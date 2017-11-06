Monday News, NOV 06, 2017

A prayer vigil was held in Sutherland Springs, Texas, last night as the community grieves after a lone gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church Sunday morning. At least 26 people are dead, 20 injured.

The victims ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old. 12 to 14 children were among the victims. The church’s pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, is among the dead. The pastor and his wife were out of town when the attack occurred… BTW: Sutherland Springs is a small community of 400 people located about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. https://goo.gl/qGo2ra

Update: US Senator Rand Paul is recovering from injuries suffered after an attack by his next door neighbor over the weekend. The second-term Republican senator from Kentucky was mowing his lawn moments before the attack. Update this morning: Seems that Paul’s injuries he sustained from the attack are far more severe than initially thought. He suffered five broken ribs and bruises to his lungs, and it is unclear when he will return to Washington, DC. https://goo.gl/mT9hxf

“Today I lost my biggest fan” NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon announcing that his mom passed away on Saturday. Fallon canceled his Tonight Show taping last Friday for “a private Fallon family matter.” His mother died the next day. Stephen Colbert wrote: “Mom is the first audience and the best. Remembering Jimmy Fallon and his family in our prayers…”

The Tonight Show will be re-airing past shows this week. USA TODAY

Stolen? 300 iPhone X (10) mobile phones were stolen from delivery truck at a San Francisco mall last week, ahead of the release date from Apple. The new phones retail for at least $999 each at a total cost of $370,000. Ouch!

Police are looking for the suspects. https://goo.gl/pkUGu7

All are invited to a community ‘Celebrating of Life’ of Bill Bloxham next Monday afternoon (Nov 13) at 4pm (appropriately) at the Forsyth County Central Library auditorium in downtown Winston-Salem.

*Bloxham was an avid reader and lifelong learner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Bill’s memory to

“City with Dwellings,” a community organization in which Bill was involved.

https://citywithdwellings.org/donate

Arrangements are being handled by Salem Funeral Home. www.salemfh.com.

Bloxham passed away expectantly on October 30. Read more: https://goo.gl/ZiSoJV

Shoebox OCC Changes for 2017: No toothpaste. NO candy.

*These items are no longer allowed in shoeboxes due to customs regulations.

-Also, there is now a $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and expenses.

FAQ: https://goo.gl/tFkZsQ National Collection Week is NOV 13 – 20, 2017

Reminder / Election 2017: Experts refer to this as an ‘off-year’ municipal election, but LOCAL races are VERY important! Various offices up for grabs including Kernersville Board of Aldermen, mayor of Clemmons and the Lewisville Town Council. This TUESDAY (NOV 7) is Election Day…

Click on your local board of elections office (by county) at the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo

Ministry Opportunity: ‘City With Dwellings’ (CWD) is looking to hire Overflow Shelter Monitors in downtown Winston-Salem for the upcoming winter months starting December 1st through the end of march.

As a member of the City With Dwellings team, you will be an important part of CWD’s mission to end homelessness through creating therapeutic and transformative community! The Positions are for 24-36 hours/week. Must be available to work 12hr overnight shifts (6:30pm-6:30am).

Application info at CityWithDwellings.org/Jobs https://citywithdwellings.org/jobs

Shoebox OCC Changes for 2017: No toothpaste. NO candy.

*These items are no longer allowed in shoeboxes due to customs regulations.

-Also, there is now a $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and expenses.

FAQ: https://goo.gl/tFkZsQ National Collection Week is NOV 13 – 20, 2017

Hobby Lobby: Your ONE STOP Shop for Operation Christmas Child

You can purchase shoebox-size plastic containers ($2.99 per box) plus items to pack in your shoebox gifts at all Hobby Lobby stores now thru Nov 20th.

“We are delighted to partner with Operation Christmas Child to help show God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world,” said David Green, Founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby. “This initiative will touch countless lives with a Christmas gift and the greatest gift of all–the good news of Jesus Christ.”

