Monday News, May 22, 2017

Monday News, May 22, 2017

May 22, 2017

2 to 4 inches of rain on the way?  Moderate to heavy rain is possible through mid-afternoon Tuesday, then again Wednesday into Wednesday night.  Flooding of area creeks is possible, along with Urban flooding.      NWS

Stop the juice boxes for the little ones?  Experts telling parents that kids under the age of 1 should avoid fruit juice, older kids should drink it only sparingly and all children should focus, instead, on eating whole fruit, that’s according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.  Whole fruit contains fiber, which slows the absorption of sugar by the body, and it also makes you feel fuller than juice, which can prevent overeating.   https://goo.gl/WUJFTd

 

President Trump arrived in Israel during his first overseas international trip.  Historic flight? The President left flew from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Tel Aviv, Israel …the only known ‘direct flight’ between the two countries – they do NOT have diplomatic relations.    https://goo.gl/8RVkD

 

Can we talk: Going on a missions / pleasure trip this summer?  Pack the pink pills.  A simple preventative: Pepto Bismol, or any generic alternative with the same active ingredient, bismuth subsalicylate. A study (back in 1987) found that two tablets of Pepto Bismol, taken four times a day, cut the risk of traveler’s diarrhea by more than 60%. About a quarter of travelers will get gastrointestinal problems within the first two weeks of an international trip…  (Source: National Center for Biotechnology Information)    https://goo.gl/KScXey

 

Travel update: Did you get your ‘measles shot’?  A study published last week in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that travel clinics missed giving the measles vaccine to about half of eligible travelers.  For nearly a third of the missed cases, doctors or nurses simply didn’t offer the vaccine, even though measles is a problem in many parts of the world, including Western Europe and Mexico.            https://goo.gl/KScXey

 

Taking a bow: After 146 years, the “Greatest Show on Earth” giving its final performance Sunday night in Uniondale, New  York.  *Feld Entertainment has found homes for all of the 50 or so animals with the show. Any animals that are owned by the show’s presenters will remain with them.  Source: USA Today and NBC News      https://goo.gl/OKTwgc

 

FACT:  Eating at your desk is among the worse things you can do for your diet. So, what can we do? Reducing snacking might be as easy as changing where and how the snacks are displayed in the office. How about these tips…

*Leave empty wrappers on your desk as a reminder of how much you’ve eaten.

*Get rid of the candy jar. People who keep candy at their desks weigh 15.4 pounds more than people who don’t.  (Cornell University study) https://goo.gl/WrwIXp

*Keep healthier snacks and water at hand. Chewing gum can help in a pinch.

Check out an interesting article on the “Good and Bad about Office Snacking” on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Verne Hill

Previous PostHealth: The Good and Bad about Office Snacking
