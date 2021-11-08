Search
Monday News, November 08, 2021

Verne Hill Nov 08, 2021

 Sunrise this morning was 6:50am

Sunset this AFTERNOON? at 5:17pm

How long does it take for our bodies to ‘adjust’ to a time change? A disruption in our body’s own sleep and circadian rhythms, can affect sleeping and waking patterns for five to seven days. www.almanac.com/5-tips-help-your-body-adjust-time-change#

 

 

Military Appreciation Week at the NC Zoo

FREE admission to Military personnel – November 8-14 (with military ID).

(plus, $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests).

https://www.nczoo.org/events/military-appreciation-week

Veterans Day is Thursday (NOV 11)

 

 

College Football:  Wake Forest dropping to #13 in the ‘Coaches Poll’ after that tough loss to the Tarheels on Saturday. NC State #19.  Coastal Carolina #21

https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/coaches-poll-top-25-alabama-jumps-cincinnati-wake-forest-falls-from-top-10-in-college-football-rankings/

 

Coastal flooding: Highway 12 remains CLOSED from Rodanthe to Oregon Inlet this morning due to ‘High Tide’ flooding on Sunday along that portion of the Outer Banks.

https://islandfreepress.org/outer-banks-news/n-c-highway-12-will-be-closed-from-rodanthe-to-oregon-inlet-until-monday-per-dare-county-sheriffs-office/

 

Planning that holiday meal? Do you really know what your guests want?

Survey: Thanksgiving foods we ‘dislike’ the most?

  1. Cranberry Sauce (29.92% dislike)
  2. Turkey (28.09% dislike)
  3. Sweet Potatoes or Yams (24.25% dislike)
  4. Green Bean Casserole (24.61% dislike)
  5. Stuffing or Dressing (23.42% dislike)
  6. Coleslaw (21.68% dislike)
  7. Ham (21.23% dislike)
  8. Pumpkin Pie (20.77% dislike)
  9. Mashed Potatoes (17.57% dislike)
  10. Macaroni and Cheese (14.73% dislike)
  11. Corn (13.82% dislike)
  12. Carrots (12.08% dislike)

*Between five to nine guests will be seated at the Thanksgiving ‘table’.

Source: The Vacationer travel site

https://myfox8.com/news/these-are-the-most-hated-thanksgiving-foods-survey-says/

 

In theaters: ‘The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis’ is based on the stage play of the same name and stars Max McLean in the lead role as a middle-aged CS Lewis. Playing in theaters through November 18.

Locally, AMC Hanes Mall 12 (Winston-Salem) starting this Friday, NOV 12, 2021. https://www.cslewismovie.com/

BTW: ‘The Most Reluctant Convert’ was originally scheduled to be in theaters for one night only (November 3) but surpassed expectations. The movie grossed $1.2 million its first night, placing it second behind ‘Dune’… https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/cs-lewis-movie-rocks-box-office-with-sellouts-expands-through-nov-18.html

 

 

Covid vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are underway.

To help families find a vaccination site for their kids, the State Health Department

(NC-DHHS) has put together a helpful tool: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids/locations

*Vaccine link for teenagers and adults, including boosters https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

 

UPDATE: A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate for private businesses with 100 or more employees set to start January 4th.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-federal-appeals-court-issues-stay-bidens-vaccine-rule-us-companies-2021-11-06/

 

“(Concert was like) drowning in (a sea of) people”

Houston authorities say the criminal investigation into a crowd surge that killed eight people and injured dozens more Friday evening at a large music festival in Houston could take weeks. The crowd of 50,000 was packed so tightly that as headliner Travis Scott took the stage, concertgoers were crushed and trampled as waves of people moved toward him. The youngest victim was just 14 years old.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/astroworld-festival-update-nrg-park-houston/285-280e0843-80db-4681-8087-fbb3f54bf4d5

 

The US is opening its doors to vaccinated international travelers today after 20 months of restrictions.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/us-lifts-pandemic-travel-ban/507

 

NEW: The US House has passed the much-debated $1 trillion infrastructure bill after months of tense negotiation and despite pushback from progressives.

The bill (if passed into law) will help repair the country’s potholed roads, aging airports, crumbling bridges and antiquated railroads, with more funds targeting rural broadband and electric vehicles.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/08/politics/joe-biden-infrastructure-political-victory-2022-midterms/index.html

 

Paws in the Park

STROLL through Tanglewood Park and enjoy the Festival of Lights display with your ‘furry friends’!  Two nights: TONIGHT and Tuesday evenings (Nov 8 + 9).

*Festive Christmas Lights, Food truck rodeo, SHOPPING and more.

Advance Ticket Purchase is required.

This a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Davie County (contributing to important programs such as spay/neuter, adoption, and community pet food pantry).

NOTE: Advance Ticket Purchase is required.

Your ticket will allow admission to the event at a specific date/time, November 8 or 9 at 5:30 or 7:00pm. Purchase tickets and event details:  Questions? Email admin@hsdavie.org

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws-in-the-park-2021-tickets-185281029547?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

 

Previous PostPaws in the Park 2021
