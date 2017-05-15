Search
Monday News, May 15, 2017
Monday News, May 15, 2017

Verne Hill May 15, 2017

“FosterHobbs coffee, WBFJ and time with Jesus –           what a great way to start a day!”   –Karen Key

Congratulations to Karen Key, winner of our WBFJ Mother’s Day contest.  Karen gets FosterHobbs Coffee for the entire summer! 

 

Gas prices keep falling. Locally, regular unleaded is currently under $2 dollars a gallon in High Point.   Source: gassBuddy.com https://goo.gl/DU4bYz

 

WS Dash – All You Can Eat Night at the Ball Park!

TONIGHT (May 15) First pitch at 7pm.     www.wsdash.com

 

One of the biggest online ‘extortion attacks’ ever recorded…

An unprecedented global “ransomware” attack starting Friday has affected over 100,000 organizations in 150 countries. *Britain’s National Cyber Security Center said it could have been much worse if not for a 22-year-old cybersecurity researcher identified online only as ‘MalwareTech’.       https://goo.gl/M3OR1p

How to protect your computer against the ransomware attack –

PCs running Windows should still take a few precautions.

-First, install any software updates immediately and make it a regular habit.

Turn on auto-updaters where available (Microsoft offers that option).

-Microsoft recommends running its free anti-virus software for Windows.

-If you don’t already have a backup routine, start now and regularly save copies of all your files. That way if your machine gets infected and your photos and documents are encrypted, you don’t need to worry about losing them.

-Don’t click on links that you don’t recognize, or download files from people you don’t know personally.  Source: CNN Money   https://goo.gl/ViJWVI

 

Congrats to graduates @ Wake Forest University who ‘walked’ this morning. 

 

One mom celebrated Mother’s Day by walking with her son?

Both graduated – together – from UNC-Chapel Hill yesterday. Lu-zi-ta Francis decided to go back to school after becoming a mother at a young age. The divorced mother of 3 stated that she had to put her education on the backburner.

Lu-zi-ta majored in public health, her son (Luth-fi) in information science. Mother and son took classes together at Durham Tech and both transferred to UNC-CH.  WTVD: https://goo.gl/V2YPyZ

 

Volunteers needed: With climbing season about to begin, the National Park Service is looking for people to lead tours of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse and the national seashore. The park service is holding an information and recruitment session this Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum in Harkers Island. The park is seeking volunteers who can assist with leading tours of the lighthouse and orient park visitors during the summer. A light supper will be provided, followed by a brief presentation and discussion and question-and-answer session.  Details: Annual Volunteer Opportunities webpage.    https://goo.gl/xCTxhT

 

The President and First Lady kicked off Mother’s Day weekend by celebrating military mothers at the White House last Friday.

BTW: May is Military Appreciation Month   CBN News https://goo.gl/YOobJn

 

Breaking News: The US Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court opinion from last summer that struck down North Carolina’s voter ID law.

The law was challenged by civil rights groups and the Obama administration, which argued that it had a ‘negative’ impact on minority voters.

NY Times: https://goo.gl/Yh7xpF

 

 

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
