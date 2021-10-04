Search
Monday News, October 04, 2021

Verne Hill

School Day at the Carolina Classic Fair                                   Kids pre-K through 5th grade FREE (9am -2pm)

 

Allergy Alert: ‘Weed Pollen’ like Ragweed in the MODERATE range for Monday.   https://forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

REMINDER: When using your windshield wipers, keep your headlights ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

 

Winston-Salem: Bethabara Road between Silas Creek and Old Town Road remains CLOSED due to a water main break which led to a sinkhole. *Update: Road should be back open Friday, October 15.    https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695

 

Today is National Taco Day (Taco Monday?)

Get free tacos at Taco Bell and 7-Eleven…?

Today is also National Cinnamon Roll Day

 

Did your phone buzz with Amber Alerts on Sunday?

Good News: That missing 11 year old girl was located in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirming late last night.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/regional/amber-alert-western-north-carolina-polk-county-child/275

 

The Supreme Court begins its new term today.

The High Court will address key issues including abortion, gun regulations and public-school policies as the new term begins today. The most talked-about case is the Mississippi abortion law, which some believe could weaken and even overturn Roe v. Wade. All 9 judges will meet in person except for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/october/supreme-court-to-address-abortion-gun-regulations-public-school-policies-as-new-term-begins-monday

 

A strict Covid-19 vaccine mandate takes effect TODAY for New York City teachers and staff. Unvaccinated employees will be placed on unpaid leave and not be allowed to work this week. Substitutes will be brought in where needed.

BTW: New York City is not offering a remote option this year for students.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/october/covid-vaccine-mandate-takes-effect-for-nyc-teachers-staff

 

Headline of the Morning

‘Powerball prize balloons to $670M’

The new jackpot, if won, would be the sixth-largest in Powerball history and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time, according to powerball.com.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

