Monday News, November 22, 2021

Praise: News on Sunday that two of those 17 abducted missionaries in Haiti have been released. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying that the 2 “are safe and being cared for”. No other information was released. The group from the Ohio mission group were kidnapped by a gang on October 16.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/november/us-missionaries-say-2-abductees-freed-in-haiti

The US Supreme Court ‘decision’ on the Constitutionality of that Texas Pro-Life Heartbeat Law could come this week. -CBN NEWS

New: Police in Waukesha, Wisconsin have a 39-year-old male suspect in custody after a SUV plowed through police barricades then striking people participating in a holiday parade, killing five and injuring more than 40 on Sunday. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/november/some-journalists-identify-driver-of-suv-that-hit-wisconsin-christmas-parade-killing-5-injuring-dozens

Beginning with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1941, U.S. presidents have since declared ‘this week’ the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week. The Museum of the Bible located in Washington, DC has released the ‘Global Impact Bible’. A unique ESV study Bible that focuses on the impact that Scripture has had on the world.

“The Bible calls us in many ways to look outside ourselves, to serve others, and to be grateful for life’s blessings, which is why we’re thrilled to offer free Bibles to visitors to our nation’s capital.” –Harry Hargrave, CEO of Museum of the Bible

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/november/museum-of-the-bible-kicks-off-national-bible-week-at-dcs-iconic-national-mall

Ongoing RECALL: The CDC is warning Americans to not eat or buy onions at this time unless they can identify their source. Whole yellow, red, and white onions originating from Mexico are included in the recall. https://www.fda.gov/safety/major-product-recalls/2021-recalls-food-products-associated-onions-prosource-produce-llc-and-keeler-family-farms-due

Earthquake in Winston-Salem? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook the Twin City shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Experts: Christmas Tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% MORE for both live trees and artificial trees this year

​

Winston-Salem Police collected over 300 firearms at the latest Gun Buy-Back on Saturday. Police then checked those guns with a national database to determine if the guns were stolen or used in a crime, said Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department. The police department will destroy the guns – consisting of handguns, long guns and assault rifles – that cleared that process. -Winston-Salem Journal

At the Box Office: “Ghostbusters- Afterlife” #1 in theaters heading into Thanksgiving.

Update: A ‘staff shortage’ is forcing the temporary closure of the landfill for construction debris on Old Salisbury Road in southern Forsyth County.

The Old Salisbury Road landfill will closed be CLOSED starting today (Nov 22) and not reopen until January 31, 2022. All debris normally taken to the Old Salisbury site can be taken to Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility in Winston-Salem.

*Landfill information and hours of operation at www.cityofws.org/landfills

Call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000

https://journalnow.com/news/local/staff-shortage-closes-old-salisbury-road-landfill/article

The Appalachian State football team clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game as it rolled over Troy 45-7 on Saturday. The Mountaineers will host Georgia Southern this Saturday (at 2:30pm) then play the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana for the conference championship on Dec. 4.

ACC: Clemson remains in the hunt for a seventh-straight ACC Championship after taking down #10 Wake Forest 48-27 on Saturday in Death Valley. Up next for the Deacs, the season finale at Boston College

NFL: The Carolina Panthers falling to Washington (27-21) on Sunday.

Poll: Many of us (64%) don’t fully understand our local recycling policies.

More than half of Americans have a guilt trip when they don’t know what item should be recycled, according to new research.

Most of us (72%) feel recycling should be standardized.

*Survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll on behalf of all-natural pet food brand Nature’s Logic.

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2021/11/64-of-americans-say-they-dont-fully-understand-their-local-recycling-policies/

Traffic ALERT: High Point police will targeting dangerous drivers.

Starting today (Nov. 22) through December 2nd, there will be an increased presence of patrol officers in specific areas of High Point including

Eastchester Drive (I-74 to West Wendover Avenue),

South Main Street (Baker Road to University Parkway),

North Main Street (Lexington Avenue to Hartley Drive),

and Westchester Drive (West Lexington Avenue to North Ward Avenue).

“Drivers who are observed driving dangerously will be stopped. Our goal is to stop drivers and educate them about why their driving was dangerous.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/law-enforcement-steps-up-patrols-ahead-of-holidays-to-combat-distractive-driving/