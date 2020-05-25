Search
Monday News, MAY 25, 2020

Monday News, MAY 25, 2020

May 25, 2020

Today is Memorial Day

Today, we honor and remember all who have died while serving in the military.

 

Rolling to Remember: The message is clear. We will never forget our POWs and MIAs.

This year. The mission has been expanded to bring attention to veteran suicide.

Sobering Fact: On average, 22 veterans die by suicide every day in America.

www.rollingtoremember.com/

 

MONDAY: The postal service, the stock market and most banks will be closed today.

Grocery stores will open. All Costco stores are closed today.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/05/25/memorial-day-california-churches-snl-5-things-you-need-know-monday/5227880002/

 

Update: Across North Carolina, at least 23,222 individuals have tested positive for the COVID-19 (11am Sunday according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services).  Forsyth County surpassed the 900 mark of COVID-19 cases, although at a slower daily pace, according to the county Department of Public Health reporting Sunday.  https://www.journalnow.com/business/forsyth-surpasses-900-covid-19-cases-local-church-cautiously-reopens-sanctuary-to-congregation/

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

 

Drive-in theaters are making a come-back.  Drive in Theaters allow social distancing and keep audience members separate from each other, have had a revival in the COVID-19 pandemic.

*Daniel Kleeberg, the owner of Marketplace Cinemas, is working out the logistics and hopes to have a drive-in (movie theater) up and running in the Marketplace Mall parking lot in the next few weeks.  The plans are for a 45 foot x 30 foot screen on the side of the Marketplace Cinemas building – with more than 400 parking spots. There will be an outside concession stand and food trucks. There will also be concessions delivered to cars by golf cart! *Later on, the marketplace cinema location is looking to have outdoor drive-up concerts, perhaps starting in August, with a stage. Stay tuned.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/marketplace-cinemas-plans-drive-in-in-winston-salem/

 

Triad Goodwill: ‘Virtual Job Fair’ happening Wednesday (May 27) from 10-1pm

You can pre-register at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair

*Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires. Hourly sessions at 10, 11, and 12pm.

https://www.yesweekly.com/news/triad-goodwill-to-host-virtual-job-fair-events-on-may-13-and-27/

 

Headline: Mayberry opens permanent location in downtown Winston-Salem.

Mayberry announced plans for that space – in the former Tropical Smoothie spot at the corner of Cherry and Fourth Street in January – after using it briefly last summer as a pop-up location during the 2019 National Black Theatre Festival.

The new location offers a pared down version of the regular menu.

Mayberry has locations in Winston Salem, High Point and Greensboro.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/mayberry-opens-in-downtown-winston-salem/

 

 

 

 

 

NASCAR: Brad Keselowski holding off Jimmie Johnson in overtime early this morning winning the Coca-Cola 600 in Concord.  Keselowski celebrated as he usually does by waving a giant American flag out his window during his victory burnouts.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/keselowski-wins-coca-cola-600-at-charlotte-motor-speedway-to-extend-johnsons-losing-streak/

 

Wake Forest’s incoming freshman basketball class is down to one…

Marcus Watson, a guard from Chicago, has asked for and been granted a release from his national letter of intent to play at Wake. The Deacons now have 4 scholarships open.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/marcus-watson-released-from-letter-with-wake-forest/

 

 

The ‘Fun Fourth Freedom Run’ is back on — with a twist!

Downtown Greensboro Inc. initially cancelled the Fun Fourth Festival amid the pandemic, but now they have decided to hold the event – virtually.

*Racers can run on July 4 anywhere they’d like, indoors or outdoors.

There will be a 5K and 10K, and racers will still get a race bib, race shirt, gifts and coupons from sponsors and access to an online system to track and upload results. Registration is open until June 22.  More info can be found on the Fun Fourth Freedom Run website.

 

 

Judge grants temporary order: A Watauga County judge has blocked the town of Boone from enforcing a 14-day restriction – adopted by the Boone Town Council last week that anyone (except work commuters) arriving in the town of Boone who previously overnighted outside Watauga County will not be permitted to enter establishments open to the public, other than medical facilities, until they have stayed overnight in Watauga County uninterrupted for at least 14 days.  https://www.wataugademocrat.com/news/judge-grants-temporary-restraining-order-blocking-boone-self-isolation-restriction/

 

 

 

