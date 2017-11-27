Monday News, NOV 27, 2017   

WBFJ News Monday, NOV 27, 2017

Healthy Reminder: How long should we keep those holiday leftovers?

Eat turkey leftovers within 3 to 4 days…

Casseroles and mashed potatoes 3 to 5 days…

Of course, when in doubt, throw it OUT.

Today is Cyber Monday.

Approximately 78 million Americans will shop online today, according to a survey released earlier this month by the National Retail Foundation. Cyber Monday is predicted to be the best day for deals on shoes, make-up and laptops. Here is a roundup of some of this year’s can’t-miss Cyber Monday discounts: https://goo.gl/dkRfnm

Local passing: “Mac” Ingraham, former TV journalist with News 2 (WFMY) and senior manager of public relations with Baptist Hospital passed away last Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) due to complications from surgery after a battle with cancer. Ingraham was 47. Please remember Mac’s wife (Susan) and their 2 teenage daughters in your prayers. https://goo.gl/9vMmQ8

NFL: Cam Newton wanted to take a few hours to relish the Carolina Panthers’ latest win. The panther defense and special teams came through in the fourth quarter of a 35-27 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Panthers have won four straight to improve to 8-3. Up next are the New Orleans Saints for first place in the NFC South. https://goo.gl/yZwXrf

Traffic Alert for downtown Winston Salem: All-day lane closures to start TONIGHT on Business 40 at Peters Creek for overpass work.

All-day lane closures on Business 40 near Peters Creek Parkway (Dash Stadium) go into effect Monday night (9pm) and will remain in place until early January 2018. Unlike the lane closures that have taken place so far, the ones going into effect Monday night will last continuously — 24 hours a day — until crews reopen the lanes, which is scheduled to happen Jan. 11. https://goo.gl/KzRvQe

You may have noticed those yellow ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs in yards all across the Piedmont. Check this out: The ‘Thank You Jesus Movement’ has just planted their 100,000th yard sign. BTW: Proceeds from the signs go to the Thank You Jesus Mission, designed to provide grants to churches and non-profits in rural areas of North Carolina. This can be for educational training, food banks, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and more.

Details can be found on the website: thankyoujesussigns.org.

FYI: The ‘Thank You Jesus movement’ along with those yellow signs was started by 16 year old Lucas Hunt, a native of Asheboro.

You can STILL pack a Shoe Box through Operation Christmas Child, ONLINE! Go to www.operationchristmaschild.com and virtually pack a shoebox today!