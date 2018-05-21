Search
Monday News, May 21, 2018

Monday News, May 21, 2018

Verne HillMay 21, 2018

Strong storms rumbled through the Triad last night. In Kernersville, property damage reported near Cash Elementary School (in the Beulah Lane area). Residents reported scattered power outages but no injuries. http://www.wxii12.com/

The Billboard music awards were announced over the weekend…
Congratulations to Hillsong Worship and Mercyme.
Mercyme was named the Top Christian Artist.
Hillsong – top Christian song award for, “What A Beautiful Name”

Free Sports Physicals for Davidson County high school student athletes.
Hosted by Novant Health. Times: 5pm until 7:30pm
Upcoming dates and locations for Davidson County students:
• May 21 – South Davidson High School
• May 22 – West Davidson High School
• May 23 – East Davidson High School
• May 24 – Central Davidson High School
• May 29 – Oak Grove High School
• May 30 – North Davidson High School
• May 31 – Ledford High School
Students should bring their state required medical forms. https://is.gd/wwcWzH

Many nutrition experts agree that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and now a new study finds that skipping it can actually lead to the hardening and narrowing of the arteries (or a buildup of plaque in the arteries). The researchers also found that those who skipped breakfast had the greatest waist circumference, the highest Body Mass Index, and other indications of heart problems. So, eat a healthy breakfast: filled with vitamins, minerals, and fiber from fresh fruit, rich whole grains. https://www.studyfinds.org/skipping-breakfast-regularly-hardening-arteries/

A moment of silence: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for all Texans to participate in a moment of silence at 10 a.m. this morning “to honor the memory of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.” Eight students and two teachers were killed and 13 more were injured last Friday. https://is.gd/gjgMNY

Congratulations to students at Wake Forest University
*Commencement was held on a soggy Hearn Plaza at 9 a.m. this morning.
Sobering Return on Investment: Americans are more burdened by student loan debt than ever. The average student loan debt for the Class of 2017 was $39,400
70% of all college students will leave with debt. Also, Americans owe more in student loan debt, than the total US credit card debt. https://studentloanhero.com/student-loan-debt-statistics/

Sad News: Miss Babe Ruth – the black Labrador retriever of the Greensboro Grasshoppers – lost her fight with cancer late Friday night.
*Babe worked 649 consecutive Hoppers home games (beginning Aug. 2, 2006).
FYI: The bucket Babe used to carry baseballs to the umpire was donated to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in C…
*Memorials can be Made to a Scholarship Endowment at N.C. State’s College of Veterinary Medicine or to the Greensboro Grasshoppers Charities. https://is.gd/D6Ww7u

A recent bill in the state legislature (still in committee) could make it mandatory to post “In God We Trust” signs on school campuses. Sponsors of HB 965, known as the National and State Mottos in School Act, say it highlights history but opponents say it’s more likely to make some students feel uncomfortable. The Bill will go before at least one committee before it has a chance to move to the house for a vote.
http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/05/20/new-bill-could-require-schools-to-post–in-god-we-trust–signs

A new report released this week shows theme park attendance at the largest parks in North America last year was up 2.3%. The main reason? New attractions.
For example: An estimated $10 billion is expected to be spent on attractions, hotels and retail and dining areas in Orlando alone. Growth was even bigger around the globe than in North America. The top 10 biggest theme parks worldwide saw an 8.6 percent attendance increase. http://www.klove.com/news/2018/05/21/New-Attractions-Fuel-Jump-In-Theme-Park-Attendance/

(Final Day) Friends of the Southside Library – annual Booksale (Winston-Salem)
9 a.m.-4.p.m. Monday https://is.gd/VMGkDa

