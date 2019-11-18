Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, November 18, 2019  

Monday News, November 18, 2019  

Verne HillNov 18, 2019Comments Off on Monday News, November 18, 2019  

Like

Reminder: Operation Christmas Child – National Collection Week has begun!

 

Marriage is Forever?  

Seems that Millennials are taking their wedding vows seriously.  According to a study from the University of Maryland, the divorce rate in America experienced an 18% decrease from 2008-2016, which experts say is “driven entirely by younger women.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2019/11/18/millennials-gen-z-traditional-items-they-havent-killed/4180942002/

 

The adult smoking rate in the US is at an all-time LOW as of 2018.

The data from the CDC measures adults who smoke every day, some days or have ever smoked.  BTW: An estimated 35 million adult Americans still smoke cigarettes.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/adult-smoking-rate-drops-slightly-to-record-low-of-in/

 

No one knows how it started, but we normally convert a dog’s age to human years by multiplying by seven, right?  A team of researchers, at the University of California / San Diego, has developed a (new) formula, which calculates changes to DNA over time.

Here’s the deal: Multiply your dog’s age (in years) by 16, then add 31. Confused?

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.sciencealert.com/what-s-the-real-human-equivalent-of-your-dog-s-age-here-s-a-new-formula-to-figure-it-out

 

Five Below, known for selling everything from make-up to clothes to candy at a price point at $5 and under, will now sell items up to $10? 

For the first time in 17 years Five Below is adding a section called “Ten Below Tech.” But the name (“Five Below”) is not changing.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/16/business/five-below-price-change-trnd/index.html

 

At the Box Office:  “Ford v Ferrari” left its competition in the ‘cinematic dust’ over the weekend racing to #1.      https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

 

College Hoops: Wake Forest losses to UNC-Charlotte 67-65 overtime

The 49ers picking up their first win against an ACC team since Jan. 2, 2011 game with Georgia Tech.

 

The Spartan Invitational tournament in Greensboro

App State men’s basketball: The Mountaineers will play UNCG TONIGHT.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-beats-east-carolina-now-prepares-for-invitational-at/article_61f0033a-b807-574f-94c7-78ae19272ef3.html

 

NASCAR: All M&Ms at Homestead.  Kyle Busch wins NASCAR’s Cup Series championship on Sunday.  Kyle Busch joins seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple titles.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/kyle-busch-wins-nascar-s-cup-series-championship/

 

NFL: Monday Night Football in Mexico city…?

The Chiefs (6-4) taking on the LA Chargers (4-6) at Azteca Stadium

 

 

NC DOT: Harper Road and Highway 801 off I-40 will remain OPEN during the  

 Tanglewood Festival of Lights.  

The Tanglewood Festival of Lights runs nightly (6pm til 11pm) thru January 1st.

http://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#contact

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostUpdate: "Dog Years" need to be re-calculated?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Hotel offers therapy llamas for guests during the Holidays?

Verne HillNov 20, 2019

Minno: A new faith-based digital media company for kids, families

Verne HillNov 20, 2019

Holiday Tips in the Kitchen

Verne HillNov 20, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
20
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 20 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes