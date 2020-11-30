Monday News, November 30, 2020

Cyber Monday: Today is expected to be the busiest ‘online shopping day’ ever! According to the National Retail Federation, Black Friday (online) shopping was up over 20% compared to last year! Only ‘half’ of shoppers ventured out ‘in person’ last Friday.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/black-friday-was-a-bust-for-many-stores-better-for-online-11606676355

Wake Forest Baptist Medical center will ‘light’ their huge Moravian star later this evening (around 6pm). Due to COVID-19, there will be NO public gathering. Note: This will actually be the second time the Moravian star has made an appearance. The star was assembled and lit back in April and May to offer a sense of hope and some reassurance to those in the community! www.wakehealth.edu

Northern Mountains: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Tuesday. Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations = 2 to 4 inches. Cities impacted include: Boone, West Jefferson and Marion.

New this morning: Biotech company Moderna plans on applying for an emergency use authorization from the FDA after receiving more good news about the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine. This makes the second vaccine maker to request authorization from the federal government.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/11/30/940037920/more-good-news-for-modernas-covid-19-vaccine-candidate

Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2020? It’s ‘PANDEMIC’.

With roots in Latin and Greek, Pandemic is a combination of “pan,” for all,

and “demos,” for people or population.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/merriam-websters-top-word-of-2020-not-a-shocker-pandemic/

Accidents happen? President-elect Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major.

A follow-up CT scan confirmed that Biden has a hairline fracture in his foot.

The president-elect will be in a walking boot for several weeks.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/11/29/political-updates-donald-trump-joe-biden-president-transition/6449096002/

The Utah monolith mystery just got weirder. That 10-foot, three-sided gleaming metal column that was discovered on November 18th, embedded in Utah’s remote Red Rock Country, has vanished – without a trace.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) reported the disappearance on Saturday.

The case has been passed on to the local sheriff’s office. The Utah Department of Public Safety discovered the object embedded into the rock 2 weeks ago during an expedition counting bighorn sheep in the barren region of southeastern Utah.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2020/11/29/utah-monolith-disappears-remote-desert-mystery/6460097002/

Reminder: The latest Executive Order from the Governor (#180) stressing that EVERYONE should wear a ‘face covering’ whenever they are with someone who is NOT from the same household. Especial when out in public!

*The extended Phase 3 mandate remains in effect until Friday, December 11.

NOTE: Personal mass-gathering limits: 10 individuals indoors. 50 people outside.

FAQ: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-180-FAQ.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Clancy Clark, surgical oncology specialist with Wake Forest Baptist Health explains the causes, symptoms, and treatments of Pancreatic cancer. Check out our interview on the News Blog. Details: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Condition/p/Pancreatic-Cancer

Reminder: Guilford County Schools are doing ‘remote learning’ for all students this week (through this Friday, Dec 4) – in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following the recent Thanksgiving holiday. Most employees will work from home as well.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/guilford-county-schools-will-move-to-remote-learning-for-all-students-for-the-week-after-thanksgiving/

The latest in a series of violent incidents on the Hanes Mall has prompted local law-enforcement agencies to pledge a ‘ramp-up’ of police presence for at least through the holiday shopping season.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/latest-incident-on-hanes-mall-campus-prompts-pledge-for-larger-law-enforcement-presence/

Update: Hanes Mall will be strictly enforcing their ongoing Youth Escort Policy.

Visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult both inside and outside the complex from 3 p.m. until close – every day. Those in violation may be prosecuted for trespassing.

https://myfox8.com/news/winston-salem-police-address-teen-violence-at-hanes-mall/

Notable Passing: Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the on-screen body, though not the voice, of Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, passed away after a short illness. Prowse was 85.

The ‘voice’ of Darth Vader was dubbed in by James Earl Jones.

https://journalnow.com/news/world/dave-prowse-actor-who-played-darth-vader-dies-at-85/

The UNCG vs Winthrop men’s basketball game slated for Sunday night was postponed. COVID-19 issues were the reason.

The Spartan’s are set to play again Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/uncgs-basketball-game-against-winthrop-postponed-because-of-covid-19-issues/