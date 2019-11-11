Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, November 11, 2019  

Monday News, November 11, 2019  

Verne HillNov 11, 2019Comments Off on Monday News, November 11, 2019  

Like

Headline of the Morning

“The ‘Miracle of Midway’: Epic WWII Battle Story Told in New Major Motion Picture”

Lionsgate’s ‘Midway’ delivered a surprise #1 finish at the Box Office over the weekend.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/november/the-miracle-of-midway-epic-wwii-battle-story-told-in-new-major-motion-picture

Review from Focus on the Family:  https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/midway-2019

 

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has hired additional bus drivers since school started in August, but as of last month the district was still short 37 drivers.  School officials hope to increase the number of full-time bus drivers to 255 and have the remaining drivers work part time.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/the-ws-fcs-district-is-considering-ways-to-recruit-and/

 

More than 300,000 people moved to North Carolina from another state during 2018, new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show. While some 200,000 people moved away from North Carolina during the same period.  Many movers didn’t go far: Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia were among the top states of origin and destination during the year.  In 2018, Florida was the single state that saw the most residents moving to North Carolina.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/more-called-north-carolina-home-in/article_c74acc60-8920-54c6-a227-2e0d1ec1b209.html

 

ACC Soccer:  Wake Forest survives and advances with penalty-kick shootout victory over Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

 

The Carolina Panthers lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-16 on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Panthers are now 5-4 on the season.

Up next: Panthers vs New Orleans Saints this Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1:00 p.m.

 

Wake Forest football team that lost 36-17 at Virginia Tech on Saturday and heads to No. 3 Clemson next.

 

App State earns its second Power-Five win of the season, outlasting South Carolina – 20 to 15 – in Columbia Saturday night!

 

 

The Salvation Army needing ‘bell ringers’ at their Red Kettles

Dates: November 14 to December 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To volunteer, contact Laura Gobble at 336-481-7324 4/laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org or visit RegisterToRing.com.

 

Give the Gift of Life: Upcoming Blood Drives

Schedule an appointment online: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results

 

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

What Goes in My Shoebox? Check out the News Blog…

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/

National collection week is November 18-25th

 

 

 

 

Veterans Day happenings…

Monday, NOV 11

 

Davidson County Veterans Day Parade

This afternoon at 4pm along Main Street in Uptown Lexington

The Parade will begin near Lexington Senior High and travel South on Main Street.

 

Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will hold its annual Veterans Dinner at 6:30 p.m. today. The guest speaker will be Martin Tucker, editor of “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans.” The dinner is complimentary to all as a way to honor the service of local veterans.

 

Yadkin County’s World War I veterans will be honored by the Yadkin County Historical Society on at 7 p.m. today in the County Commission Room, Human Services Building, 250 E. Willow St., Yadkinville.   More than 400 veterans will be honored for their military service during 1917-1918. Their descendants and friends are encouraged to attend and bring photographs and other artifacts from World War I to display.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/veterans-day-observances-changes/article_38b2b957-f1b9-502e-8048-27dafbee2561.html

 

K&W Cafeterias

Complimentary meal for ALL veterans, active duty and military personnel

Now til closing on Monday.

Military ID or proof of military service will be required.

The meal includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, and bread.

Every guest will also receive a $5 off voucher (off future purchase of $20 or more).

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/veterans-day-observances-changes/

 

 

The US Marine Corp turned 244 yesterday (on Sunday)

In a related story:  All Marines now have the right to bear umbrellas, for the first time in their more than 200-year history.

Prior to the recent updates in uniform regulations, women in the Marines were allowed to use umbrellas, but the men were not.  The small umbrellas will have to be all black and carried in their left hand to allow for a proper salute.

The Marines will also now allow women to wear silver stud earrings.

https://myfox8.com/2019/11/08/all-marines-are-now-allowed-to-use-umbrellas-for-the-first-time-in-more-than-200-years/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostLocal Veterans Day happenings…
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Ways Kids Can Thank a Veteran on Veterans Day

Verne HillNov 11, 2019

Local Veterans Day happenings…

Verne HillNov 11, 2019

S@5: “Strangled”, a short film directed by Landon Grant

Verne HillNov 11, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
11
Mon
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 11 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
5:30 pm “Paws In The Park” @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
“Paws In The Park” @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 11 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Walk through the Festival of Lights with your favorite pooch!! Tickets: $25.00 (per person)  /  $50.00 (family) Ticket info: https://www.davienchumane.org/paws-in-the-park.html Proceeds: Humane Society of Davie County 336.751.5214
Nov
12
Tue
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 12 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes