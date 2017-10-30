Search
Home Blog Monday News, OCT 30, 2017      

Monday News, OCT 30, 2017      

Verne HillOct 30, 2017Comments Off on Monday News, OCT 30, 2017      

Tuesday (All Hollows Eve):  Sunny and warmer…High 68..  ‘Treating’ forecast: GREAT! Clear skies. Temperatures in the lower 60s

 

Today is National Candy Corn Day   So, what exactly IS in candy corn? Hint: NO corn, but lots of ‘sugar’, even honey.  https://goo.gl/D74nJL

 

Favorite candy by state: Top sweet treats for North Carolina include…

#1 M&Ms      #2 Reece’s Cups     #3 Candy Corn

 

Still searching for a Trunk or Treat Costume idea? One of the ‘trendiest’ costumes this season – be a Giraffe. Searches for giraffe Halloween makeup are up 1,200% on Pinterest.  The good news:  The look is extremely budget-friendly. All you need is some basic makeup. Transform your kids into a giraffe in under an hour. Details: https://goo.gl/iLf4vw

 

Turning to artificial Christmas trees? Some experts saying that ‘live’ Christmas trees could cost more this season, with the likelihood of shortages in North Carolina and Oregon.  Artificial trees accounted for nearly 81 million Christmas trees displayed in the U.S. in 2016, while nearly 19 million were real.

BTW: It takes from 7 to 9 years before some trees are ready to be cut and sold.

Trees from North Carolina are generally shipped to states east of the Mississippi River, such as Florida.  (American Christmas Tree Association)  https://goo.gl/ZgRNKw

 

World Series Game 5 ‘Slug Fest’:  The Houston Astros finally beating the LA Dodgers (13 to 12) in 10 innings last night.  The Astros lead the series 3-2 as the teams head back to Los Angeles for game 6 on Tuesday night. https://goo.gl/jeKjta

 

Reminder: You can get a FREE ‘Doritos Locos Taco’ from Taco Bell this Wed (Nov 1), from 2pm to 6pm. One per person!  *Thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base in the 11th inning of Game 2.  https://goo.gl/Q68QtF

 

When Marcus Flores fell in love with Roxanne Garcia, he knew something would have to happen. He’d have to become a die-hard Dodgers fan, just like her. The couple from McAllen, Texas, held up a handmade sign while attending Game 4 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park that read:

We emptied our honeymoon savings to be here (at the World Series)!”

Marcus and Roxanne are engaged, and the wedding is in January. But seriously, the couple has been saving up for a honeymoon trip to Thailand. But that will have to wait.  “We figured we could have a honeymoon whenever. Why not use what we’d saved for World Series tickets?”

BTW: Marcus is fine with delaying the honeymoon. He owns a gym and is a professional trainer — that’s how he met his soon-to-be-wife. And January is a busy time, when people make their New Year’s resolutions and hit the treadmills.

So, the honeymoon (trip) will have to wait…  But taking your fiancé to the World Series to see her favorite tram…PRICELESS!      https://goo.gl/nBTQ4t

 

 

Krispy Kreme is keeping its global headquarters in Winston-Salem, but is  planning to “establish a presence” in the Charlotte market as part of its long-term growth strategy. Officials making the announcement late last week.

Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph in Old Salem on July 13, 1937.

Krispy Kreme has more than 1,300 retail shops in 31 countries counting the US.  https://goo.gl/xENHVU

 

More points on your Krispy Kreme app?   The Carolina Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17-3) on Sunday.  The Panthers are now 5-3.

 

New this morning: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort surrendered to authorities Monday morning, facing charges as a result of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. CBN News  https://goo.gl/84HkRu

 

College Football: Wake Forest will be without stand out receiver Greg Dortch for the remainder of the season after Dortch undergoing surgery Saturday night for an abdominal injury. Wake Forest beat Louisville on Saturday (42-32).  Dortch scored a school-record four receiving touchdowns. https://goo.gl/1T7kaG

 

Election 2017: Experts

refer to this as an ‘off-year’ municipal election, but LOCAL races are VERY important!  Various offices up for grabs including…

Kernersville Board of Aldermen, mayor of Clemmons and the Lewisville Town

Council. Early voting is happening now through this Saturday, Nov 4th. Election Day is Nov. 7.   Click on your local board of elections office (by county) at the News Blog   https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo

 

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Check out the holiday shopping deadlines for the three major U.S. shipping carriers (UPS, USPS, and FedEx), as well as the 10 most popular online shopping sites in the US on the News Blog.  https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
