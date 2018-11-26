Monday News November 26, 2018 

Less than a month til Christmas

Check out KEY shipping deadlines for the holidays on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://clark.com/shopping-retail/online-shopping/shipping-deadlines-christmas-2018

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this week to determine whether a class action suit against Apple can proceed. The suit maintains that prices of apps in the App Store are artificially high because the App Store is a monopoly on Apple ios.

https://www.phonearena.com/news/Plaintiffs-claim-that-prices-in-the-App-Store-are-artifically-high

At the Box Office: Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet brought in the second largest Thanksgiving five-day gross of all-time followed by Creed II (the latest of the Rocky movies) with the largest holiday opening ever for a live-action film.

#3 Dr Seuss’ ‘The Grinch’, #4 Fantastic Beasts, #5 Bohemian Rhapsody.

Volunteers needed: Come on ‘Ring those Bells’ with the local Salvation Army.

Various times available-10am til 7pm Wednesdays through Saturdays til Christmas Eve

Sign up today online: https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/

Prayer concern: Dozens of migrants who illegally crossed the U.S. border this weekend as part of a chaotic rush at one of the boundary’s busiest entry points (in southern California) are now in custody, a senior Homeland Security official told Fox News. In Mexico, Tijuana’s Mayor announced it arrested more than three-dozen migrants for disturbing the peace and other charges related to the crossing attempt.

Two tornadoes caused damage in Carteret County along the Carolina coast on Saturday. One of the tornadoes causing damage to homes on Emerald Isle.

Dictionary.com chooses ‘misinformation’ as word of the year.

Misinformation: false information that is spread, regardless of whether there is intent to mislead.

Hops Burger Bar is coming to downtown Winston-Salem this spring.

Hops has taken over the lease at 901 Reynolda Road from Carmine’s 901 Grill at the corner of Reynolda Road and NW Blvd. Hops has 2 location currently in Greensboro. www.journalnow.com

App State clinched the Sun Belt East Division title on Saturday and will host the inaugural Sun Belt Football Championship Game this Saturday (Dec. 1) in Boone.

*The Mountaineers VS the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana. Noon kick off on ESPN.

https://appstatesports.com/news/2018/11/18/sun-belt-football-championship-game-tickets-and-parking-info.aspx?path=football

With Larry Fedora out as head football coach at Carolina, could App State’s Scott Satterfield be his replacement?

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/asu/football/with-larry-fedora-out-as-football-coach-at-carolina-could/article_6b679bab-339c-5e38-92be-c6b14f937bae.html

NFL: The Seattle Seahawks rally to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday (30-27)

And, the Cleveland Browns get their first road win in 3 years!

FACT: When a Christmas tree is cut, more than half its weight is water.

Tips on Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. North Carolina is the second-largest producer of Christmas trees in the nation.

http://www.realchristmastrees.org/dnn/All-About-Trees/Care-Tips

Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy

-If you can’t set up your tree immediately, put it in a bucket of water in a cool, shady place.

-Cut off a half inch from the base of the tree before placing it in a stand.

-Use a stand that will hold at least a gallon of water.

-Check the water levels often. A tree may take up to a gallon of water in the first 24 hours, and a quart per day after that.

-Place tree away from heat sources, such as heating vents, fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators and sunny windows.

-Check lights and cords for broken bulbs and frayed wiring.

-Do not overload electrical circuits.

-Turn off lights before leaving home or going to bed.

http://www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/release/2015/11-15Christmas-tree-care-tips.htm

A 19½-foot tall Fraser fir from North Carolina is now decorated in the Blue Room of the White House. The ‘Christmas tree’ was grown on a farm owned by Larry Smith of Newland, North Carolina. BTW: Volunteers spent this past weekend decorating the White House for the holidays. https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_worldl

Tomorrow is #GivingTuesday…

An international day of charitable giving as we officially head into the Christmas holiday season.

Study: Being generous makes you happy–and makes your kids generous, too

Take away: Parents who give back have kids who give back.

Source: Fidelity Charitable.

https://www.fastcompany.com/90263628/being-generous-makes-you-happy-and-makes-your-kids-generous-too?fbclid=IwAR1g0j6PBsU4HPX2elLVKp-pfZxZokKFTH9QjYKGewq3cnoovlg95V8l-dk