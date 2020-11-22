Monday News, November 23, 2020

Patchy FOG early: Sunny and breezy…High 55

NEW: The FDA over the weekend has agreed to allow emergency use of a second antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19. The drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is the experimental medicine that President Trump was given when he was sickened by Covid-19 last month.

The drug is given as a one-time treatment through an I-V to try and prevent hospitalization in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2020/november/fda-allows-emergency-use-of-antibody-drug-trump-received

The city of Greensboro is under an emergency declaration.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan issued the order Friday afternoon at 5pm to reinforce Governor Cooper’s Executive Order #176. The order requires the use of face-covering by persons in North Carolina and reduces the occupancy limits of indoor activities. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/greensboro-declares-a-state-of-emergency-due-to-spike-in-covid-19-cases/

Reminder: North Carolina will continue in Phase 3 restrictions thru Friday, Dec 4. Indoor limits to personal mass-gatherings are limited to 10 individuals.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-lowers-indoor-gathering-limit-10-slow-spread-covid-19

*Churches are exempt from indoor limits – BUT should consider health guidance from the state to keep their congregations safe! Details on our News Blog.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will provide free assistance during the annual Medicare open enrollment period which is taking place now through Dec. 7. One-hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors.

Appointments are required. Call 336-748-0217

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Clancy Clark, surgical oncology specialist with Wake Forest Baptist Health explaining the causes, symptoms, and treatments of Pancreatic cancer. News Blog.

Pancreatic cancer: About 3% of all cancers in the US and about 7% of all cancer deaths.

Details: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Condition/p/Pancreatic-Cancer

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina in Winston-Salem figured out a way to keep customers warm while dining outdoors. Dining Bubbles…

Check out the story from NEWS2 on our news blog…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/triad-restaurant-gets-creative-with-outdoor-dining-in-a-bubble/

PTI: Holiday Travel Tips for 2020 on our News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://flyfrompti.com/holiday-travel-tips-2020/

Keep this number handy: 1-800-BUTTERBALL

Call or click with your questions!!! www.butterball.com

Franklin Graham speaking to CBN News…

“We just ask people to take a box and fill it with items for a child, send it to us, and then we’ll give them out to children around the world.

So far in the last 27 years, it’s been close to 180 million boxes that have gone out to children in about 160 different countries. This year, we’ll deliver about 11 million shoeboxes.”

Most importantly, Franklin Graham urged everyone to pray for the child who will receive the box and that it will be a blessing.

Details about Operation Christmas Child at wbfj.fm.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/november/we-want-every-child-to-know-that-god-loves-them-franklin-graham-on-the-importance-of-operation-christmas-child-program

Traffic

Traffic Alert: Patterson Avenue is closed to through traffic between Northwest Boulevard and 11th Street for emergency water main repairs.

Detours will be posted. City of Winston-Salem

Good News from AAA Carolinas: We will pay $2 dollars a gallon or less for regular unleaded over the Thanksgiving weekend, that’s about 44 cents less than a year ago.

Patchy FOG early…

Your National Weather Service Forecast

Today: Sunny and breezy…High 55

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold…Low 33

Tuesday: Sunny…High 55

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Afternoon and evening showers…High 58

Thanksgiving Day (Thurs): Mostly sunny…High 68

MONDAY EXTRAS

Over 9,000 pieces? LEGO has unveiled Colosseum – its largest set ever with over 9,000 pieces. The new Colosseum set displaces the former record holder, the LEGO® Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon, which “only” had 7,500 pieces.

The set will set you back $549.99 dollars.

The Colosseum measures over 10.5 inches high, 20.5 inches wide and 23.5 inches deep. The set will launch on Black Friday, Nov. 27, on LEGO.com

https://wgntv.com/news/lego-unveils-colosseum-its-largest-set-ever-with-over-9000-pieces/

Don’t allow your smart speaker ruin Christmas?

Alexa is a devoted assistant who never sleeps and is at the ready to announce the day’s news, weather and many other things – but when it comes to stealthy gift deliveries, sometimes less is more.

Imagine hanging out with the kids at home when Alexa blurts out that a plush new dog bed – perfect for the puppy they don’t yet know about – has arrived.

Don’t worry, those blown surprises can be avoided thanks to a setting in the Alexa app. Here’s what you can do…

Open the Alexa app

Access Settings

Select Notifications

Open Amazon Shopping

Find the section “Let Alexa say or show titles for items you’ve ordered” and uncheck “For items in delivery updates.” Some users may not have to open Amazon Shopping and instead simply toggle off Alexa and Dash shopping notifications.

BTW: You may want to test out the new settings by saying, “Alexa, where’s my stuff” to see what happens. If the response is limited to delivery and purchase dates, you should be good to go.

https://myfox8.com/news/how-to-keep-alexa-from-ruining-the-surprise-when-gifts-are-delivered/

José Feliciano is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his bilingual Christmas classic “Feliz Navidad”.

The 75-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter says that back in 1970, he never imagined the song’s catchy but minimalist lyrics — just six words in Spanish, 14 in English — would become a holiday standard.

“My thought when I wrote the song was that it didn’t matter what language you were singing in, the feeling of Christmas is privy to all of us.”

“The idea behind ‘Feliz Navidad’ was to try and unite the people…”

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/jos-feliciano-celebrates-50-years-of-feliz-navidad/

Ever wondered what in the world is my CAT thinking? What about saying?

The app, MeowTalk, claims to help pet owners decipher their cat’s meow.

MeowTalk (the APP) uses artificial intelligence software to better understand your feline’s voice. The app allows users to record their cat’s meow and decodes what it means. Future models will incorporate a smart collar that will translate your cat with a voice response. Available in the Apple App and Google Play store

https://myfox8.com/news/the-cats-meow-new-app-helps-cat-owners-decipher-what-their-pet-is-saying/

“Wonder Woman 1984” – the much anticipated follow-up to 2017’s “Wonder Woman, will finally be out on Christmas Day theatrically and as part of the HBO Max streaming platform. The superhero film was set to debut on June 5, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled to release in theaters in December. https://myfox8.com/news/wonder-woman-1984-coming-to-hbo-max-theaters-on-christmas-day/

College Football from Saturday

NC State coming back from behind to beat ranked Liberty

App State losing at Coastal Carolina

Clemson / Florida State game on Saturday POSTPONED due to Covid.

The possible rescheduling date for the game could be Dec. 12.

BTW: Clemson offered to test the entire team again and play the game Sunday or Monday, according to multiple reports, but Florida State declined.

*It was estimated that Clemson spent about $300,000 dollars for the trip to Tallahassee, including hotels, busses and charter flights. ESPN

The Wake – Duke game will NOT be ‘rescheduled’ this season.

UPDATE: Wake Forest at Louisville game will now be played on Saturday, Dec 19.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Nov 28.