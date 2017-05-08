Monday News – May 08, 2017

Today is “No Socks Day”

Supporting local Law Enforcement

Special events going on this week in conjunction with “Behind the Blue Line”…

“The Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Vigil” this evening (May 8) at 6pm

Location: Public Safety Center on North Cherry Street in Winston-Salem

*The names of officers who lost their lives in 2016 in the line of duty will be read and candles placed in their memory. Public invited…

Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Tuesday morning (May 9) at 11am

Location: Center Grove Baptist Church (8750 Lasater Rd, Clemmons, NC)

“Behind the Blue Line” is committed to the emotional, physical, mental, political, and financial health of our Law Enforcement Officers and their families.

* You can show support for local law enforcement by way of…

cards, snacks, treats, posters. “Behind the Blue Line” https://goo.gl/FDRlye

National Law Enforcement Week May 15-19, 2017

Delay on counting calories? Starting May 5, restaurants and food stores across the U.S. were expected to include calorie counts on their menus. The Trump administration has delayed calorie labeling until next year. The push toward transparency in nutrition is popular. More than 60% of Americans across political parties are in favor of the policy. https://goo.gl/FNlWEj

FACT: 90% of Americans consume too much salt per day.

-American Heart Association

The average daily sodium intake for Americans is 3,400 milligrams per day, an excessive amount that raises blood pressure and poses health risks. In general, Americans should limit daily sodium consumption to 2,300 milligrams, but this is an upper safe limit, not a recommended daily allowance.

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE SALTY SIX https://goo.gl/9x0Rr6

Which do you think has more salt…

Panera Bread wild blueberry scone or a large order of Burger King French Fries?

Just the facts: A large order of Burger King French Fries contains 640 mg of sodium. That wild blueberry scone from Panera Bread contains 900 mg of sodium – nearly 40% of the daily upper limit of sodium for most of us. Wow…

Journey down the yellow brick road? The “Land of Oz” theme park in Beech Mountain will be open every Friday during the month of June. Tickets are on sale – now. And they are going fast…

The theme park thrived between 1970 to 1980.

Looking Ahead: The 24th annual Autumn in Oz Festival will be held Sept. 8–10.

http://www.landofoznc.com/ Facebook: https://goo.gl/yRf2jp