Monday News – November 02, 2020

Monday News – November 02, 2020

Nov 02, 2020

Election Day (TOMORROW) Tuesday, November 3

      Polls will be open from 6:30am – 7:30pm.

You MUST already be registered to vote on Tuesday.

You must vote at your designated precinct in your county of residence.

*Absentee ballots MUST be dropped off at your county Board of Election or mailed ‘on or before’ this Tuesday, Nov 3.

View your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ and precinct info here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

*Important voter info from the NC State Board of Election website

                 on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Vote in Person on Election Day

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day

 

The State Board offers the following 10 tips for voters

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day/10-tips-election-day-voters-2020

 

FAQs: Voting on Election Day in North Carolina

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day/faqs-voting-election-day-north-carolina-2020#can-i-photograph-my-ballot

 

Chocolate vs Gummies: A nation divided… 😊

According to Candystore.com, the nation is split between two sweet camps – chocolate vs gummies – as a preference. The favorite candy for NC – the Crunch bar by Nestlé.

https://www.silive.com/news/2020/10/popular-halloween-candy-by-state-which-is-new-yorks-favorite.html

 

Post-Time change reminder…

Put new batteries in your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector

Also, change that one clock on the microwave in the office kitchen!

 

Flags at half staff across the state for NC native Morgan Garrett. She was killed during a routine Navy training flight from Florida on Friday.

https://ncadmin.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2020/10/27/flag-alert-lowering-us-and-nc-flags-half-staff-until-sunset-monday

 

It’s annoying to say the least. Fogged-up eye glasses while wearing a face mask.

One ‘clear’ solution: Lasik eye surgery.  Since the coronavirus pandemic there has been an increased demand for corrective eye surgery. Actually, there has been a more than 100% rise in laser procedures this month, compared to this time last year.

BTW: Around 7 to 10% are typically non-candidates. Elective eye surgery, generally, costs around $4,500 and is usually not covered by insurance.

https://myfox8.com/news/lasik-eye-surgery-on-the-rise-during-coronavirus-pandemic/

 

FREE food items this week…  

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/11/01/national-sandwich-day-2020-deals-freebies-election-day/6089125002/

 

RECALL: In the US, Toyota is adding 1.5 million vehicles to recalls from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.

The company says the latest recall brings the total to 5.8 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired worldwide.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/toyota-adds-1-point-5-million-us-vehicles-to-recalls-for-engine-stalling/

 

 

“If our hope rises or falls with the news on November 4th, it’s misplaced hope.

Best to remember that “there is a God in Heaven” (Daniel 2:28)

and nothing catches him by surprise…”    -Dave from CrossRoad Radio 😊

 

 

‘COVID HOPE’ is available for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters.

Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope

or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in

 

 

Traffic Alert: It’s ‘Deer Season’

NCDOT: October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide.

*Deer are typically on the move early morning and again early evening…

 

 

FACT: More than 80% of the blood collected by the American Red Cross

comes from local blood drives. Blood donations are down, but the need is still real.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/10/22/covid-19-pandemic-stifles-blood-donations-when-hospitals-need-most/6003532002/

Give the Gift of Life: Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross  

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

 

 

 

Biltmore’s Christmas tree-raising ceremony will be virtual this year

It will be shown on Facebook and Youtube  on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 5pm.

This year marks the 125th year of Biltmore’s first Christmas in 1895.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostOperation Christmas Child
