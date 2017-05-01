Monday News, May 01, 2017

ALERT: Scattered thunderstorms could be ‘severe’ around the Triad between 3 and 8pm today. Main threats: Damaging straight line winds and large hail.

Deadly storms: At least 14 people lost their lives by tornadoes or flooding in the South and Midwest by a storm that also dumped a rare late-season blizzard in western Kansas on Sunday. Tornadoes hit several small towns in East Texas, taking the lives of four people and a 2-year-old girl died in Tennessee after being struck by a soccer goal post thrown by heavy winds. The Weather Channel

DC is still open. A government shutdown appears to have been averted with a deal to keep the Federal government funded through September. CNN

If you were on Facebook last week, lots of people posted their ’10 concerts, one is not true’. It was fun, insightful and also potentially dangerous? Security experts say hackers love to have this kind of information. Info like “What was the first concert you attended” is a common online security question, along with the name of the street you grew up on and your first job – and it’s the sort of info that hackers can use to break into your ‘online security. https://goo.gl/AHK8lV

SCAM Alert: That $75 dollar online coupon for Bed Bath & Beyond making the rounds on Facebook is, unfortunately, not valid.

The fake coupon displays a name in its URL that is not part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s website, instead sending users to a fraudulent site.

According to the BBB: “It’s easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender. BTW: Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys.” Source: Snopes.com https://goo.gl/9i8KWy

Travel and Chocolate! A perfect combination. Hershey’s (the chocolate company) just launched a limited edition line of sweet treats called “Flavors of America”. 6 ‘flavors’ crafted to transport you to a specific summer destinations upon first taste…

Taste of New York: Hershey’s Cherry Cheesecake Flavored Bar

Blending the flavor of cherry cheesecake with pink cookie crust pieces in a white crème bar.

Taste of Hawaii: Coconut Almond Flavored Hershey’s Kisses

Taste of California: Strawberry Flavored Kit Kat bars

Taste of Georgia: Reese’s Honey Roasted Flavored Peanut Butter Cups

Taste of Florida (x2): Key Lime Pie + Orange Cream Pop Flavored Twizzlers

Most unique: Taste of Texas: BBQ Flavored PayDay Candy Bar

It’s a classic PayDay with a BBQ kick…BBQ-seasoned peanuts inside a soft caramel center. Question: What would be your ‘flavor’ for North Carolina?

Crisis Control Ministry’s ‘Hope du Jour’ 2017 this Tuesday (May 2)

Over 135 participating restaurants in Forsyth County will give 10% of their sales on Tuesday (May 2) to help those in need right here in our community through Crisis Control Ministry. https://goo.gl/ufpRRA

DOLLAR SUB DAY at Jimmy John’s this Tuesday evening

Subs #1 – #6 will cost you only ONE dollar.

Times: 4pm to 8pm this Tuesday (May 2nd). One sandwich per person.

National Day of Prayer 2017 – this Thursday, May 4th

Theme: For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us. Forgive Us. Heal Us!

(Based on Daniel 9:19, which says, “O Lord, Listen! O Lord, Forgive! O Lord, Hear and Act! For Your Sake, O My God…”) Local events: https://goo.gl/1mhhYR

Youth Sports Equipment Exchange Consignment Sale

Hosted by the Student Ministries @ Mount Tabor UMC (Winston-Salem)

Happening this Saturday (May 6) from 8am to Noon

This is a great opportunity to purchase some gently used sports equipment at a reasonable price! Contact: Kara Harvey at 336-765-5561 https://goo.gl/NJX4DV

The NC Strawberry Association is a non-profit working to promote strawberry production and marketing. www.NCStrawberry.com https://goo.gl/Ffpcyc

Learning to swim can be a ‘life-saving’skill

The Greensboro Sports Council announcing the creation of the “Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim Endowment”. The new endowment will fund the Learn-to-Swim program. Their goal: to teach EVERY second grader in Guildford County how to swim. FYI: Over 60% of all children do NOT know how to swim. https://goo.gl/M1hhlN

Panera is hiring: The sandwich chain is expected to add more than 10,000 new in-cafe and delivery driver jobs by the end of 2017. https://goo.gl/YnPNxC

