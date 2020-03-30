Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, March 30, 2020

Monday News, March 30, 2020

Verne HillMar 30, 2020Comments Off on Monday News, March 30, 2020

Like

Today is national DOCTOR appreciation day.  Shout out to your fav medical doc on our Facebook page

 

A statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order goes into effect at 5pm TODAY (March 30).  A statewide ‘Stay-at-home’ order will be in effect for at least 30 days, until April 29…  The order is ‘mandatory’ in helping to reduce the community spread of COVID-19.

NOTE: City or county orders that are ‘most restrictive’ still apply after 5pm.    https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article241577016.html

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/200327_FAQ-SAH-Order_FINAL.pdf

*A “stay-at-home” order basically mandates that residents try to stay close to home, while practicing social distancing and no gatherings of more than 10 people.

 

The latest COVID-19 numbers (as of 11am, Monday)

There are over 1,300 cases statewide. +100 hospitalizations and 6 deaths in NC.

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc

 

Helpful info…

*TEXT – COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. Sign up to get regular alerts on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response.

*A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. Call 1-866-578-HOPE that’s 1-866-578-4673

CDC: #1 thing to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

              Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

 

Too much? North Carolina’s attorney general (Josh Stein) said his office has received ‘dozens’ of price gouging complaints so far during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency declaration on March 10 triggered the state’s price gouging law, which basically states “charging too much in times of crisis”.

Nearly half of the price gouging complaints have to do with ‘grocery items ’including hand sanitizer and cleaning products.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/03/17/price-gouging-complaints-made-amid-covid-pandemic-nc-ag-says/

North Carolina’s price gouging law applies to all levels of the supply chain from the manufacturer to the distributor to the retailer.  Info: 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

To file a complaint online: https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

 

Blood donors needed. If you are healthy and able, please ‘give the gift of life’.

Download the Blood Donor mobile app today…

Find local blood drives and donation centers quickly and easily

Convenient, easy appointment scheduling and rescheduling

Complete your RapidPass to reduce wait times at donation sites!

https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

                    *Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive
Daily hours:  8am – 7pm.  Weekend hours:  10:30am – 3pm

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

Prayer/ Praise: Samaritan’s Purse is setting up a 68-bed Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in New York City to provide critical care for people sickened by COVID-19.

A full team of dozens of medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and other healthcare specialists will receive coronavirus patients from our partner, Mount Sinai Health System by Tuesday.  https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/covid-19-response/

That gigantic Moravian Star is back ontop of Baptist Hospital.

And illumined at night!  A symbol of love, peace and hope. www.journalnow.com

 

 

Local: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and associated hospitals are setting up ‘assessment tents’ outside many of their emergency departments. These tents will not be used as COVID-19 testing sites, but rather as assessment sites to allow people to be evaluated without having to enter the ER. www.wakehealth.edu

 

UPDATE: The family of singer / songwriter John Prine posting that he is critically ill and on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19 symptoms.  Prine has been hospitalized since Thursday and his condition worsened on Saturday.

FYI: Prine was scheduled to perform at this year’s MerleFest, prior to its cancellation.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/john-prine-in-critical-condition-with-covid–symptoms/

 

With the reality that millions of Americans would be urged to stay home for an indefinite period of time during the covid-19 crisis, many have been buying large volumes of beans, rice, soap, TP…  And also puzzles?

The Puzzle Warehouse, a family-owned shop in St. Louis with a huge selection of puzzles, suddenly found itself overwhelmed with business last week.

Not so puzzling, families and individuals are looking for things to take up the time at home.  On a normal day, the store sells 1,000 puzzles. In the past week or so, it’s selling as many as 10,000 a day. The bulk of the orders are online and shipped from the company’s warehouse.

The store’s average 1,000-piece puzzle generally sells for about $17.

The biggest is a 52,000-piece set that sells for $500; and the smallest is a tiny 234-piece puzzle that comes with tweezers and sells for $6. https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2020/03/24/americans-are-stocking-up-dry-goods-toilet-paper-puzzles/

 

If you’ve found yourself unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, consumer advocate Clark Howard recommends you pay these bills first…

#1 Food.   Then, Housing, Transportation, Utilities and Credit cards / personal loans.

* Remember that you are not alone. Communication with whoever it is you owe money to is key.

https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/how-to-prioritize-bills/

 

 

 

Energize Ministries is showing ‘emotional’ support for local pastors during the COVID crisis!  Sign-up your pastor for the “Homebound Fun – Prize Pack” designed to bring some relief for area pastors and their families. Details on our Facebook page / wbfj

 

Reminder: Associates in Christian Counseling is open…

Trained counselors are available in helping you cope with our ‘new normal’ due to the coronavirus outbreak. Please call (336) 896-0065  www.christiancounseling.org/index.htm

Check out articles on mental health and balance during uncertainty on the News Blog.

https://afsp.org/taking-care-of-your-mental-health-in-the-face-of-uncertainty/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNC Price Gouging Law in Effect
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News, March 31, 2020

Verne HillMar 31, 2020

ALERT: Statewide “Stay-at-Home” starts Monday!

Verne HillMar 30, 2020

Finding balance during times of uncertainty with Dr Heath Greene

Verne HillMar 30, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed for the food pantry, Food collected is mainly for school-age children http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003 *Non-perishable food items are collected Mondays (10-2) at City Lights Ministry (WS)    
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Volunt... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Volunteers are needed to stay overnight, help with check-in and assist those that are homeless and preparing to stay overnight! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Items needed are… cleaning products, meals (including bag lunches) and beverages, plus non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry! 336.723.6366 https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes