Monday News, MAY 11, 2020

A COVID-19 clinical trial at Forsyth Medical Center advances to next stage. Novant was chosen in part because it took just four days for the system to be prepared to launch the clinical trial. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/covid-19-clinical-trial-at-forsyth-medical-center-advances-to-next-stage/

Remember the 3-W’s

Wash your hands for 2 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (social / physical distance)

Triad Goodwill will be hosting two Virtual Job Fairs

The first will be this Wednesday (May 13) from 10-1pm…

You can pre-register at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair

Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires.

Triad Goodwill’s Virtual Job Fair events will take place on Wednesday, May 13 (10-1pm) and Wednesday, May 27 (10am – 1pm). Hourly sessions both days at 10, 11, and 12pm)

https://www.yesweekly.com/news/triad-goodwill-to-host-virtual-job-fair-events-on-may-13-and-27/

The city of Winston-Salem will distribute 20,000 FREE masks to senior citizens (65 and over) at NINE drive-thru locations on Tuesday starting at 11am.

One mask per person or two masks per car. You will need to show your ID.

Details at www.maskthecity.com

Phase ONE of “relaxing restrictions’ in North Carolina lasts thru May 22…

*Stay-at-Home is still in place and highly recommended. Go out if you need to!

*Some retail stores are now re-open at 50% capacity.

*Continued to use face coverings in public spaces / 6-foot rule still applies.

*Churches: Outdoor worship OK- with social distancing in place.

*FYI: Sorry, NO hair or nail salons, no barber shops or theaters, yet…

*Check out the ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ on the News Blog https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park re-opened over the weekend. And the parking lots were packed with visitors!

Park officials at several locations saying that “visitors to the park were not respecting suggestions that they avoid crowded areas. And many people did not wear masks.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/great-smoky-mountains-national-park-reopens-parking-lots-packed-with-visitors/

United Airlines is parking ‘unused’ airplanes at Smith Reynolds Airport?

Passenger flights are way down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith Reynolds Airport has the capacity to accommodate over 40…737s and 757s.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/big-planes-parking-at-smith-reynolds-as-flights-idle/

Traffic Update: High Point

The intersection of N. Main Street and Lexington Avenue should be back open next week (around May 13?). The intersection – that has blocked for the past five months – was supposed to have lasted into the late summer or early fall.

https://hpenews.com/news/15378/key-intersection-should-open-next-week/

Sad News: Comedy veteran Jerry Stiller, passed away over the weekend of natural causes. Stiller was 92. Stiller is known for numerous roles including the high-strung Frank Costanza on “Seinfeld” and Arthur Spooner in the sitcom, “The King of Queens.”

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/11/us/jerry-stiller-death-natural-causes/index.html

It’s Strawberry season in the Piedmont Triad

In search of fresh locally grown strawberries? There’s likely a ‘Berry’ farm near you! Check out the list of ‘Listener recommendations’ on our Facebook page