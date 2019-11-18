Monday News, November 18, 2019  

Reminder: Operation Christmas Child – National Collection Week has begun!
Marriage is Forever?
Seems that Millennials are taking their wedding vows seriously. According to a study from the University of Maryland, the divorce rate in America experienced an 18% decrease from 2008-2016, which experts say is “driven entirely by younger women.”
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2019/11/18/millennials-gen-z-traditional-items-they-havent-killed/4180942002/
The adult smoking rate in the US is at an all-time LOW as of 2018.
The data from the CDC measures adults who smoke every day, some days or have ever smoked. BTW: An estimated 35 million adult Americans still smoke cigarettes.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/adult-smoking-rate-drops-slightly-to-record-low-of-in/
No one knows how it started, but we normally convert a dog’s age to human years by multiplying by seven, right? A team of researchers, at the University of California / San Diego, has developed a (new) formula, which calculates changes to DNA over time.
Here’s the deal: Multiply your dog’s age (in years) by 16, then add 31. Confused?
Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm.
https://www.sciencealert.com/what-s-the-real-human-equivalent-of-your-dog-s-age-here-s-a-new-formula-to-figure-it-out
Five Below, known for selling everything from make-up to clothes to candy at a price point at $5 and under, will now sell items up to $10?
For the first time in 17 years Five Below is adding a section called “Ten Below Tech.” But the name (“Five Below”) is not changing.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/16/business/five-below-price-change-trnd/index.html
At the Box Office: “Ford v Ferrari” left its competition in the ‘cinematic dust’ over the weekend racing to #1. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/
College Hoops: Wake Forest losses to UNC-Charlotte 67-65 overtime
The 49ers picking up their first win against an ACC team since Jan. 2, 2011 game with Georgia Tech.
The Spartan Invitational tournament in Greensboro
App State men’s basketball: The Mountaineers will play UNCG TONIGHT.
https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-beats-east-carolina-now-prepares-for-invitational-at/article_61f0033a-b807-574f-94c7-78ae19272ef3.html
NASCAR: All M&Ms at Homestead. Kyle Busch wins NASCAR’s Cup Series championship on Sunday. Kyle Busch joins seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple titles. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/kyle-busch-wins-nascar-s-cup-series-championship/
NFL: Monday Night Football in Mexico city…?
The Chiefs (6-4) taking on the LA Chargers (4-6) at Azteca Stadium
NC DOT: Harper Road and Highway 801 off I-40 will remain OPEN during the
Tanglewood Festival of Lights.
The Tanglewood Festival of Lights runs nightly (6pm til 11pm) thru January 1st.
http://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#contact
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
