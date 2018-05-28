Search
Monday News, May 28, 2018

Verne HillMay 28, 2018

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday morning.  Area counties included: Davidson, Davie, Randolph and Rowan

 

Memorial Day: A time to honor and remember those who have ‘given the ultimate sacrifice’ in service to our country.

*Memorial Day weekend is also the unofficial start of summer!

*60% of us will be grilling out sometime today

 

Today is National Hamburger Day: According to one survey, the favorite burger place in North Carolina: Five Guys Burgers and Fries??  

DEALS: Sonic, Wendy’s and Burger King are some of the ‘burger places’ offering deals

Where is your favorite burger place?

 

Update: The Gulf Coast is bracing for Subtropical Storm Alberto which should make landfall along the Florida Panhandle later Monday. The biggest threat: Flash Flooding.

Locally, Alberto is bringing even more rain to the Piedmont Triad.

BTW: The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins this Friday, June 1st

https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news

 

RECALL: Spam alert? Hormel Food is recalling more than 220,000 pounds of their canned pork and chicken products, including Spam after customers complained of ‘metal objects in the canned products’.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/05/27/spam-recalled-customers-injured-metal/648483002/

 

Update: Former President George H.W. Bush (Sr) was hospitalized Sunday in Maine after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue. The 93-year-old Bush is alert and not in any discomfort. www.journalnow.com

 

Danica Patrick ends her racing career with crash at Sunday’s Indy 500

BTW: The big story, of course, is her place in racing history. The former NASCAR star is the only female driver to lead laps in the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500, creating a strong brand and becoming a ‘role model’ for young ladies everywhere.  http://www.journalnow.com/sports/auto_racing

 

Starbucks will be CLOSED Tuesday afternoon for ‘bias training’ for all its employees. About 175,000 workers will participate.  Recently, Starbucks changed its policy to allow people who haven’t made a purchase to spend time in stores or use the bathroom.  Read more.  http://myfox8.com/2018/05/28/why-is-my-starbucks-closed-tuesday-afternoon/

 

Novant Health is hosting FREE ‘Sports Physicals’ for Davidson County high school student athletes. Upcoming dates and locations: 

  • May 29 (TUE) – Oak Grove High School
  • May 30 (WED) – North Davidson High School
  • May 31 (THURS) – Ledford High School

NOTE: Students should bring their state required medical forms. https://is.gd/wwcWzH

Times for each event: 5pm until 7:30pm.

 

Job Alert: Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hiring a Medical Clinic Manager / Nurse Manager.  If you are an RN (or MD, NP, or PA) or an RMDS (sonographer), Salem Pregnancy Care Center would love to talk with you.  This is a 30 hour per week position, with some schedule flexibility. 336.760.3680 gary.byrum@salempregnancy.org

Previous PostToday is National Hamburger Day
