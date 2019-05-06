Monday News, May 06, 2019  

It’s National Nurses Week…

JUST IN: It’s a boy!!! Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a baby boy this morning. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. This is the first child for Prince Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. No name yet…

The baby is seventh in line for the British throne. (Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild).

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/meghan-markle-prince-harry-welcome-baby-boy-couple-s-first-n984171

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is needing ‘shoes’. A pair of shoes may mean little to those who have so many, but to others, even one single pair can mean everything.

Mast Stores are accepting gently worn shoes that still have some miles left on them.

All styles and varieties are needed: From gym shoes to dress casual to business appropriate, shoes can span all types for all genders, ages, and uses.

BTW: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

The Sharing Our Shoes campaign runs through May 31st at all Mast Store locations.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/

Prayers please: A Mooresville police officer was fatally wounded during a routine traffic stop late Saturday night. K9 officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, a six-year veteran of the Mooresville police department, was only 32-years-old.

Mooresville is about 30 miles north of Charlotte. https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article230049239.html

Thousands of ‘responses’ have poured in…

A public hearing to ‘discuss’ the proposed Dixie Classic Fair ‘name change’ is scheduled for this Tuesday evening (May 7) at the Home and Garden Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Gate 9 on 27th Street). You can take the online ‘name’ survey through June 3 at surveymonkey.com/r/DCFNameInput.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-dixie-classic-fair-name-and-counting-responses-pour-in/article_06d2cf44-ba22-575f-989f-dc788ecc179d.html

Trader Joe’s is coming to Greensboro. Triad Business Journal reports that the specialty grocer will open a store at the Brassfield Shopping Center at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road. No opening date has been announced. https://myfox8.com/2019/05/03/trader-joes-plans-to-open-a-store-in-greensboro/

Hope du Jour: Plan to eat in, take out, and help out this Tuesday (May 7).

Participating (Forsyth County) restaurants will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest provider of emergency assistance, helping neighbors in financial crisis with food, medication, or housing and utility payments.

Restaurant Finder: http://hopedujour.org/find-a-restaurant/

At the Box Office…

#1 “Avengers: Endgame” still dominating in theaters.

(#6) BREAKTHROUGH – The Movie www.boxofficemojo.com

May is known as ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

Local Strawberry farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

Thousands of people showed up to witness Focus on the Family’s “Alive from New York” this past Saturday in NYC.

The event was designed to celebrate the sanctity of human life, marvel at the wonder of human development in the womb, and encourage advocacy for women facing unplanned pregnancies and the preborn. The highlight of the event was a live 4D ultrasound presented on massive digital screens in Times Square.

*The move was launched in response to New York state’s radical new abortion law that allows abortion of viable babies right up until the moment of birth.

You can watch an archived version of the live-streamed event here.

Last week, three companies denied Focus on the Family’s request to lease space on the jumbotrons in Times Square. So they rented their own!

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/may/saturdays-alive-from-new-york-to-feature-live-4d-ultrasound-in-nycs-times-square

Saying goodbye to a true hero. Riley Howell, that 21-year-old ROTC student cadet at UNC-Charlotte who died after tackling a lone gunman in last week’s campus shooting was remembered at a memorial service with full military honors on Sunday, where close friends and family recalled a humble young man who loved the outdoors and was kind to everyone he met.

About 2,000 gathered at Lake Junaluska’s Stuart Auditorium Sunday evening to pay their last respects. Howell was killed, along with 19-year-old Reed Parlier of Midland, NC. Four others were injured. Howell’s hometown is Waynesville.

The family also announced they were starting the Riley Howell Foundation, which will help families who have been affected by “senseless acts of violence,” starting with Parlier’s. https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/05/us/riley-howell-memorial-uncc-shooting/index.html

Two days after his horse finished first in the Kentucky Derby but was disqualified after an interference objection, ‘Maximum Security’ owner Gary West said his horse will NOT run in the upcoming Preakness Stakes. The owner plans to file an appeal with the state racing commission over the results of Saturday’s race.

The appeal will be filed Monday though Kentucky Horse Racing Commission regulations say “findings of fact and determination shall be final and not subject to appeal.”

West did not say whether he would file a lawsuit but hinted that it could be a possibility.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/horses/triple/derby/2019/05/06/kentucky-derby-2019-maximum-security-appeal/1116132001/

“There is no person, no relationship, no job, no reward, no outfit, no body type, no material possession and no amount of money that will make you happy- forever.

So stop looking outside yourself for it because it does not exist.

Set goals, dream big, make improvements upon yourself.

Work hard, be kind, show up, love yourself and what makes you different and amazing things can happen for you. …

Now get out there and make the world a better place for all of us…”

-Conductor and composer Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Speaking to graduating students at UNC School of the Arts over the weekend