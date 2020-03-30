Monday News, March 30, 2020

Today is national DOCTOR appreciation day. Shout out to your fav medical doc on our Facebook page

A statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order goes into effect at 5pm TODAY (March 30). A statewide ‘Stay-at-home’ order will be in effect for at least 30 days, until April 29… The order is ‘mandatory’ in helping to reduce the community spread of COVID-19.

NOTE: City or county orders that are ‘most restrictive’ still apply after 5pm. https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article241577016.html

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/200327_FAQ-SAH-Order_FINAL.pdf

*A “stay-at-home” order basically mandates that residents try to stay close to home, while practicing social distancing and no gatherings of more than 10 people.

The latest COVID-19 numbers (as of 11am, Monday)

There are over 1,300 cases statewide. +100 hospitalizations and 6 deaths in NC.

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc

Helpful info…

*TEXT – COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. Sign up to get regular alerts on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response.

*A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. Call 1-866-578-HOPE that’s 1-866-578-4673

CDC: #1 thing to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Too much? North Carolina’s attorney general (Josh Stein) said his office has received ‘dozens’ of price gouging complaints so far during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency declaration on March 10 triggered the state’s price gouging law, which basically states “charging too much in times of crisis”.

Nearly half of the price gouging complaints have to do with ‘grocery items ’including hand sanitizer and cleaning products.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/03/17/price-gouging-complaints-made-amid-covid-pandemic-nc-ag-says/

North Carolina’s price gouging law applies to all levels of the supply chain from the manufacturer to the distributor to the retailer. Info: 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

To file a complaint online: https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

Blood donors needed. If you are healthy and able, please ‘give the gift of life’.

Download the Blood Donor mobile app today…

Find local blood drives and donation centers quickly and easily

Convenient, easy appointment scheduling and rescheduling

Complete your RapidPass to reduce wait times at donation sites!

https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

*Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

Daily hours: 8am – 7pm. Weekend hours: 10:30am – 3pm

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Prayer/ Praise: Samaritan’s Purse is setting up a 68-bed Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in New York City to provide critical care for people sickened by COVID-19.

A full team of dozens of medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and other healthcare specialists will receive coronavirus patients from our partner, Mount Sinai Health System by Tuesday. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/covid-19-response/

That gigantic Moravian Star is back ontop of Baptist Hospital.

And illumined at night! A symbol of love, peace and hope. www.journalnow.com

Local: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and associated hospitals are setting up ‘assessment tents’ outside many of their emergency departments. These tents will not be used as COVID-19 testing sites, but rather as assessment sites to allow people to be evaluated without having to enter the ER. www.wakehealth.edu

UPDATE: The family of singer / songwriter John Prine posting that he is critically ill and on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19 symptoms. Prine has been hospitalized since Thursday and his condition worsened on Saturday.

FYI: Prine was scheduled to perform at this year’s MerleFest, prior to its cancellation.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/john-prine-in-critical-condition-with-covid–symptoms/

With the reality that millions of Americans would be urged to stay home for an indefinite period of time during the covid-19 crisis, many have been buying large volumes of beans, rice, soap, TP… And also puzzles?

The Puzzle Warehouse, a family-owned shop in St. Louis with a huge selection of puzzles, suddenly found itself overwhelmed with business last week.

Not so puzzling, families and individuals are looking for things to take up the time at home. On a normal day, the store sells 1,000 puzzles. In the past week or so, it’s selling as many as 10,000 a day. The bulk of the orders are online and shipped from the company’s warehouse.

The store’s average 1,000-piece puzzle generally sells for about $17.

The biggest is a 52,000-piece set that sells for $500; and the smallest is a tiny 234-piece puzzle that comes with tweezers and sells for $6. https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2020/03/24/americans-are-stocking-up-dry-goods-toilet-paper-puzzles/

If you’ve found yourself unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, consumer advocate Clark Howard recommends you pay these bills first…

#1 Food. Then, Housing, Transportation, Utilities and Credit cards / personal loans.

* Remember that you are not alone. Communication with whoever it is you owe money to is key.

https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/how-to-prioritize-bills/

Energize Ministries is showing ‘emotional’ support for local pastors during the COVID crisis! Sign-up your pastor for the “Homebound Fun – Prize Pack” designed to bring some relief for area pastors and their families. Details on our Facebook page / wbfj

Reminder: Associates in Christian Counseling is open…

Trained counselors are available in helping you cope with our ‘new normal’ due to the coronavirus outbreak. Please call (336) 896-0065 www.christiancounseling.org/index.htm

Check out articles on mental health and balance during uncertainty on the News Blog.

https://afsp.org/taking-care-of-your-mental-health-in-the-face-of-uncertainty/