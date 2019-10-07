Search
Monday News, October 07, 2019 

Monday News, October 07, 2019 

Today is Education Day at the Dixie Classic Fair

Gates open at 9am  / Free Face painting at the WBFJ Gazebo til 1pm

 

Imagine having to leave your home, not knowing exactly where you’ll end up, and all you have to put your belongings in – is a trash bag.  For children entering foster care, that is REALITY.   To ease this transition, ‘Say So’, a program of the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases to give to these individuals in the Foster Care system.  Their goal: 2,500 new or like-new suitcases and duffle bags donated by Friday, October 25.

Drop off locations: Children’s Home Society locations in Winston-Salem and Greensboro are accepting duffle bags, suitcases and/or financial donations.

  • 604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
  • 100 North Gate Park, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/nonprofit-seeks-duffle-bag-donations-so-kids-entering-foster-care/article

 

The annual Medicare open enrollment happens between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7.

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold workshops on Fridays during that period to help individuals making changes or choose drug and Medicare Advantage plans.  Trained counselors will be available to assist…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/aging-matters-workshops-for-medicare-enrollment-scheduled-through-the-fall/article

 

The McRib is back at McDonald’s, for a limited time.    The McRib – seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun – launched in 1981.  To find participating restaurants, enter your ZIP code at www.mcdfinder.com.

 

At the Box Office:  Final numbers are expected later today for the extremely ‘dark’ new movie, “Joker,” which grossed an estimated $93.5 million in ticket sales over the weekend, having a record October opening, despite concerns over its violent themes and ramped-up theater security.  https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

 

 

Oct 07, 2019:  Monday Morning Grocery Grab…$50 dollars in FREE groceries

*Thanks to Welcome Home Realty

CONGRATS to Nanette (Lexington)…who knew our ‘slogan’

”Share a Scoop, Share a Smile” Edy’s Ice Cream

A little background…

1928 – Candy maker Joseph Edy and ice cream maker William Dreyer form a sweet partnership. Together they created Edy’s and Dreyer’s Ice Cream. 

Dreyer’s Classic Ice Cream is west of the Rocky Mountains and in Texas.

EDY’S Grand Ice Cream in the East.

Introduced:  1929 – Rocky Road /   1982 – Cookies ’N Cream

*Edy’s is pronounced (EE-dee’s) after our co-founder Joseph Edy. https://www.edys.com/faqs

 

Domestic violence awareness events planned…

Denton (This Thursday, October 10 at 7pm at Harrison Park)

Thomasville (Next week, Oct. 17 at 7pm at the gazebo)

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

 https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20191001/domestic-violence-vigil-to-be-held-thursday

 

Headline of the Morning

“At least 500 people have been hit by cars in Winston-Salem since 2009”

Good News: The city has a plan to make intersections safer.

“There are about 400 intersections with traffic lights in Winston-Salem, and less than half of them have pedestrian signals.  89 intersections needing work to be made safer for pedestrians. Work is scheduled to begin on the first of the 22 intersection projects sometime this fall and the rest are still in the design phase.”

-Matthew Burczyk, the city’s bicycle and pedestrian coordinator

As a whole, pedestrian-involved crashes are on the rise.  In the last 10 years, the number of pedestrians killed by motor vehicles in North Carolina has increased by 54%.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/at-least-people-were-hit-by-cars-in-winston-salem/article_e32f4994-de39-542b-baab-2d5b9472125a.html

 

 

BB&T and SunTrust Banks may get a temporary reprieve from having to comply with federal stress-test requirements. The Dodd-Frank Act goes into effect Nov. 24.

The assessments are designed to gauge the potential impact of a severe downturn on bank operations and capital levels as part of the financial reform law. The four national banks — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo — would still be required to conduct annual stress tests.

FYI: BB&T announced in February that it would acquire SunTrust in an all-stock megadeal currently valued at $27.9 billion dollars.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/bb-t-suntrust-may-gain-reprieve-at-least-temporarily-from/article_0fe8dc7a-63b3-5819-a856-e56c1d329e46.html

