Monday News, OCT 31, 2017

FDA Warning on THIS candy? Too much of the old-fashioned favorite black licorice can cause health problems such as irregular heart rhythm, especially in people over 40. Black licorice contains a sweetening compound (called glycyrrhizin), which can cause a drop in potassium levels. With low levels, some people might experience high blood pressure, swelling and even congestive heart failure, the FDA says. Good News: Potassium levels return to normal after you stop eating large amounts of black licorice. https://goo.gl/M1FpXU

Treats no tricks: Food deals for October 31st include…

-Chick-fil-A – Kids in costume get a free treat when you dine-in, on October 31 from 5 to 7 PM (at participating restaurants)

-CiCi’s Pizza – Kids ages 10 and under dressed in costumes get a a free kids buffet! (Limit 1 free kids buffet per adult buffet and regular drink purchased)

-Krispy Kreme – Get a free glow in the dark bucket when you purchase a bucket of original glazed donut holes.

-Sonic – Get $.50 corn dogs all day. Long list of deals on the News Blog

Wonder Woman, Clown, Rabbit, Pirate, Ninja and Superhero: Some of the 50 most popular costumes based on Google searches. https://goo.gl/mthvwJ

Still searching for a cheap ‘costume’ idea?

One of the ‘trendiest’ costumes this season – be a Giraffe. Searches for giraffe Halloween makeup are up 1,200% on Pinterest. The good news: The look is extremely budget-friendly. All you need is some basic makeup. Transform your kids into a giraffe in under an hour. Details: https://goo.gl/iLf4vw

World Series Game 6 tonight in LA. The Houston Astros lead the series with the LA Dodgers 3 games to 2. https://goo.gl/jeKjta

Reminder: You can get a FREE ‘Doritos Locos Taco’ from Taco Bell this Wed (Nov 1), from 2pm to 6pm. One per person! *Thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base in the 11th inning of Game 2. https://goo.gl/Q68QtF

At least 2 New England States Want a Time Zone Change?

Most Americans will turn their clocks back one hour for daylight savings late Saturday night, leading to long stretches of afternoon darkness that can increase a sense of winter gloom. But lawmakers in a couple New England states including Maine and Massachusetts are proposing a dramatic change: Ditching the Eastern Time Zone in favor of the Atlantic one, which would gain them an extra hour of sunlight in the afternoon. Proposals are on the table…

Fall back ONE hour this Saturday night before bedtime. (Nov 5)

New this morning: Bill Bloxham, the homeless man who was severely beaten by teenagers in January, was found dead at the Hardee’s on First Street on Monday morning, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said Bloxham’s body was found in the restroom of the fast-food restaurant about 9:50 a.m. Lt. Tyrone Phelps said that while there were no immediate signs of foul play, police did start a death investigation. The body was turned over to the county medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Bloxham was 60 years old.

Bloxham was severely beaten by a group of five black teens in the early-morning hours of January 16. Authorities said the teens came across Bloxham as he was sleeping under the Glade Street bridge near Hanes Park. The attack left him with a brain injury leading to memory loss, near blindness in one eye and reduced vision in the other, among other injuries. Bloxham’s medical bills for injuries, including fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, totaled some $500,000.

Bloxham was a daily visitor to the old Central Library in downtown Winston-Salem.

Bloxham grew up in the area. Attending St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in the Ardmore neighborhood and was described him as a quiet and gentle person. Bloxham played the trombone and graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in music.

Earlier this year, Bloxham’s brother described him as someone who never really found his niche in life. But Bloxham was an avid reader and eagerly took part in a public library program called Books for Dudes.

Bloxham recently told members of his reading group (Books for Dudes) about going to court after the assault. “He had been in the same room as the kids and the families and that he didn’t have any memory of the attack, and so didn’t have any anger directed toward the kids. One of the main things was that he felt sorry for the parents because they were there…”

-Michael Ackerman, a librarian at the Southside branch and one of the founders of Books for Dudes,,,and a friend to Bloxham.

NOTE: In August, Tremayne Jaquan Butler, 18, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his part in the assault, and Treshawn Jaquez Plater, 17, was sentenced to 39 months. Both pleaded guilty to assault and other charges. A case against Decorus Roundtree, 17, is pending, and two of the teenagers are to be tried in juvenile court.

Prosecutors said the teens punched and struck Bloxham for about 10 minutes, and that while Bloxham tried to defend himself he was overwhelmed and knocked to the ground. After robbing Bloxham of $30, removing some of his clothes and throwing his shoes into the creek, prosecutors said, one of the teenagers went back and began kicking Bloxham in the head.

https://goo.gl/m74fwz