating McDonald’s restaurants during breakfast hours. A valid work ID is needed. What to expect: A choice of one breakfast entree, hash rounds and a beverage in a classic Happy Meal box!

*The giveaway runs through Friday (Oct 15).

www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/10/08/mcdonalds-teacher-thank-you-meal-free-breakfast-educators/

Forsyth County water customers on the East side may notice temporary discoloration in their tap water starting TODAY (Oct 11). Crews will take the Chestnut Street water tank out of service for inspection. Potential areas that could be affected include downtown Winston-Salem east of Highway 52 as well as customers in Kernersville and Walkertown. https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=731

Weekly update on the Fall Color in the High Country (Oct 8, 2021)

It’s been wet and warm in the northern mountains this past week. This will ‘slow down’ color development a few days.

Peak color expected this weekend at the higher elevations!

Source: ‘The Fall Color Guy’ Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at App State

*You can follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook.

This year’s Boston Marathon is being ‘run’ this morning. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, April’s date for the race was postponed to this October. Masks are not required while running.https://www.baa.org/races/boston-marathon

A long weekend for Southwest customers.

Southwest Airlines cancelling more than 2,000 flights over the weekend.

The company blamed the cancellations on air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida as well as bad weather. If you are traveling Southwest today, you will need to check your flight status before heading to the airport. www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2021/10/10/southwest-airlines-flight-cancellations-company-apologizes/6083634001/

College Football: Top 25 Poll

Wake Forest in the Top 20 (#16) after that OT win against Syracuse on Saturday. https://godeacs.com/news/2021/10/10/football-wake-forest-ranked-in-latest-ap-and-coaches-poll.aspx

#22 NC State (Bye week)

#15 Coastal Carolina https://www.usatoday.com/sports/ncaaf/polls/ap-poll/

‘Wellness Day’ UNC Chapel Hill is cancelling classes on Tuesday (Oct 12) “as a step in addressing mental health campus-wide” after two students died on campus during the past month. Also, UNC campus police are investigating two suicide attempts on campus over the weekend. UNC will hold a mental health summit later this month with faculty, staff and student leaders. Resource info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

*If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, resources are available from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and the Crisis Text Line by texting START to 741-741.

www.wfae.org/education/2021-10-11/unc-chapel-hill-cancels-classes-oct-12-following-death-of-2-students-on-campus

Wake Forest School of Medicine is joining 13 other medical schools and hospitals in a national ‘youth concussion’ study. The study is being funded by the National Institute of Neur-o-lo-gical Disorders and Stroke.

BTW: More than 3 million Americans are diagnosed with concussions annually.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-medical-school-joins-national-youth-concussion-study/

NEW: Drugmaker Merck is asking the FDA ‘emergency use authorization’ of its ‘anti-viral pill’, giving us another ‘tool’ in the fight against Covid-19. The anti-viral pill could be taken at home to reduce symptoms and speed recovery from Covid.

If cleared by the FDA, it would be the first (authorized) pill shown to treat COVID-19.

All other FDA-backed treatments against Covid require an IV or injection.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/merck-asks-fda-to-authorize-promising-anti-covid-pill/

Headline of the Morning

‘Scientists discover the reason why women tend to feel colder than men’

A team from Tel Aviv University’s School of Zoology proposing – after 40 years of research that – “males and females feel temperature differently.”

Along with men and women battling over the thermostat, researchers looked at how this phenomenon also plays out among birds and bats.

“The bottom line is we can say that this difference in thermal sensation did not come about so that we could argue with our partners over the air conditioning, but rather the opposite: it is meant to make the couple take some distance from each other so that each individual can enjoy some peace and quiet.”

Bottom Line: We STILL don’t know… 😊

https://myfox8.com/offbeat/scientists-discover-the-reason-why-women-tend-to-feel-colder-than-men/

A young woman (her name is Bailey) shares that…

“My dad passed away when I was 16 years old from cancer.

Before he died, he pre-paid flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday. The card with the flowers from her dad reads:

‘Bailey, this is my last love letter to you until we meet again.

I do not want you to shed another tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place. You are and will always be the most precious jewel I was given.

It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest.

I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be.

I love you Boo Boo and Happy Birthday!!!! Daddy.’

https://www.facebook.com/sgnreporters144/