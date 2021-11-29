Monday News, November 29, 2021

Today is Cyber Monday

Increased Fire Danger (again) today. Outdoor burning is discouraged (National Weather Service)

Update: Pilot Mountain State Park remains CLOSED (indefinitely) after a wildfire started on the north side of Pilot Mountain on Saturday afternoon. The NEW wildfire – fueled by dry and windy conditions – has consumed over 250 acres.

Please keep the firefighters on the scene in your prayers…

Note: The mayor of Pilot Mountain Evan Cockerham (posting on Facebook) that their fire department could use donations like bottled water, snacks, Gatorade are welcome.

He asks you drop these donations off at the Pilot Knob Volunteer fire station on Key Street (in Pilot Mtn). https://www.facebook.com/Pilot-Knob-Vol-Fire-Department-977824285575453/

“Out of an abundance of caution” The U.S. is limiting travel from several African nations including South Africa due to new Covid-19 variant named “omicron”. U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents are excluded. https://consumer.healthday.com/11-29-what-experts-know-about-the-omicron-variant-of-concern-2655877523.html

Food Safety: How long can I eat on those leftovers?

Refrigerated leftovers should be eaten within three to four days, according to the Mayo Clinic. Leftovers should be reheated to 165 degrees. If you don’t think you’ll be able to eat leftovers within four days, freeze them immediately. Frozen foods should be eaten within four months. Note: When in doubt, throw leftovers out.

Safe temperatures: 40°F or lower in the refrigerator, 0°F or lower in the freezer.

What is Advent?

The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” The coming of the Christ child (birth of Jesus) as well as the eventual second coming of Christ for his church. The Advent season which is celebrated over the four Sundays leading up to Christmas Day, is broken down into four themes…

Hope (or promise)

Preparation (waiting or prophecy)

Joy (peace)

Love (adoration)

The candles leading up to Christmas are purple sometimes red. Traditionally, a fifth white candle is placed in the middle and is lit on Christmas Day to celebrate the birth of Jesus. The Advent wreath first appeared in Germany in 1839.

College Football: Wake Forest heading to the ACC championship

The Deacs win over Boston College (41-10) on Saturday, clinched a trip to the ACC championship game against Pitt this Saturday (Dec 4) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kick off at 8pm on ABC

Bell ringers needed: The local Salvation Army needs bell-ringers for their Red Kettle fundraising campaign – now through December 24. www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Tips: Keeping safe in ‘COLD weather’…

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside.

Don’t forget your hat and gloves…

Vehicle…

-Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

-If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked / replaced…

Home…

-Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

RECALL: Procter & Gamble Co. issued a recall for more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret-branded aerosol deodorants and sprays, warning that the products could contain benzene, a cancer-causing agent.

NFL: Carolina Panthers fall to the Miami Dolphins (33 to 10) on Sunday.

Landfill hours of operation over the holidays on the News Blog

Update: The Old Salisbury Road landfill in southern Forsyth County will be

CLOSED through January 31, 2022 due to a ‘staff shortage’

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Rededication – often called the Festival of Lights began Sunday evening (Nov 28, 2021). The 8-day holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional oil-rich foods, games and gifts. Hanukkah celebrates the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C.

The original Feast of Dedication (where Hanukkah was birthed) involved a miracle. When the Jews re-entered the temple, they could only find one small, sealed jug of olive oil that had not been contaminated. They used this small amount of oil to light the menorah in the temple, and though the oil was only enough to last one day, it miraculously lasted eight days—until more oil was made ready. Note: This is the reason Hanukkah lasts for eight days. https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/hanukkah

The Bible mentions the Feast of Dedication by name in the Gospel of John. “Then came the Festival of Dedication at Jerusalem. It was winter, and Jesus was in the temple courts…” John 10:22–23. This is the scene in which Jesus claims oneness with the Father, for which the unbelieving Jews try to apprehend and stone Him (John 10:24–39).

https://www.gotquestions.org/Feast-of-Dedication.html