Monday News, May 07, 2018

Primary Election Day is Tuesday

Election Day voting (Tuesday, May 8, 2018 – from 6:30am til 7:30pm)

In contrast to the early voting period, Election Day voters must vote in their assigned precincts (unsure? Go to the “Voter Lookup” tool).

*Voters who show up at the wrong precinct on Election Day will be asked to go to the correct precinct or may cast a provisional ballot.

Sample Ballot info online.

*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search

*Click on your full name

*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary

Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

BBB: What to Keep and What to Shred

(How long should I keep those important documents?)

https://www.bbb.org/charlotte/programs-services/records-retention-guide-what-to-keep-and-what-to-shred/

Local shredding events in the Triad

http://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-shredding-events-when-and-where/article_45900b13-840f-5b05-b810-894de4719e90.html

Please continue to pray for our brave public safety officers and their families!

(Event) Fallen Law Enforcement Remembrance Vigil

TODAY (May 7) 6pm – Public Safety Center in downtown Winston-Salem

The names of all law enforcement officers (nationwide) who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2017 will be read. All are welcome to attend…

(Event) Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Tuesday morning (May 8) 11am – at Center Grove Church in Clemmons

Open to the public…

Thanks to Behind the Blue Line, a non-profit support and service organization for the Winston-Salem Police Department, for letting us know about these events…

https://www.facebook.com/Behind-the-Blue-Line-493215834073622/

National Police Week is coming up next week: May 13 – 19, 2018

National Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15th.

Trail Life Troop 942 that meets at Calvary Baptist Church

Information meetings planned for the next two Mondays…

May 7 + May 14 @ 7pm

Location of the info meetings: Calvary Day School Cafeteria

www.traillife942.com

Troop Master Alan Causey (336) 575-9069

May is Strawberry Month in North Carolina

Where’s your favorite Strawberry Picking Farm around the Triad?

*NC Strawberry Association farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/

FACT: The North Carolina Strawberry industry generates over $26 million dollars

in farm income to our state. And ‘berry season’ is here!

The average price of regular-unleaded has risen 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks. The average price for diesel fuel rose 5 cents, to $3.14.

-SOURCE: Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey

Some experts finding that walking is the most underrated form of exercise?

Science shows that placing one foot in front of the other leads to some seriously impressive mental and physical benefits.

*Walking improves fitness, cardiac health, alleviates depression and fatigue, improves mood, creates less stress on joints and reduces pain, can prevent weight gain, reduce risk for cancer and chronic disease, improve endurance, circulation, and posture, and the list goes on…

* Walking is a lower impact exercise and can be done for longer periods of time.

*Walking has been shown to improve memory and prevent the deterioration of brain tissue as we age.

*Psychologists studying how exercise relieves anxiety and depression suggest that a 10-minute walk may be just as good as a 45-minute workout when it comes to relieving the symptoms of anxiety and boosting mood.

*A daily walk can reduce the risk of stroke in both men and women, reduce the days spent in a hospital each year and can even lower your risk of death by up to 39 percent (when compared with no leisure-time physical activity).

https://www.nbcnews.com/better/health/why-walking-most-underrated-form-exercise-ncna797271

A retired Wisconsin prison guard just ate his 30,000th Big Mac. 64-year-old Don Gorske recorded the milestone at a local McDonald’s last Friday. Gorske says he’s eaten at least one Big Mac almost every day since May 17th…1972. CNN

At the Box Office: Avengers: Infinity War dominated its second weekend in theaters. The Disney / Marvel film, becoming the second-highest grossing film in its second weekend in theaters, behind 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149.2 million) and just slightly ahead of Black Panther ($111.7 million).

*“I Can Only Imagine” the movie still in the Top 20 (#17) after 8 weeks in theaters

http://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/chart/