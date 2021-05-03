Monday News, May 03, 2021

Teacher Appreciation Week

The federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Application Portal is now OPEN. The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted. https://restaurants.sba.gov

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund

Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Federal Small Business Stimulus Aid Programs on the News Blog. Look for ‘Small Business Aid’.

https://www.uschamber.com/co/start/strategy/federal-small-business-stimulus-aid-programs-guide

Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries TODAY (May 3).

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers. Want to volunteer?

Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org

National Day of Prayer happening this Thursday, May 6, 2021

“Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17

Details on local prayer events: www.nationaldayofprayer.org

Volunteers needed

Operation Christmas Child, due to the overwhelming response to this year’s

‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, OCC needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center beginning May 8 through the end of June! *Tuesday – Saturday / 9am – 9pm

Details and FAQ on our Facebook page and at wbfj.fm

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/?utm_source=OCCFacebook&utm

Cathleen Thore Jones with ‘Summer-Shine Resort Staffing Ministry’ contacted WBFJ and they still have a few openings for summer staffers in these locations…

*Mt. Rushmore, Mystic Connecticut and Cherokee NC for this summer!

SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry is a unique ministry opportunity that places energetic Christian (college-age) adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer. Paid positions are available across the country at different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US. Details at www.summershine.us

Silver Alert for Missing Teen: The Winston-Salem Police Department is trying to locate Alyssa Jewel Dalton, a missing 15-year-old, that was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of Rosencarrie Lane in Winston-Salem. *CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800

https://www2.ncdps.gov/Index2.cfm?a=000003,000014,000081,001683&mpa=5603

Athletics left-hander Jesús Luzardo will be off the mound for a while —

and maybe off video games, too. Luzardo is out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie finger on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game before his start Saturday. An X-ray shows a hairline fracture to his pinky.

QUESTION: What crazy accident or event made a difference in your day job?

https://www.newsnationnow.com/sports/oakland-athletics-pitcher-breaks-finger-playing-video-game/?

Local Strawberry Farms are beginning to open for the season.

The ‘Visit NC Farms’ app – search strawberry farms by location with this app.

https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

Grab a rain poncho and some comfortable shoes before you head to your favorite strawberry farm this spring. Doug Patterson, owner of Patterson Farms in China Grove and past president of the NC Strawberry Association, chatted with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the upcoming Strawberry pickin’ season in NC. Doug share TIPS on what to do before and after you pick those strawberries.

Check out the News Blog https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/strawberry-season-i2021

Covid-19 Vaccination sites and Testing sites near you on the News Blog.

https://www.nc.gov/covid19

*To limit the spread of COVID-19, even if you are vaccinated, experts recommend wearing masks while indoors, practicing social distancing and washing hands.

Wake Forest men’s soccer team advancing to the third round of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-2 win over Coastal Carolina.

The Deacons will face Kentucky this Thursday (9pm) in Cary.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-mens-soccer-team-wins-3-2-over-coastal-carolina-in-ncaa-tournaments-second/article_

State ‘High School Football’ Championship games are set.

Mount Tabor, Salisbury, East Surry, Grimsley and Reidsville will be playing for state titles later this week.

https://www.fayobserver.com/story/sports/2021/04/30/nchsaa-football-semifinal-scores/7410925002/

*GoFundMe accounts have been set-up for the families of the two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies (Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox) killed in that deadly stand-off near Boone last week.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-k9-deputy-logan-fox?

https://www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-sgt-chris-ward?

Meet ‘Winnie’!

Big ‘announcement’ this morning on the Morning Show…

Verne and family have a baby GOAT.

‘Winnie’ is about a month old!

Bottle fed 4 times a day

Sleeps all night

The joy Winnie brings – priceless!