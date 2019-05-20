Monday News, May 20, 2019  

Congratulations to graduates at Wake Forest University who turned their tassel this morning. Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan delivered the Commencement address. https://commencement.wfu.edu/

URGENT: The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, with less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms! All who donate blood or platelets now thru June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.

**Find a Blood Drive: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Science has proved that sleeping in a cold room is actually good for your health. Sleeping in a ‘cooler’ room …helps you fall asleep faster, helps boosts your metabolism and helps reduce insomnia. https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/were-along-sleeping-cold-room-162500126.html

Broccoli isn’t just good for you. Scientists now finding that Broccoli holds a key molecule that could be the ‘Achilles’s Heel’ of cancer. That’s good news!

The discovery could be the key to unlocking “one of the most important tumor suppressors in the history of cancer genetics.” Broccoli is part of the cru-CI- fer-ous vegetable family, which includes cauliflower, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts.

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/broccoli-isnt-just-good-for-you-scientists-find-it-holds-molecule-that-could-be-the-achilless-heel-of-cancer/

Graduation shocker: You are now debt free? Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith made a surprise announcement during his commencement address at Morehouse College on Sunday. Smith is eliminating student debt for the entire 2019 graduating class to the tune of $40 million dollars. Smith, an entrepreneur and founder of the investment firm Vista Equity Partners, continued, “My story would only be possible in America, and it is incumbent on all of us to pay this inheritance forward.” Check out the video… https://www.npr.org/2019/05/19/724836836/robert-smith-pledges-to-pay-off-student-loans-for-morehouse-colleges-class-of-20

“Baby, Baby” grew up? Millie Chapman, the daughter of Amy Grant, who inspired the 1991 hit, “Baby Baby,” is now a married woman. Millie and Ben Long tied the knot back in late April in Nashville. “It is hard to believe that same 6-week-old girl who inspired the lyrics to ‘Baby Baby’ is now a beautiful married woman,” Grant tells PEOPLE last week. Millie who is now 29, and Ben Long, 30, met two and a half years ago on a dating app. https://people.com/country/amy-grant-daughter-millie-chapman-married/?fbclid=IwAR053a736TQj0jrubX-cP45Oapmqtfcys3FArTfXbqP52NKSrBl8IwLqQ1w

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

*Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

*Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

*Check out our Facebook page for LOCAL strawberry farms!!

Local Strawberry farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

Welcome to the hotel ‘Taco Bell’?

The fast-food chain is taking over a Palm Springs hotel and resort in California. The Bell will feature a gift shop with exclusive Taco Bell-themed apparel (from Forever 21) and an on-site salon with Taco Bell-inspired nail art and hair styling services. Fans are already registering for exclusive Taco Bell-themed weddings.

Reservations for overnight stays will begin in June.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/16/taco-bell-wants-you-to-spend-the-nightat-its-new-palm-springs-hotel.html

Vice President Mike Pence earned a standing ovation as he delivered the commencement speech at Taylor University in Indiana on Saturday — in spite of planned protests and a student and faculty walkout just before he was introduced.

“You’re going to be asked not just to tolerate things that violate your faith; you’re going to be asked to endorse them. You’re going to be asked to bow down to the idols of the popular culture. So you need to prepare your minds for action.” -VP Mike Pence

The majority of the 494-student graduating class remained in the auditorium for the vice president’s speech, and the crowd rewarded him with extended applause and a standing ovation. https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/19/dozens-walk-out-mike-pence-commencement-speech/

BTW: Pence will address the cadets at West Point this Saturday, May 25th…