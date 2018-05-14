Monday News, May 14, 2018

WBFJ News Monday, May 14, 2018

National Police Week (May 13 – 19, 2018)

Honoring the brave men and women in uniform who ‘protect and serve’

(TUE) National Peace Officers Memorial Day is this Tuesday, May 15

Remembering law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

(Tonight) Trail Life Troop 942, a Christian alternative to Boy Scouts, is having an Informational meeting tonight (May 14) @ 7pm.

Location of the info meetings: Calvary Day School Cafeteria in Winston-Salem

Troop Master Alan Causey (336) 575-9069

Free: Baby Sign Language Group

This afternoon at 3:15pm (May 14) and again on May 21.

Location: Lewisville Branch Library on Shallowford Road

…recommended for children 6-18 months and their caregivers. Call 336-703-2940.

(Event) Salem Band will be performing this Tuesday evening (7:30pm)

Location: Salem Square in Old Salem. Vocal soloist Cristy Brown of the Salem College School of Music will be performing. INFO: www.salemband.org.

New Biscuitville to open on University Parkway in WS early Wednesday

Address: 5988 University Parkway, across from North Summit Square Shopping Center.

To celebrate the opening, Biscuitville will give away FREE breakfast for a year to the first 100 guests in line. The restaurant will open at 5 a.m., but you can begin lining up at 12:01 a.m. early Wednesday morning. A designated “camp out” area will be provided.

http://www.journalnow.com/business

Sad News: A fire that destroyed a Greensboro apartment before dawn Saturday has claimed the lives of five children who lived there. The children were young, ranging in age from 18 months to 8 years old. A neighbor told the Greensboro News & Record that the children’s father was home and that their mother was at work. The family had moved to Greensboro about two years ago from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

$3 dollars a gallon? AAA says the demand for gasoline is extremely high as we head toward the summer driving season.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ had a BIG Mother’s Day weekend. The Disney and Marvel superhero feature topped the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row, delivered the second largest opening in China ever. Four of the top ten films on the all time global movie list belong to Marvel Studios.

http://money.cnn.com/2018/05/13/media/avengers-infinity-war-box-office-china/index.html

Popular comedy Last Man Standing will get a new home on Fox.

Fans were outraged when ABC removed the show from its line-up after six successful seasons, arguing that its cancellation was due to its right-leaning themes. Actor Tim Allen gives the credit for the show’s revival to their fans. The original cast is set to return when the show debuts its 7th season. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/may/comedian-tim-allens-last-man-standing-ready-for-a-big-tv-comeback

PGA: Webb Simpson getting an emotional win at The Players Championship in Florida on Sunday. *Simpson (a Wake Forest grad) gave a shout out to his mother at home in North Carolina, her first Mother’s Day since Simpson’s father died in November.

“It’s been a tough few months for my mom, my brothers and sisters,” Simpson said as his voice began to crack. “This is a little beacon of light for my mom, to get this (win) on Mother’s Day.” http://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu

Update: Good News for local tornado survivors in Guilford and Rockingham counties with property damage or loss from the April 15 tornado and severe storms may now register for disaster assistance with (FEMA).

Register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

School systems around the state including many in the Triad are canceling classes this Wednesday (May 16) so educators can rally the General Assembly in Raleigh. The rally is a way for educators to ask for an increase in funding and pay raises. Administrators in most school districts say the day will not have to be made up by students and it’s an optional workday for teachers.

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/05/07/more-north-carolina-school-systems-closing-on-may-16

Historic event in Israel today. The US officially opened its new embassy in Jerusalem today. Mass Palestinian protests erupted along the Gaza border and in the West Bank.

The opening takes place on the 70th anniversary of American recognition of the State of Israel. http://www.wnd.com/2018/05/ceremony-marks-opening-of-jerusalem-embassy/?cat_orig=faith

The man behind a deadly knife attack in central Paris on Saturday had been on a police watch list for radicalism. The attacker killed a 29-year-old man and wounded four others before being shot by police. Witnesses reported hearing the terrorist shouting Allahu akbar, the Arabic phrase for God is great, during the attack.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2018/may/paris-attacker-born-in-chechnya-was-on-radicalism-database