Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Monday News – May 08, 2017
Verne looks busy

Monday News – May 08, 2017

Verne HillMay 08, 2017Comments Off on Monday News – May 08, 2017

Like

Today is “No Socks Day”

 

Supporting local Law Enforcement

Special events going on this week in conjunction with “Behind the Blue Line”…

 

“The Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Vigil” this evening (May 8) at 6pm

Location: Public Safety Center on North Cherry Street in Winston-Salem

*The names of officers who lost their lives in 2016 in the line of duty will be read and candles placed in their memory.  Public invited…

 

Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Tuesday morning (May 9) at 11am

Location: Center Grove Baptist Church (8750 Lasater Rd, Clemmons, NC)

 

“Behind the Blue Line is committed to the emotional, physical, mental, political, and financial health of our Law Enforcement Officers and their families.

* You can show support for local law enforcement by way of…

        cards, snacks, treats, posters.       “Behind the Blue Line”  https://goo.gl/FDRlye

National Law Enforcement Week May 15-19, 2017

 

Delay on counting calories? Starting May 5, restaurants and food stores across the U.S. were expected to include calorie counts on their menus. The Trump administration has delayed calorie labeling until next year. The push toward transparency in nutrition is popular. More than 60% of Americans across political parties are in favor of the policy. https://goo.gl/FNlWEj

 

FACT:  90% of Americans consume too much salt per day. 

                     -American Heart Association

The average daily sodium intake for Americans is 3,400 milligrams per day, an excessive amount that raises blood pressure and poses health risks. In general, Americans should limit daily sodium consumption to 2,300 milligrams, but this is an upper safe limit, not a recommended daily allowance.

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE SALTY SIX   https://goo.gl/9x0Rr6

 

Which do you think has more salt…

Panera Bread wild blueberry scone or a large order of Burger King French Fries?

Just the facts:  A large order of Burger King French Fries contains 640 mg of sodium.  That wild blueberry scone from Panera Bread contains 900 mg of sodium – nearly 40% of the daily upper limit of sodium for most of us. Wow…

 

Journey down the yellow brick road?  The “Land of Oz” theme park in Beech Mountain will be open every Friday during the month of June.  Tickets are on sale – now.  And they are going fast…

The theme park thrived between 1970 to 1980.

Looking Ahead: The 24th annual Autumn in Oz Festival will be held Sept. 8–10.

http://www.landofoznc.com/      Facebook:  https://goo.gl/yRf2jp

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post'Journey to Oz' each Friday in June
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

535370_493219747406564_1645090056_n

Honoring local law enforcement

Verne HillMay 08, 2017

a06838_ea65d995f870419a8fab55c1fd0ef944

‘Journey to Oz’ each Friday in June

Verne HillMay 08, 2017

Robert Winter-003-MAIN_1493953376790_9380831_ver1.0

A 90-year-old NC Navy veteran finally earns his college degree

Verne HillMay 05, 2017

Community Events

May
9
Tue
6:30 pm Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
May 9 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Bible study: “The Battle Plan for Prayer” by the Kendrick Brothers. Cost: $14.00 (per person)  /  No pre-registration is required 336.996.7388 hpeddycord@triad.rr.com  
7:00 pm “Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames” @ Destiny City Church (Salisbury)
“Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames” @ Destiny City Church (Salisbury)
May 9 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
“Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames is a real-life changing drama! It’s FREE  /  704.310.5011
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 9 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
May
10
Wed
12:00 pm Young Life Golf Classic @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Young Life Golf Classic @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
May 10 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Format: “Captain’s Choice”Registration: $175 (per person)http://www.forsythcounty.younglife.comProceeds: Young Life of Forsyth County336.725.1750
May
12
Fri
9:30 am Golf Tournament @ Maple Chase Golf & Country Club (Winston-Salem)
Golf Tournament @ Maple Chase Golf & Country Club (Winston-Salem)
May 12 @ 9:30 am – 3:00 pm
Registration: $110 (per player)  /  $400 (team of 4) Format: “Captain’s Choice” 336.703.0001  /  http://www.wsyouthchorus.org Proceeds: Winston-Salem Youth Chorus

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes