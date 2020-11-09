Search
Monday News – November 09, 2020

Verne Hill Nov 09, 2020

Planned road construction in downtown Winston-Salem

…all part of the ‘First & Second Streets Conversion Project’ to two-way traffic.

*Starting Monday, curb work begins along the section of First Street from Liberty Street to Cherry Street, then progressing toward Peters Creek Parkway.

Lane closures will be in place for up to 2 months.   When the curb work on 1st Street is completed, curb work will begin on 2nd Street.  Information at CityofWS.org/DOT.

 

Important update from Salem Lake: The park is now on winter hours

The pier and water access are closing at 4:15pm. Front gate closing at 5pm.

 

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Kindergarten students returning ‘back-to-school’ for in-person learning TODAY.

First graders will be back in school next Monday (Nov 16). www.facebook.com/wsfcsofficial/

 

Following an ‘election break’, Congress back in session in Washington, DC today. Several lawmakers in the House and Senate are still undecided – with their specific races remaining too close to call including races in North Carolina, Georgia and Alaska.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/11/09/tropical-storm-eta-congress-returns-covid-19-5-things-know-monday/6180359002/

 

Election 2020: Media outlets declaring Joe Biden the 46th (presumptive) President of the US on Saturday morning.  President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday night during a drive-in event in Wilmington, Delaware.

*President Trump’s team has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia in regards to the recent election.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/november/biden-vows-to-rebuild-america-trumps-team-launches-legal-battle-he-intends-to-fight

 

New: Dr. Mandy Cohen, current Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, is among the top contenders to lead the incoming Biden administration’s U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to new reporting from POLITICO.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, an internal medicine doctor by training has become a familiar face in North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing alongside Governor Cooper in the dozens of coronavirus briefings since early March 2020.

Cohen has headed the NC-DHHS since January 2017.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/who-is-mandy-cohen-north-carolina-biden-health-human-services-coronavirus/83

 

Prayer concern: At about 3:29 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police responded to a shooting outside of Living Water Baptist Church on the 1300 block of Brentwood Street in High Point. At the scene, officers found a man fatally wounded with a few other victims suffering from minor injuries.  *Living Water Baptist Church was holding a service outdoors when the shooter opened fire on worshippers. Suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000. SOURCE: Local media outlets

 

Tropical Storm Eta (A-tah) makes landfall in the lower Florida Keys.

Eta is expected to become a hurricane once it heads back over the warm Gulf.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/11/09/eta-florida-keys/6218499002/

ETA will bring heavy rainfall over portions of central NC including the Triad by mid-week.  Localized flooding at this point should be the main threat.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at4+shtml/175439.shtml?cone

Headline of the morning

‘COVID-19 cases are surging; one American dies every 107 seconds’

The U.S. set a record last week for new coronavirus cases over a seven-day period according to Johns Hopkins data.  And daily hospitalizations have been rising steadily for more than a month…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/10/28/covid-cases-us-sees-surge-americans-tire-pandemic/6052710002/

 

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Trebek was 80 years young.

Trebek is survived by his wife and their three children.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/november/jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-passes-away-after-battling-pancreatic-cancer

*According to the American Society of Cancer, around 47,000 people will die from pancreatic cancer this year.  A lack of cost-effective screenings that can reliably detect cancer for people without symptoms make it difficult to diagnose.

BTW: November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2020/11/08/alex-trebek-dead-80-why-pancreatic-cancer-so-deadly/6215281002/

 

NEW: Al Roker revealing that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery.  www.today,com

 

Praying for a Samaritan’s Purse team that has flown to Yerevan, Armenia, to deliver critically needed warm clothing to families who have fled the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.  *Since fighting broke out on 27 September, thousands of people have had to flee their homes in the Caucasus mountains. This flight has enough winter clothes and blankets for 500 families in need.

*Samaritan’s Purse is already working together with a partner agency to also distribute food boxes to an additional 80,000 desperate families in the capital city.

https://www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/article/dc-8-aircraft-heads-to-armenia-with-relief-supplies/

 

 

NFL: Jets hosting the Patriots tonight on Monday Night Football (8pm on ESPN).

 

Thanksgiving tables might look different this time around — more pared-down, with fewer sides and smaller turkeys?  According to Google searches, mashed potatoes is your all-around best bet for a Thanksgiving side-dish this season!

-Actually, mashed potatoes came in first place, with 10 states having it as their preferred side, including California, Illinois, and Montana.

-Mac n’ cheese, another carb-y, cheesy favorite, came in second place, with 7 states preferring it, such as Georgia, Maryland, and the Carolinas.

-New Hampshire folks really like cranberry sauce

-Maine, for whatever reason, says that “salad” is their favorite side.

(Not roast carrots, roast potatoes, or sweet potatoes? Not even a good old fashioned green bean casserole?)  What’s YOUR favorite Thanksgiving side?

https://www.fatherly.com/news/this-map-shows-the-most-popular-thanksgiving-sides-in-every-state/

 

Verne Hill

