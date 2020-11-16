Monday News, November 16, 2020

(TUE) The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online Medicare workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn more about the different insurance options. The online session: TUESDAY from 3 to 4:30pm (computer + telephone access). The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. The session is free. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Guitar Center plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after negotiating a debt-cutting deal with key investors and lenders. The company, which has been struggling with excessive debt for years, plans to stay in business. The California based company has nearly 300 Guitar Center stores and more than 200 Music & Arts stores. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/11/14/guitar-center-chapter-11-bankruptcy/6294720002/

UPDATE: The Tanglewood Festival of Lights will open to night. The annual drive-thru event was postponed due to flooding problems inside the park. Drive through the lights at Tanglewood nightly (from 6pm – 11pm) thru JAN 16. https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home

The Leonid meteor shower will peak tonight and Tuesday night. The best time to view the annual meteor shower is between 3am and dawn. Meteors are visible to the naked eye, so no need for any special equipment. https://www.space.com/34500-leonid-meteor-shower-guide.html

The Green Street and Strollway pedestrian bridges over Salem Parkway (formerly Business 40) are now open. BTW: The metal arches of the Green Street bridge were inspired by Moravian architectural themes. www.journalnow.com

O, Tannenbaum. A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived over the weekend at Rockefeller Center in New York City. The (Christmas) tree will be decorated over the coming weeks -with more than 5 miles of lights! A tree lighting ceremony is planned for December 2. No in-person spectators will be allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic. *So many questions: 5 MILES of lights? Most lights say no more than 3 strands hooked together. How do you not get a strand or two that stops working? How do you replace them on a 75-foot tree?

It’s their pleasure! Chick-fil-A is the “King of Fast Food” (again), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant report for 2020. The study, based on interviews with over 9,000 customers, took place between April 2019 and March 2020… when families were ordered to stay at home.

November is National Caregivers Month. According to Mental Health America there are more than 53 million Americans who are unpaid caregivers to family, friends and neighbors. Being a caregiver can be challenging. A special event for caregivers: Free ‘Virtual Caregiver Wellness Summit’ is set for Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 pm. You can participate by visiting the Senior Services’ website at seniorservicesinc.org or the Senior Services Facebook page at facebook.com/seniorservicesinc to receive valuable information about caregiver wellness, self-care and stress relief.

Breaking this morning…

For the second time this month, there’s promising news regarding a possible COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna announcing this morning that its vaccine appears to be ‘around 95%’ effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer saying that its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective. This is good news as positive coronavirus cases surge in the US.

Before the companies can provide their vaccine to the public, they must jump through several more hurdles. *FYI: All vaccines, once administered, are expected to cause sore arms and a day or two of fatigue and flu-like symptoms.

Sony Pictures will acquire the Christian streaming platform Pure Flix.

Sony’s Affirm Films offers its own uplifting content including “Miracles From Heaven”, as well as “War Room” and “Overcomer” from the Kendrick Brothers.

College Football: It was an ugly win for App State against Georgia State (17-13) in Boone on Saturday. The win also came with injury to App State quarterback Zac Thomas. Thomas was hit as he ran out of bounds during the fourth quarter. Thomas was taken to the hospital but later released.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/as-app-states-zac-thomas-leaves-with-an-injury-jacob-huesman-steps-in-to-clinch/