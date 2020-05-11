Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, MAY 11, 2020

Monday News, MAY 11, 2020

Verne HillMay 11, 2020Comments Off on Monday News, MAY 11, 2020

Like

A COVID-19 clinical trial at Forsyth Medical Center advances to next stage.  Novant was chosen in part because it took just four days for the system to be prepared to launch the clinical trial.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/covid-19-clinical-trial-at-forsyth-medical-center-advances-to-next-stage/

 

Remember the 3-W’s

Wash your hands for 2 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (social / physical distance)

 

Triad Goodwill will be hosting two Virtual Job Fairs

The first will be this Wednesday (May 13) from 10-1pm…

You can pre-register at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair

Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires.  

Triad Goodwill’s Virtual Job Fair events will take place on Wednesday, May 13 (10-1pm) and Wednesday, May 27 (10am – 1pm). Hourly sessions both days at 10, 11, and 12pm)

https://www.yesweekly.com/news/triad-goodwill-to-host-virtual-job-fair-events-on-may-13-and-27/

 

The city of Winston-Salem will distribute 20,000 FREE masks to senior citizens (65 and over) at NINE drive-thru locations on Tuesday starting at 11am. 

One mask per person or two masks per car.   You will need to show your ID.

Details at www.maskthecity.com

 

Phase ONE of “relaxing restrictions’ in North Carolina lasts thru May 22…

*Stay-at-Home is still in place and highly recommended. Go out if you need to!

*Some retail stores are now re-open at 50% capacity.

*Continued to use face coverings in public spaces / 6-foot rule still applies.

*Churches: Outdoor worship OK- with social distancing in place.

*FYI: Sorry, NO hair or nail salons, no barber shops or theaters, yet…

*Check out the ‘Frequently Asked Questions’  on the News Blog   https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

 

 

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park re-opened over the weekend.  And the parking lots were packed with visitors!

Park officials at several locations saying that “visitors to the park were not respecting suggestions that they avoid crowded areas.  And many people did not wear masks.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/great-smoky-mountains-national-park-reopens-parking-lots-packed-with-visitors/

 

United Airlines is parking ‘unused’ airplanes at Smith Reynolds Airport?

Passenger flights are way down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Smith Reynolds Airport has the capacity to accommodate over 40…737s and 757s.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/big-planes-parking-at-smith-reynolds-as-flights-idle/

 

 

Traffic Update: High Point

The intersection of N. Main Street and Lexington Avenue should be back open next week (around May 13?).  The intersection – that has blocked for the past five months – was supposed to have lasted into the late summer or early fall.

https://hpenews.com/news/15378/key-intersection-should-open-next-week/

 

 

Sad News: Comedy veteran Jerry Stiller, passed away over the weekend of natural causes. Stiller was 92.  Stiller is known for numerous roles including the high-strung Frank Costanza on “Seinfeld” and Arthur Spooner in the sitcom, “The King of Queens.”

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/11/us/jerry-stiller-death-natural-causes/index.html

 

 

What’s better than an original glazed donut from Krispy Kreme?

Krispy Kreme will be offering Lemon Glazed and Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts for pick up! For a limited time (May 12-15).   https://krispykreme.com/promos/freshofftheline

 

 

It’s Strawberry season in the Piedmont Triad

In search of fresh locally grown strawberries? There’s likely a ‘Berry’ farm near you!  Check out the list of ‘Listener recommendations’ on our Facebook page

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostReopening church: Important questions to address
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Video vs Phone Interviewing in the COVID Age

Verne HillMay 12, 2020

Where to safely worship during a pandemic?

Verne HillMay 12, 2020

Pray for Ravi Zacharias and his family

Verne HillMay 12, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes