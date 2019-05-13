Search
Monday News, May 13, 2019  

Verne HillMay 13, 2019  

UPDATE: Business 40 Improvement Project

NC-DOT announcing that a new bridge will open and the last of the old bridges has been scheduled to be demolished as part of the Business 40 renovation.

*The Church Street Bridge will open late May, weather permitting.

*The Marshall Street Bridge is scheduled to close next Monday (May 20), a month ahead of schedule. The new Marshall Street bridge should open by mid-January, 2020.   https://www.business40nc.com/Pages/default.aspx

 

Dave & Buster’s opens TODAY at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.

What to do and hours of operation on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/what-to-eat-at-dave-buster-s-menu-offers-full/article_8aff5828-223a-5bab-9b54-9455a5cf834d.html

 

Generic drugs are supposed to be a lower price alternative to brand name drugs.

Forty U.S. states have filed a lawsuit against 20 pharmaceutical companies that make generic drugs, accusing the companies of participating in a scheme to inflate drug prices, sometimes by as much as 1,000%.  Read more…

https://www.voanews.com/a/generic-drug-companies-accused-of-price-gouging/4913886.html

 

Delivering the keynote address at Liberty University’s 46th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence telling grads that they are graduating at the right time due to the growing US economy.   More than 8,000 graduates took part in the ceremony at Liberty, the largest graduating class in the university’s history. The oldest graduate was 87 years old. The youngest was 17.

“So you need to prepare your minds for action, men and women,” the vice president warned.  “You need to show that we can love God and our neighbor at the same time through words and deeds.” http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/may/vice-president-mike-pence-to-deliver-liberty-university-commencement-address

 

Based on a recent report, the economic value of Forsyth Technical Community College to its service area in Forsyth and Stokes counties found that the college’s total impact was $627 million in fiscal 2017-18.  A report, which was commissioned by Forsyth Tech, states that the college influences the lives of its students and the regional Triad economy.  The report found that for every dollar of public money invested in Forsyth Tech, taxpayers will receive a cumulative value of $2.80 over the course of the students’ working lives.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-tech-created-million-impact-in-fiscal-year–/article_0e214d8a-7269-563f-a6b4-ac921235de91.html

 

PGA golfer Tyler Duncan has had a strong week on the PGA Tour.

Over the weekend at the Byron Nelson Classic, Duncan sent his shot far right. The golf ball took one bounce then popped his wife in the head!  Good news: She wasn’t injured.  Duncan tweeted. ‘Men, don’t try this at home!’   Fox Sports

 

 

At The Box Office: #1  “Avengers: Endgame”

Still in the Top 10:  (#8) BREAKTHROUGH-The Movie   www.boxofficemojo.com

BTW: Disney’s ‘Tolkien’ Biopic Whitewashes ‘Lord of the Rings’ Creator’s Christian Faith

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/05/10/nolte-disneys-tolkien-biopic-whitewashes-lord-of-the-rings-creators-christian-faith/

 

Rain out: Racing at Bowman Gray was once again postponed because of rain on Saturday night. Saturday’s scheduled 100-lap Modified race and the 50-lap Street Stock race were moved to June 1st.  BTW: In the first four scheduled weeks, three weeks have been rained out.   https://www.journalnow.com/sports/bowman-gray-once-again-postponed-saturday-night-because-of-rain/article_62e4c1e6-ce2d-5761-9597-2eba8a1a4ddc.html

 

Wake Forest men’s golf team heads into regional play this week as a #1 seed in Myrtle Beach. The Deacons can get to the NCAA Championships for the first time in two years but will need to finish in the top five to get there. The NCAA’s will be May 24-29 in Fayetteville, Ark.   www.journalnow.com

 

What’s your credit card balance right now? If it’s zero, congratulations!   

You are in the minority!  American’s credit card debt load has hit a record $870 billion dollars in outstanding credit card balances, in all household debt categories including mortgages, student loans, and auto loans.  Approximately 37 million credit card accounts have registered a delinquency of at least ninety days.  http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/finance/2019/may/credit-card-debt-at-record-870-billion-latest-data-shows-americas-love-affair-with-credit-cards

 

 

Notable Passings…

Breaking this morning: Doris Day, the actress whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in films from the ’60s,  has died from pneumonia. Day was 97.

Day starred in several movies such as “Pillow Talk,” and “Move Over, Darling.” She also had her own television series, the “Doris Day Show,” from 1968 to 1973.

The back story:  Born to a music teacher and a housewife, Doris Day had dreamed of a dance career, but at age 12, she suffered a serious accident: a car she was in was hit by a train and her leg was badly broken. Listening to the radio while recuperating, she began singing along with Ella Fitzgerald, “trying to catch the subtle ways she shaded her voice, the casual yet clean way she sang the words.”  And the rest is history…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/doris-day-iconic-actress-and-animal-activist-has-died/27452151

 

Actress and former model Peggy Lipton, who gained stardom in the late 1960s on the counterculture police series “The Mod Squad” and later starred on TV’s “Twin Peaks,” died from cancer. Lipton was 72.

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment/movies/la-me-peggy-lipton-dead-20190511-story.html

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

