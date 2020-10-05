Monday News, October 05, 2020

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Feed that meter: The City of Winston-Salem will resume on-street parking enforcement starting TODAY (Oct 05). Time limits will be enforced for metered and non-metered parking spaces. Anyone violating parking limits will receive tickets.

Enforcement stopped in April during the coronavirus pandemic. WXII 12

Cineworld, owners of Regal cinemas, is considering closing all its movie theaters in the United States and Britain, after the postponement of the new James Bond film. https://www.wxii12.com/article/cineworld-regal-cinemas-may-close-us-uk-theaters/34262408

Note: The Grand 18 in Winston-Salem re-opened late Friday after being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Over 800 people caught a movie over the weekend. Check out what’s new in watching a movie on the News Blog. https://www.thegrandtheatre.com/reopening

Prayer concern: Pastor John Hagee of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas has tested positive for COVID-19. Good news: Doctors caught the virus early.

His son, Pastor Matt Hagee made the announcement during an online church service on Sunday. The 80-year-old pastor is currently under medical care.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/october/80-year-old-megachurch-pastor-john-hagee-has-covid-asks-to-pray-for-him-daily

NEW – Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Atlantic. The storm is expected to impact the Northern Gulf Coast later in the week as a Category 2 hurricane. *The system could bring rain to North Carolina this weekend? https://weather.com/

Update: President Trump continues to improve in his battle against COVID-19, a White House physician said Sunday. White House physician Sean Conley said doctors gave Trump supplemental oxygen on Friday after the president had a “high fever” and his oxygen levels dipped below 94%.

*President Trump and first lady Melania testing positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/10/04/ups-and-downs-donald-trump-improving-covid-19-doctors-say/3615941001/

Traffic Alerts in downtown Winston-Salem

*Monday, October 5th – 9am through lunchtime.

Crews will be close Exit (# 233B) from EB Salem Parkway (BUS 40) to Cherry and Marshall Streets. The ramp closure will be reopened as soon as the work is completed.

*Duke Power will close a lane of Patterson Avenue between 1st and 3rd Streets today (Oct 5) through Oct 23 from 7 am – 6 pm to install underground conduit.

Water / Sewer Repair: Lane closure. Right lane of 2nd Street between 1st Street and Green Street starting TODAY until 10-8-20 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

Election 2020

Vice-Presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and California Senator

Kamala Harris (COMMA- LAH) set for this Wednesday (Oct 7) at 7pm.

Location: University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

This is the only vice-presidential debate scheduled before November 3.

There are 2 more Presidential debates scheduled in October (Oct 15 + Oct 22).

https://www.washingtonpost.com/elections/2020/08/14/presidential-debates/

The voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2020 general election is Friday (Oct 9). If you miss the deadline, you can register to vote and cast a ballot during early ‘in-person’ voting between Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election 2020: Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog.

Vote by ‘absentee ballot’. Track Your Absentee Ballot…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020

Face coverings are still required.

North Carolina moving into Phase 3 last Friday

Phase 3 should last through Oct. 23, 2020.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/governor-cooper-moves-north-carolina-phase-3-stable-numbers?fbclid

FAQ regarding Phase 3 on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-169-FAQ_0.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (or 6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state …with about two months remaining in the fire season.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/october/record-breaking-california-wildfires-surpass-4-million-acres

Earlier today…

“Salute to Educators Flyover” across the Piedmont Triad happened at noon.

The one-hour “Salute to Educators Flyover” flight coincides with “World Teacher Appreciation Day.”

*The 19-member Bandit flight team is a nonprofit organization based in Raleigh.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wxii-winston-salem-north-carolina-flyover-recognize-education/34100821