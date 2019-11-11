Monday News, November 11, 2019  

Headline of the Morning

“The ‘Miracle of Midway’: Epic WWII Battle Story Told in New Major Motion Picture”

Lionsgate’s ‘Midway’ delivered a surprise #1 finish at the Box Office over the weekend.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has hired additional bus drivers since school started in August, but as of last month the district was still short 37 drivers. School officials hope to increase the number of full-time bus drivers to 255 and have the remaining drivers work part time.

More than 300,000 people moved to North Carolina from another state during 2018, new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show. While some 200,000 people moved away from North Carolina during the same period. Many movers didn’t go far: Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia were among the top states of origin and destination during the year. In 2018, Florida was the single state that saw the most residents moving to North Carolina. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/more-called-north-carolina-home-in/article_c74acc60-8920-54c6-a227-2e0d1ec1b209.html

ACC Soccer: Wake Forest survives and advances with penalty-kick shootout victory over Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

The Carolina Panthers lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-16 on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Panthers are now 5-4 on the season.

Up next: Panthers vs New Orleans Saints this Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Wake Forest football team that lost 36-17 at Virginia Tech on Saturday and heads to No. 3 Clemson next.

App State earns its second Power-Five win of the season, outlasting South Carolina – 20 to 15 – in Columbia Saturday night!

The Salvation Army needing ‘bell ringers’ at their Red Kettles

Dates: November 14 to December 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To volunteer, contact Laura Gobble at 336-481-7324 4/laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org or visit RegisterToRing.com.

Give the Gift of Life: Upcoming Blood Drives

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

What Goes in My Shoebox? Check out the News Blog…

National collection week is November 18-25th…

Veterans Day happenings…

Monday, NOV 11

Davidson County Veterans Day Parade

This afternoon at 4pm along Main Street in Uptown Lexington

The Parade will begin near Lexington Senior High and travel South on Main Street.

Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will hold its annual Veterans Dinner at 6:30 p.m. today. The guest speaker will be Martin Tucker, editor of “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans.” The dinner is complimentary to all as a way to honor the service of local veterans.

Yadkin County’s World War I veterans will be honored by the Yadkin County Historical Society on at 7 p.m. today in the County Commission Room, Human Services Building, 250 E. Willow St., Yadkinville. More than 400 veterans will be honored for their military service during 1917-1918. Their descendants and friends are encouraged to attend and bring photographs and other artifacts from World War I to display.

K&W Cafeterias

Complimentary meal for ALL veterans, active duty and military personnel

Now til closing on Monday.

Military ID or proof of military service will be required.

The meal includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, and bread.

Every guest will also receive a $5 off voucher (off future purchase of $20 or more).

The US Marine Corp turned 244 yesterday (on Sunday)

In a related story: All Marines now have the right to bear umbrellas, for the first time in their more than 200-year history.

Prior to the recent updates in uniform regulations, women in the Marines were allowed to use umbrellas, but the men were not. The small umbrellas will have to be all black and carried in their left hand to allow for a proper salute.

The Marines will also now allow women to wear silver stud earrings.

