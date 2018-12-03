Monday News, November 30, 2018 

Winter officially begins December 21, 2018

Remembering 41: Former President George HW Bush passed away late Friday.

He was 94. According to the Architect of the US Capitol’s website, Bush, Sr will become the 35th individual and 12th president, to be formally honored at the US Capitol.

Timeline: The body of the former President arrives at the US Capitol on Monday, where he’ll lie in state til Wednesday. On Wednesday, Bush will be remembered at a state funeral at the National Cathedral. Afterward, his body will be flown back to Texas.

A second funeral is scheduled to take place in Texas on Thursday.

Thursday evening, he’ll be interred at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

TimeLine: https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/george-hw-bush-funeral/index.html

STORY: Sully, Bush, Sr’s service dog stays by his side even in passing.

Sully H.W. Bush, a yellow Labrador service dog, will be traveling with the former President’s casket on his flight to Washington, DC. A highly trained service dog, Sully will now go back into service to help other veterans and is going to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The Bush family spokesperson posted an image of Sully next to Bush’s casket on Sunday along with the caption, “Mission complete.” -Fox News

The Anchorage area still dealing with the aftermath of that 7.0 magnitude earthquake that shook part of Alaska on Friday. The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded over 150 aftershocks as of Sunday in Anchorage.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/12/03/bush-alaska-earthquake-cher-show/2163343002/

Sad News: Actor Ken Berry who starred in the TV shows “F Troop,” “Mayberry R.F.D.” and “Mama’s Family,” passed away on Saturday. Ken Berry was 85. https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2018/12/02/ken-berry-star-f-troop-mamas-family-has-died/2183492002/

At the Box Office: Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” #1, “The Grinch” #2

The Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” is underway, and by the time it’s over, the network plans to have broken its own record with 37 new seasonal films premiering this year. http://www.hallmarkchannel.com/schedule

Upcoming College Football Bowl Games of interest…

-Wake Forest will play Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22.

This is the 3rd straight bowl berth for the Deacons

-App State capturing the Sun Belt Football Championship in Boone on Saturday.

ASU will face Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec 15 9pm kickoff. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/asu/who-will-app-state-the-sun-belt-champion-be-playing/article_14b75ef9-3d20-5d19-8a7a-7b0a9ba87192.html

Parking Tax? Well, Yes! Churches and other historically tax-exempt organizations will now have to file federal and likely state income tax returns. A nonprofit organization that simply allows its employees to park in a parking lot or garage that is part of the organization’s facilities will be subject to a 21% income tax on the cost of the parking provided. The law applies to all non-profits of all persuasions.

The total number of church and nonprofit employees in the U.S. is approximately 15 million or 15 million parking spaces. http://www.ecfa.org/Content/Nonprofit-Parking-Tax-Update

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018. You could help someone with a life-threatening disease or injury. You could literally help save more than one life. Donate blood today https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Want to beat the Christmas rush? Check out KEY shipping deadlines for the holidays on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://clark.com/shopping-retail/online-shopping/shipping-deadlines-christmas-2018

The Old Salem Candle Tea is a Christmas tradition for many…

Dates and times on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/candletea

Admission is $5, $1 for children 12 and under.