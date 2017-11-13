Monday News, NOV 13, 2017   

Operation Christmas Child: National Collection Week now thru NOV 20, 2017. (NEW) Shoebox OCC Changes for 2017: No toothpaste. NO candy. Plus, an increase to $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and expenses. *You can purchase shoebox-size plastic containers ($2.99 per box) plus items to pack in your shoebox gifts at all Hobby Lobby stores now thru Nov 20th.

Fa-la-la-latte: ‘Tis the season for Peppermint Mochas and Gingerbread Lattes. Today is the final day to get the Starbucks buy-one-get-one free deal between 2-5pm.

Hundreds of people gathered in the small town of Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday to praise God in the face of evil.

It was the first Sunday service held one week after a gunman opened fire on a worship service at the First Baptist Church, killing 26 people.

The service was held outdoors under a white tent on a baseball field and was packed with worshippers. The tent’s flaps had to be opened to accommodate the overflow crowd.

BTW: Later on Sunday, the congregation opened the church building for the first time since the shooting. Inside, the building had been transformed into a memorial. Its walls, floor, and pulpit had been painted white. Anything broken had been replaced, and no bullet holes could be seen. The pews, carpet and all equipment had been removed. Only 26 white chairs filled the space, each with a red rose tied to it except one which was pink for the unborn baby who was killed.

*The church has reached out to the shooter’s family and is praying for them.

CBN News https://goo.gl/6ED34C

Women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander?

The new study involved nearly 20,000 cases around the country and is the first to examine gender differences in receiving CPR from the public versus professional responders. More than 350,000 Americans each year suffer Cardiac arrest in settings other than a hospital. ***CPR can double or triple survival odds.

The Heart Association and the National Institutes of Health funded the study.

What song should use to remember the proper rhythm to administer CPR?

Experts suggest “Staying Alive” by the BeeGees… https://goo.gl/NrWyv8

An eighth-grade girl from Davie County passed away from a cerebral hemorrhage on Saturday, caused by a rare, undiagnosed medical condition. Maya Tarbet was only 13 years old.

Doctors determined that Maya had been born with a rare malformation of the blood vessels in the back of her head near her brain stem, causing the hemorrhage. Maya was a student at William Ellis Middle School in Davie County.

The Davie County School system will have grief counselors available for students and staff when school resumes on Tuesday.

Please pray for her family- Parents: David and Adriane and six younger siblings- four of whom were adopted. Maya was a straight-A student who had dreams of becoming a heart surgeon so she could help people like her two younger sisters, who were born with rare heart deformities.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help off-set expenses…

https://www.gofundme.com/maya-tarbet-funeral-expenses

All are invited to a community ‘Celebration of Life’ of Bill Bloxham this afternoon (Nov 13) at 4pm (appropriately) at the Forsyth County Central Library auditorium in downtown Winston-Salem.

*Bloxham was an avid reader and lifelong learner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Bill’s memory to

“City with Dwellings,” a community organization in which Bill was involved.

https://citywithdwellings.org/donate

Arrangements are being handled by Salem Funeral Home. www.salemfh.com.

Bloxham passed away expectantly on October 30. Read more: https://goo.gl/ZiSoJV

Pro-Life: The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to weigh in on a California law that forces pro-life pregnancy care centers to provide free advertising for the abortion industry. In March, ADF attorneys representing a pro-life pregnancy care center network and two independent centers asked the high court to hear their case. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld a federal district judge’s decision to allow the law to remain in effect while the lawsuit, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra, proceeds. The Supreme Court will decide whether to reverse the ruling, halt the law, and affirm that forcing the centers to provide the free advertising contrary to their core mission is a violation of their constitutionally protected freedoms. http://www.adfmedia.org/News/PRDetail/9990