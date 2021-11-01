Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, November 01, 2021

Monday News, November 01, 2021

Verne HillNov 01, 2021Comments Off on Monday News, November 01, 2021

Like

Municipal elections: Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021.  https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

View YOUR sample ballot + voter Info on the News Blog  https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

 

Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace – starts TODAY (NOV 1st) and continues thru December 15 for 2022.  Questions? Call (855) 408-1212  /  www.healthcare.gov

Helpful Link: https://www.ncnavigator.net/schedule-assistance

https://journalnow.com/news/local/more-insurer-options-available-for-north-carolinians-on-federal-aca-health-exchange/article

 

New Christmas Music: THESE Christian artists have new holiday offerings! Zach Williams, We The Kingdom, Cade Thompson, Sarah Reeves, Jordan Feliz and Jason Crabbwww1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/october/round-up-christian-artists-who-have-already-released-new-christmas-music

 

NEW: The US Supreme Court is taking up challenges to that pro-life Texas law that has virtually ended abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.  The Texas Heartbeat Act made law in September, has reportedly led to an 80% reduction in abortions in Texas – the nation’s second-largest state. *The justices will hear a separate challenge to Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Those arguments are set for Dec. 1.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/health-headlines/supreme-court-takes-up-texas-law-banning-most-abortions/

https://www.scotusblog.com/2021/10/supreme-court-set-to-hear-arguments-in-two-challenges-to-texas-law-that-bans-most-abortions/

Check out a candid conversation with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on

Focus on the Family (9pm tonight on WBFJ-FM)

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/a-conversation-with-governor-greg-abbott/

 

The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, less than two years into a global pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the U.S. alone has recorded more Covid-related deaths than any other nation.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/covid-global-death-toll-over-5-million-2-years/

 

World Series: Astros survive Game 5 against the Braves. Game 6 in Houston…

 

College Football

Wake Forest has earned the first top 10 football ranking in program history.

The Demon Deacons are #9 in the new American Football Coaches Association Top 25 and #10 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Up next: UNC Tarheels will host Wake Forest at noon this Saturday (WXLV)

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-football-team-breaks-into-national-top-10/

 

FREE Dental Clinic for Vets happening this Saturday (Nov 6).

Aspen Dental practices across North Carolina (including the Triad) are providing dental care exclusively to veterans at NO COST.

*Advance appointments are required. www.HealthyMouthMovement.com
Call 844-ASPEN-HMM (844-277-3646) to book your free appointment.

*Locally in Kernersville, High Point, Greensboro and Mt Airy!

FACT: Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year.

In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration – unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a POW.

 

 

Let’s take a drive to the mountains. Peak color happening ‘now’ in the High Country.

Source: Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at ASU aka ‘The Fall Color Guy’

*You can follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook.

 

Experts stress: Don’t Rake Those Leaves.

Save time and help your lawn by mulching leaves.

Seriously. A study from Michigan State University shows that you can forget about raking, blowing, and bagging leaves. Leaf mulching will save you work, improve your soil, and add nutrients. It also saves you money. Mulching fall leaves simply recycles a natural resource, giving you richer soil for free.

https://www.scotts.com/en-us/library/lawn-care-basics/dont-rake-those-leaves-mulch-them-your-lawn

 

Headline of the Morning

“Llama captured in High Point neighborhood after roaming around for days”

A stray llama was captured in the High Point neighborhood of Emerywood this past week. BTW: The llama is now at Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network in Stokesdale.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/llama-captured-in-high-point-neighborhood-by-police/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post Municipal Election Day this Tuesday
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

World Relief Triad – Refugee Resettlement

Verne HillNov 02, 2021

Covid Booster Shots are available…

Verne HillNov 02, 2021

VETS: FREE DENTAL CARE (NOV 6)

Verne HillNov 02, 2021

Community Events

Sep
6
Mon
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:30 pm – Nov 29 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. GriefShare is FREE, however, registration is recommended https://www.griefshare.org/groups/133398 336-788-7600 Childcare not available
Sep
13
Mon
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Dec 6 @ 8:00 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.962.1596
Nov
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes