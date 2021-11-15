Monday News, November 15, 2021

It’s ‘Deer Season’. Use extra caution while driving around dusk and dawn. Sunset at 5:12 pm this afternoon (Nov 15)

Today is National ‘Clean Out Your Refrigerator’ Day

When in doubt – time to clean out (before the holidays!)

On the flip-side: A refrigerator is more efficient if it has more items in it.

Frig Facts: The first commercial household refrigerator was produced by General Motors back in 1911. A typical fridge can last up to 13 years, and even longer when properly maintained—talk about a return on your money.

Nearly 100% of Americans have a refrigerator – compared to 80% in 1956.

https://www.appliancedrgj.com/fun-facts-about-refrigerators/

Forsyth County’s senior citizen population is growing.

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the number of residents 65 and over rose by about 9,000 people just in the five year period between 2014 and 2019. The 65-plus age group now make up about 16% of the county’s overall population.

https://www.wfdd.org/story/65-and-older-population-growing-forsyth-county

That wildfire on Sauratown Mountain was likely cause by a campfire, according to the North Carolina Forest Service. The wildfire, in southwestern Stokes County which is 90% contained, has burned around 40 acres.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/wildfire-on-sauratown-mountain-has-burned-40-acres-but-its-contained/article

In our ‘throw away’ society, you may assume that it’s better to buy a new consumer item, than repair it. But according to consumer expert Clark Howard, that’s not necessarily the case. From sneakers to cell phone screens -check out 5 things you should repair instead of replace. (Clark Howard)

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/five-things-you-should-repair-instead-of-replace/

Move over pumpkin pie, pecan pie, even cheesecake?

Complete your Thanksgiving spread with the 9-inch REESE’S Pie.

Think of it as a VERY LARGE Reese’s cup! Just one slice will satisfy!

Limited quantities, first come first served, while supplies last:

https://shop.hersheys.com/candy-types/new%21/HSY-008601.html

“The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis’ showing locally at the AMC Hanes Mall 12 (Winston-Salem) through November 18.

“The Most Reluctant Convert” is based on the stage play of the same name and stars Max McLean in the lead role as a middle-aged CS Lewis. https://www.cslewismovie.com/

Covid vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are underway.

To help families find a vaccination site for their kids, the State Health Department

(NC-DHHS) has put together a helpful tool: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids/locations

*Vaccine link for teenagers and adults, including boosters https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

College Football

The Demon Deacons improve to 6-0 in their division with two games left…

Wake at Clemson (Nov 20) then Wake at Boston College (Nov 27)

https://godeacs.com/

Extreme measures?

The government officials in Austria have ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people. The lockdown will initially last for 10 days.

Authorities are concerned about rising infections and deaths and that soon, hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of COVID-19 patients. The move prohibits unvaccinated people 12 years of age and older from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk or getting vaccinated. It doesn’t apply to children younger than 12 because they cannot yet officially get vaccinated.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/austria-orders-nationwide-lockdown-for-the-unvaccinated/

UPDATE: A 10th person has died after injuries suffered during that Astroworld (music) Festival in Houston. The latest victim was a 9-year-old boy who had been in a medically induced coma after suffering injuries to his internal organs. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed over the tragedy, while law enforcement continues their investigation.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/14/us/astroworld-festival-child-death/index.html

New: President Joe Biden is set to sign into law his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package later today. The bill will tackle nearly every facet of American infrastructure, including public transportation, roads, bridges, ports, railways, power grids, broadband internet, as well as water and sewage systems. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/11/15/biden-signs-infrastructure-bill/8617069002

Praying for Peace. Closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse happening this morning before the jury begins deliberating. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with ‘fatally wounding’ two men and injuring a third during (violent) protests in Kenosha (south of Milwaukee) in the summer of 2020.

The Governor has mobilized 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops to the Kenosha area to assist “hundreds of officers” in case of unrest after a verdict.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/rittenhouse-trial-updates/

Eight people were injured by gunfire in Winston-Salem over the weekend.

Police are still investigating…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/eight-people-injured-in-shootings-over-the-weekend-in-winston-salem/

Clemmons: Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park open nightly

from 6pm-11pm through January 1, 2022.

https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home