Monday News, MAY 04, 2020

Today is “May the 4th”

It’s also National Teacher Appreciation Week and Hurricane Preparedness Week in NC

Allergy Alert for the Triad: Tree Pollen count moderate today. Grass on the High side

https://www.accuweather.com/en/us/winston-salem-nc/27101/allergies-weather/329824

Some good news: “No new cases of COVID-19 for Forsyth County on Sunday”

So far, there have been 268 positive COVID cases in Forsyth County and 131 of those patients have recovered, according to the Forsyth County health department. https://www.journalnow.com/news/forsyth-county-reports-no-new-cases-of-covid-19-on-sunday/

On Saturday, legislators in Raleigh unanimously approved bipartisan COVID-19 Relief Bills. Among the items in the bills…

A larger commitment to small business loans and a 5-month ‘extension’ to renew your driver’s licenses, vehicle inspections and registrations (and other permits).

Most elements of the $1.5 billion-dollar COVID 19 relief package ‘kicks in’ once the Governor signs them into law. (House Bill 1043 and Senate Bill 704)

BTW: Governor Roy Cooper is holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. this morning. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cooper-to-sign-covid-19-relief-bills/

The city of Winston-Salem resumes yard waste collections TODAY (May 4)

Collections will be made Mondays through Thursdays on the city’s regular collection schedule at homes that have yard carts. No bulky item pick-up, yet.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/yard-waste-collections-resume-in-winston-salem-city-says-coronavirus-hasnt-disrupted-staffing-as-much/

Beginning TODAY (May 4): Costco is requiring ALL customers to wear personal face masks or cloth coverings in its stores.

Beginning TODAY, personal face masks will be required for ALL passengers on

Delta, United and JetBlue flights. Th

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2020/04/30/coronavirus-temperature-scans-and-masks-here-stay-airports/3056659001/

A first for the US Supreme Court? The High Court begins two weeks of oral arguments today by ‘livestream’? This is the first time in history that the court has allowed live streaming of its audio, and the first time that the court is hearing arguments via telephone hookup at their homes, instead of in person.

https://www.npr.org/2020/05/04/847785015/supreme-court-arguments-resume-but-with-a-twist

On Saturday, 12 football players from the Piedmont Triad earned roster selections for the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star game. Standouts from state champions East Forsyth, Reidsville and East Surry also included players from Northeast Guilford, Ragsdale, Reagan, Thomasville, Oak Grove, Elkin, North Forsyth and North Davidson — filled spots on the West team led by Coach Doug Robertson of Greensboro Page. The East-West All-Star Game set for July 22 at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro. (on the Grimsley High School campus)

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football-players-across-the-piedmont-triad-earn-east-west-all-star-game-selections/

Reminder: McDonald’s is giving out free meals to healthcare workers and first responders through Tuesday, MAY 5.

You must show a work badge or ID or be in uniform. One meal per person per day.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/mcdonalds-to-give-free-thank-you-meals-to-healthcare-workers-first-responders-from-april-22-to-may-5/