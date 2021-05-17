Monday News, May 17, 2021

Today is Tax Day (for 2021) To check on your Federal tax RETURN, there is a link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://sa.www4.irs.gov/irfof/lang/en/irfofgetstatus.jsp

DMV Resumes Saturday Hours at 16 Offices Across the State

As of May 15, walk-in customers will be accepted at 16 DMV locations

from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. *Eight of those offices will focus on road testing to help reduce the backlog of teenaged drivers who are required by state law to pass a road test. Locally, Greensboro West. *The other eight offices will offer in-house testing for permits and licenses and other services on Saturdays, but they will not be doing any road testing. Those offices include Greensboro East and Winston-Salem South.

Mandate lifted: The Governor lifting most restrictions with mask wearing and social distancing on Friday. Reminder: You can still social distance and wear a mask if you wish. And everyone should be washing their hands!

*Please be respectful of businesses and restaurant with posted restrictions.

Local Strawberry Farms are open for the season.

Check out the News Blog for the ‘Visit NC Farms’ app – search strawberry farms by local location with this app. https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

Tensions continue to rise in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza – in one of the worst outbreaks of violence since 2014.

While leaders search for a political or diplomatic solution, many Christians are asking: “How should I pray for Israelis and Palestinians during these troubled times?”

Study: Christianity Spreads Best in Unlikely Places?

Christianity also seems to flourish — as it did for the early church leaders in Acts — in places where believers face discrimination and persecution. The faith of those facing persecution for their convictions is often deeper and more profound because the stakes are inherently higher when it’s not in one’s cultural best interest to embrace such beliefs. Read more on the News Blog

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.

Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age.

It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms.

Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated.

When it comes to stroke, every second counts!

Traffic Alert: I-40 through Forsyth County

Top of FormNIGHT-TIME lane closures (weather permitting) through Thursday (May 20)

Pavement and bridge rehab work 8pm – 5am nightly.

Back to racin’. No limits on capacity for Bowman Gray Stadium, with racing set to begin June 5. This was the first that drivers have been on the track since August 2019.

This past Saturday was a practice day for the NASCAR-sanctioned auto racing series, with no fans being allowed.

Breaking this morning: AT&T will combine its massive media operations that include CNN HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV. The deal would create a separate media company with households increasingly abandoning cable and satellite TV.

(FRIDAY) Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tournament

(supporting Footbridge ministries)

This Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9 am – Noon

Tanglewood Park – Par 3 course

No entry fee. Lunch provided. Prizes. 336.774.3001

Tax deductible donations to Footbridge Ministries encouraged!!

This Rockstar defending Tim Tebow?

Gene Simmons, of the rock band ‘Kiss’, is coming to Tim Tebow’s defense, condemning those who have made fun of the athlete for his Christian faith.

Simmons posted, “(Tebow) was widely criticized and made fun of simply because he is a man of faith who believed in his Christian values. Shame on the NFL and the rest of the world for stooping so low.” Gene Simmons’ defense of Tebow comes after news broke last week that the athlete is will ‘try out’ with the Jacksonville Jaguars (to play tight end rather than quarterback).

1 Corinthians 1:18 says…

‘For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing,

but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.’ (NKJV)

1 Corinthians 1:18 (Contemporary English Version)

‘The message about the cross doesn’t make any sense to lost people.

But for those of us who are being saved, it is God’s power at work.’