Monday News, MAY 18, 2020

Cap and Gown optional? Wake Forest University holding a virtual Commencement of Degrees TONIGHT at 7pm. Watch LIVE here: https://commencement.wfu.edu/vcd/

BTW: An in-person Commencement for the Class of 2020 is set for October 31 at 1pm. https://commencement.wfu.edu/are-you-graduating-in-may-2020/commencement-october-31-2020/

Tropical Storm Arthur bringing high winds and surf to the North Carolina coast. Arthur could make landfall near Cape Hatteras along the Outer Banks later today. Tropical Storm Warnings now in effect for parts of our coast. https://twitter.com/NCEmergency

One local State Farm office is throwing a pizza party and it’s all touch-free!

Local State Farm agent Kathryne Townsend is partnering with Vinnie’s Pizzeria to give away up to 75 pizzas – for FREE from 2pm – 5pm TODAY.

Location: Oliver’s Crossing Shopping next to Lowe’s Foods (5066 Peter’s Creek Parkway) in southern Forsyth County. First-come, first-served basis.

There will be lots of ‘social distancing’. 366.602.1999

https://www.facebook.com/events/871943166653409/

The COVID-Safe Church

Premier Productions is the #1 promoter and producer of faith and family events in the US for over 30 years. Reality: Tours and LIVE concerts are on hold.

In the meantime, our team has built out a COVID-Safe Initiative to protect and safely serve our artists, churches, venues, attendees and fans.

https://www.premierproductions.com/covidsafe

*Premier Productions is offering you a FREE document designed to help clarify key safety measures and protocols that are important to everyone’s protection, and are in adherence with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. It is a tool to help you and your leadership team with the planning and preparation needed to be able to offer church and events safely and confidently.

FREE Download: https://covidsafechurch.com/#free-download

Shane Quick, co-owner of Premier Productions, explains to Wally and Verne about the initiative of COVID-Safe Church – getting the church back into their building safe, securely and orderly.

Check out the FREE info and interview on our News Blog!

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/is-your-church-covid-safe?

Phase ONE of “relaxing restrictions’ in North Carolina is set to last at least thru this Friday (May 22) at 5pm.

*The Governor’s Stay-at-Home mandate is still in place and highly recommended.

Go out if you need to! *Phase 1 ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ on the News Blog https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick winning at Darlington on Sunday

Following a 10-week hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The grandstands were completely empty. There wasn’t a single tailgate inside the track.

Everyone wore face coverings. Still some great racin’…

*NASCAR’s elite Cup Series next races Wednesday night (again) at Darlington before traveling to Charlotte this weekend.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/kevin-harvick-wins-at-darlington-as-nascar-returns-to-racing/

“There is no pandemic exception to the Constitution of the U.S.

or the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment”

A US District Court Judge ruling Saturday gives churches in North Carolina ‘freedom’ to hold services indoors by granting a temporary restraining order on religious gathering restrictions. The plaintiffs filed a complaint, saying Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 138 concerning COVID-19 and worship services of more than 10 people being outdoors “violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.” The judge acknowledged that worshipers should still observe social distancing recommendations where possible.

The governor’s office immediately responded to the ruling and said it will not appeal. “We don’t want indoor meetings to become hotspots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19. While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe…”

NOTE: The order is in effect for 14 days, while the court prepares to hear the case for a preliminary injunction on May 29th.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/05/16/judge-issues-order-allow-indoor-worship-nc-churches/

In honor of the late former Rep. Larry Womble, Gov. Roy Cooper is extending the notice for all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities. Flags are to remain lowered to half-staff through sunset Monday. Womble, an educator and elected leader in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, died Thursday. He was 78.

COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing Sites

If someone thinks they need a test to determine if they have COVID-19, they should contact their health care provider. Some testing sites require an appointment and/or a referral from a health care provider. View the list by COUNTY here: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/about/testing/collection-sites.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distance)