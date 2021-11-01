Monday News, November 01, 2021

Municipal elections: Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

View YOUR sample ballot + voter Info on the News Blog https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace – starts TODAY (NOV 1st) and continues thru December 15 for 2022. Questions? Call (855) 408-1212 / www.healthcare.gov

Helpful Link: https://www.ncnavigator.net/schedule-assistance

https://journalnow.com/news/local/more-insurer-options-available-for-north-carolinians-on-federal-aca-health-exchange/article

New Christmas Music: THESE Christian artists have new holiday offerings! Zach Williams, We The Kingdom, Cade Thompson, Sarah Reeves, Jordan Feliz and Jason Crabb. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/october/round-up-christian-artists-who-have-already-released-new-christmas-music

NEW: The US Supreme Court is taking up challenges to that pro-life Texas law that has virtually ended abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The Texas Heartbeat Act made law in September, has reportedly led to an 80% reduction in abortions in Texas – the nation’s second-largest state. *The justices will hear a separate challenge to Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Those arguments are set for Dec. 1.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/health-headlines/supreme-court-takes-up-texas-law-banning-most-abortions/

https://www.scotusblog.com/2021/10/supreme-court-set-to-hear-arguments-in-two-challenges-to-texas-law-that-bans-most-abortions/

Check out a candid conversation with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on

Focus on the Family (9pm tonight on WBFJ-FM)

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/a-conversation-with-governor-greg-abbott/

The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, less than two years into a global pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the U.S. alone has recorded more Covid-related deaths than any other nation.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/covid-global-death-toll-over-5-million-2-years/

World Series: Astros survive Game 5 against the Braves. Game 6 in Houston…

College Football

Wake Forest has earned the first top 10 football ranking in program history.

The Demon Deacons are #9 in the new American Football Coaches Association Top 25 and #10 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Up next: UNC Tarheels will host Wake Forest at noon this Saturday (WXLV)

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-football-team-breaks-into-national-top-10/

FREE Dental Clinic for Vets happening this Saturday (Nov 6).

Aspen Dental practices across North Carolina (including the Triad) are providing dental care exclusively to veterans at NO COST.

*Advance appointments are required. www.HealthyMouthMovement.com

Call 844-ASPEN-HMM (844-277-3646) to book your free appointment.

*Locally in Kernersville, High Point, Greensboro and Mt Airy!

FACT: Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year.

In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration – unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a POW.

Let’s take a drive to the mountains. Peak color happening ‘now’ in the High Country.

Source: Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at ASU aka ‘The Fall Color Guy’

*You can follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook.

Experts stress: Don’t Rake Those Leaves.

Save time and help your lawn by mulching leaves.

Seriously. A study from Michigan State University shows that you can forget about raking, blowing, and bagging leaves. Leaf mulching will save you work, improve your soil, and add nutrients. It also saves you money. Mulching fall leaves simply recycles a natural resource, giving you richer soil for free.

https://www.scotts.com/en-us/library/lawn-care-basics/dont-rake-those-leaves-mulch-them-your-lawn

Headline of the Morning

“Llama captured in High Point neighborhood after roaming around for days”

A stray llama was captured in the High Point neighborhood of Emerywood this past week. BTW: The llama is now at Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network in Stokesdale.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/llama-captured-in-high-point-neighborhood-by-police/