Monday News, May 20, 2019  

Congratulations to graduates at Wake Forest University who turned their tassel this morning. Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan delivered the Commencement address.  https://commencement.wfu.edu/

Above normal temperatures this week…

URGENT: The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, with less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms!  All who donate blood or platelets now thru June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.

**Find a Blood Drive: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

Science has proved that sleeping in a cold room is actually good for your health. Sleeping in a ‘cooler’ room  …helps you fall asleep faster, helps boosts your metabolism and helps reduce insomnia. https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/were-along-sleeping-cold-room-162500126.html

 

Broccoli isn’t just good for you. Scientists now finding that Broccoli holds a key molecule that could be the ‘Achilles’s Heel’ of cancer. That’s good news!

The discovery could be the key to unlocking “one of the most important tumor suppressors in the history of cancer genetics.” Broccoli is part of the cru-CI- fer-ous vegetable family, which includes cauliflower, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts.

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/broccoli-isnt-just-good-for-you-scientists-find-it-holds-molecule-that-could-be-the-achilless-heel-of-cancer/

 

Graduation shocker: You are now debt free? Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith made a surprise announcement during his commencement address at Morehouse College on Sunday.  Smith is eliminating student debt for the entire 2019 graduating class to the tune of $40 million dollars. Smith, an entrepreneur and founder of the investment firm Vista Equity Partners, continued, “My story would only be possible in America, and it is incumbent on all of us to pay this inheritance forward.”  Check out the video…  https://www.npr.org/2019/05/19/724836836/robert-smith-pledges-to-pay-off-student-loans-for-morehouse-colleges-class-of-20

 

“Baby, Baby” grew up?  Millie Chapman, the daughter of Amy Grant, who inspired the 1991 hit, “Baby Baby,” is now a married woman.    Millie and Ben Long tied the knot back in late April in Nashville.  “It is hard to believe that same 6-week-old girl who inspired the lyrics to ‘Baby Baby’ is now a beautiful married woman,” Grant tells PEOPLE last week. Millie who is now 29, and Ben Long, 30, met two and a half years ago on a dating app.  https://people.com/country/amy-grant-daughter-millie-chapman-married/?fbclid=IwAR053a736TQj0jrubX-cP45Oapmqtfcys3FArTfXbqP52NKSrBl8IwLqQ1w

 

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed:  Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

*Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

*Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/

 

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

*Check out our Facebook page for LOCAL strawberry farms!!

Local Strawberry farm locator:  https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

 

 

 

Welcome to the hotel ‘Taco Bell’?

The fast-food chain is taking over a Palm Springs hotel and resort in California. The Bell will feature a gift shop with exclusive Taco Bell-themed apparel (from Forever 21) and an on-site salon with Taco Bell-inspired nail art and hair styling services. Fans are already registering for exclusive Taco Bell-themed weddings.

Reservations for overnight stays will begin in June.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/16/taco-bell-wants-you-to-spend-the-nightat-its-new-palm-springs-hotel.html

 

Vice President Mike Pence earned a standing ovation as he delivered the commencement speech at Taylor University in Indiana on Saturday — in spite of planned protests and a student and faculty walkout just before he was introduced.

“You’re going to be asked not just to tolerate things that violate your faith; you’re going to be asked to endorse them. You’re going to be asked to bow down to the idols of the popular culture. So you need to prepare your minds for action.”  -VP Mike Pence

The majority of the 494-student graduating class remained in the auditorium for the vice president’s speech, and the crowd rewarded him with extended applause and a standing ovation. https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/19/dozens-walk-out-mike-pence-commencement-speech/

BTW: Pence will address the cadets at West Point this Saturday, May 25th

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Community Events

May
20
Mon
all-day Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
May 20 all-day
Re-Union Camp Meeting is an effort to renew the bond between believers of all denominations that we may all be brought to unity in Jesus! Guest Speakers: Garrett Howell, founder of Awaken Ministries and Spiritual[...]
1:00 pm Golf Tournament @ Meadowlands Golf Club (Winston-Salem)
Golf Tournament @ Meadowlands Golf Club (Winston-Salem)
May 20 @ 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Format: “Captain’s Choice”  /  Dinner provided Registration fee: $100 (per person) / $400 (per team of 4) To register: 800.477.3583  /  info@energizeministries.com Sponsored by and proceeds to benefit Energize Ministries http://www.energizeministries.com    
5:30 pm Celebrate Recovery @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Celebrate Recovery @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 20 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling addictions and issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Monday at 6:00pm (Dinner @ 5:30pm) For[...]
6:00 pm GriefShare @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
May 20 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.784.0887 Childcare not available
6:00 pm Reboot Combat Recovery Course @ Restoration Community Church (Winston-Salem)
Reboot Combat Recovery Course @ Restoration Community Church (Winston-Salem)
May 20 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
This is a 12-week faith-based course (meeting every Monday) and focusing on the spiritual aspects of combat recovery. Providing practical help for veterans, service members and families dealing with after effects of combat. It’s Free [...]
