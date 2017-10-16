Monday News, OCT 16, 2017

Traffic Alert: Downtown High Point…

Fall ‘International Home Furnishings Market’

Expect heavier traffic + more people walking around thru Wednesday OCT 18

UPDATE: Business 40 Renovation Project in Downtown Winston-Salem

A long-awaited upgrade of Business 40 in downtown Winston-Salem will get underway next Monday (OCT 23), accompanied by lane closures and warnings that it is time to start looking for alternative ways to travel to and from downtown.

*The first lane closures will only be in effect nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*In December drivers will be looking at a 45-day stretch when Business 40 will be down to one lane in each direction 24 hours a day.

*From late 2018 to the middle of 2020, a big chunk of Business 40 running through downtown is scheduled to be closed to traffic of any kind.

BTW: The Business 40 renovation is a $100 million project designed to modernize downtown Winston-Salem’s obsolete freeway. The new road will have longer on- and off ramps, fewer exits and most likely a 55 mph speed limit.

https://goo.gl/R73gnp

“What I am telling people is that this is the warm-up,” says Gayle Anderson, the president and chief executive of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce.

“It is time to start exploring other routes now (through downtown).”

Davidson County Marching Band Night happening this Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Davidson High School. Admission is $5. Proceeds to benefit the Davidson County All-County Band Clinic.

There will be a halftime event showcasing all Davidson County high school marching and competition bands. All 600 members of the individual bands will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” together. https://goo.gl/ejHozc

FACT: 80% of pastors battle with severe stress, fear and isolation

Our ministry leaders need our encouragement. It’s more than just a nice thing to do. It matters. It’s biblical…

1 Thessalonians 5:11 – “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.”

Proverbs 16:24 – “Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.”

1 Peter 4:8-9 – “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins. Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling.”

Congratulations to Calvary Day School Boys Soccer Team

…the TAC Conference CHAMPIONS

-Tied 3-3 at the end over double overtime! Cougars win in Penalty Kicks 2-0!!!