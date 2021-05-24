Monday News, May 24, 2021

Summer officially begins on June 20th…

CBN’s Operation Blessing U.S. Disaster Relief Teams are helping residents in parts of Texas and Louisiana recover from the flooding caused by last week’s historic rains in the region. Teams are stationed in Lake Charles, La. Please pray for those affected.

The CEO’s of Pfizer and Moderna suggesting that COVID-19 vaccine boosters could be needed as early as this September. FDA + CDC would have to sign off on the boosters.

*Have questions about getting your Covid-19 vaccination?

50 is looking younger all the time? Pro golfer Phil Mickelson became the oldest player to win a major PGA Championship on Sunday, hanging on for a 2-shot win at Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Mickelson is 50 years, 11 months and 7 days old. Phil Mickelson won his first PGA Tour title 30 years ago as a junior at Arizona State University! https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/golf/pga/2021/05/23/phil-mickelson-becomes-oldest-win-major-pga-championship/5235253001/

‘The Weeknd’ dominated the Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards with 10 wins.

Top Christian Artist (WINNER) Elevation Worship

The other nominees included Casting Crowns, for KING & COUNTRY, Zach Williams

and Carrie Underwood

Top Gospel Artist (WINNER) Kanye West

Some of the other nominees: Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music

Get your peanuts, popcorn, cracker jacks and Covid vaccine shot?

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held before Tuesday’s

Winston-Salem Dash game vs. the Hickory Crawdads. The Covid vaccine clinic will be offered from 3pm til first pitch at 7pm, this Tuesday evening.

Get your shot plus a ‘discounted’ DASH game ticket along with a free hot dog.

Call 336-714-2287 to schedule your appointment. www.wsdash.com

The ‘Learn to Swim Summer Splash program’ is once again available to Guildford county second graders. The FREE one-hour swim lesson begins TODAY and runs daily thru Friday (May 28). Contact GAC at 336-315-8498, space is limited

Fact: Your body is about 70% water.

Drinking enough water daily is essential to good health. Actually, the National Academy of Medicine estimates that most people need 90–125 ounces of (water) per day. *That’s more than the 8, 8-ounce glasses that we ‘think’ we need.

TIPS: Simple Ways to Drink More Water

It’s hard to miss the super yellow Bojangles off of Independence Boulevard in Charlotte. The company ‘wrapped’ that Bojangles location to look like a Big Bo Box. Great marketing… Yes. But, the City of Charlotte also noticed –

Unfortunately, that type of building wrapping is in violation of the city’s sign ordinance which said signs like that can only cover 10% of the wall face and only 25% of the window space. *”We got a little ahead of ourselves in our excitement to make a store look like our beloved Big Bo Box,” a Bojangles spokesperson. “Really, we were just trying to have a little fun and see if our fans would notice…”

The City of Charlotte code enforcement issued a violation notice on April 28 which gives the owners about a month to correct the color in order to be no longer in violation. That deadline is now looming.

*If Bojangles misses the May 31 deadline, it would be subject to a $50 citation and may be subject to additional citations until the violation is corrected.

A second citation would cost $200 and a third citation would be $500 for each violation. That kind of publicity…PRICELESS?!?

Nearly five months after being deployed to the U.S. Capitol, National Guard troops are being sent back home, turning over security of the area to Capitol Police after the January 6th ‘insurrection’. Supporters of then President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol following a speech near the Capitol in which Trump repeated unfounded claims that his November 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden was the result of widespread voter fraud. Five people including a Capitol police officer died in the violence. https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/national-guard-security-ending-at-capitol-amid-debate-over-jan-6-commission/

One of the first research collaborations between Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health will involve kidney health. The goal: To reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. Atrium became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center last October.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/atrium-wake-forest-baptist-team-on-kidney-disease-research/article_16995054-baa4-11eb-8cf8-aff76a9ef515.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

Local Strawberry Farms are open for the season.

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.

Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age.

It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms.

Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated.

When it comes to stroke, every second counts! https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

Face Drooping

Arm Weakness

Slurred speech

Time to Call 9-1-1