Monday News, March 29, 2021

Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Passion Week Timeline: 'Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple'. Today's scripture references include: Matthew 21:12, Mark 11:22, Luke 19:45

Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week

Update: That cargo ship that WAS stuck in the Suez Canal is now free. Aided by the moon (effecting the tide levels ) and even the wind, the giant container ship (Evergreen) was dislodged from the shore, five days after blocking the vital trade route. Why this matters. Over 300 ships from around the world, carrying vital fuel and various other cargo, have been blocked from entering the canal for days. FYI: 50 cargo ships usually pass through the Suez Canal daily. https://www.cnn.com/africa/live-news/suez-canal-shipping-crisis-03-29-21/index.html

Update: Nashville is currently under a State of Emergency following deadly flooding.

More than 7 inches of rain fell over the weekend.

https://www.wvlt.tv/2021/03/29/nashville-mayor-declares-state-of-emergency-following-deadly-flooding/

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers

“Delivering ‘Hot Meals and Warm Smiles’ to area seniors”

Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3.

Senior Services is now accepting volunteer applications for its Meals-on-Wheels program. Volunteers will be asked to deliver lunch-time meal routes starting sometime between 9:45am and noon, Monday through Friday. Route deliveries usually take between 60 and 90 minutes to complete and can be done on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Want to volunteer? Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org

*Senior Services has been operating in Winston-Salem for more than 58 years.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the thefts of over 100 catalytic converters throughout the city since early January. Catalytic converters are targets for thieves because they contain precious metals.

Tips: Keep your vehicles parked in a lighted area or where there is a high volume of traffic moving around. The higher the vehicle is off the ground, the easier it is for the suspect to crawl under the vehicle to steal the catalytic converter.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/winston-salem-police-are-investigating-the-thefts-of-111-catalytic-converters-throughout-the-city/article

Headline of the Morning

“Thousands Attend Priestly Blessing at Western Wall, First Time Since Pandemic”

Israel’s chief rabbis attended the event as well as the Minister of Religious Affairs, and the Mayor of Jerusalem.

In order to prevent overcrowding at the Western Wall and give another opportunity for more people to be blessed, rabbis will hold another event on Tuesday that will be broadcast live on the Kotel (Western Wall) website and on YouTube.

In the Book of Numbers, God commands Moses and Aaron to bless the Children of Israel. Find out more about the power of 'Blessing' from Pastor Alan Wright https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/march/thousands-attend-priestly-blessing-at-western-wall-for-first-time-since-pandemic

The Senior Games and Silver-Arts programs

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts, hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Parks and Rec Department, will have in person activities with safety protocols in place.

These games are open to residents of Forsyth and Stokes counties, but is open to anyone who has had a North Carolina address for at least three months

Whether you are looking for a way to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, or make new friendships with people your age, these programs offer a variety of opportunities to stay engaged with other older adults in our community.

To register, view rules, schedules and other information visit www.weplay.ws

Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and recreation centers.

Winston-Salem firefighters said that charcoal (that was not disposed of properly) ignited a fire on Sunday afternoon that burned a garage and an overhead room in the garage on the south side of the city.

No one was injured, but four of the occupants at the home on the 3000 block of Canterbury Park Drive were displaced and received help from the American Red Cross, according to Kevin Jones, a fire engineer at the scene.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/watch-now-garage-fire-displaces-four-in-winston-salem/article

NASCAR Cup series resumes today (Monday) after being postponed on Sunday.

The Food City Dirt Race (yes, racing on the dirt in Bristol) will begin at 4pm.

The Truck Series race (on dirt) is set for noon. The Speedway Motorsports weather guarantee is in effect for ticketholders who cannot attend either race. https://myfox8.com/sports/nascar-cup-series-race-postponed-until-tomorrow/

This only a test. Special Forces training exercises will be staged across 24 counties, including Guilford, Davidson, Rowan and Randolph counties through April 9.

If you spot suspicious-looking military vehicles over the next few weeks. It’s only a test.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/robin-sage-unconventional-warfare-exercise-being-held-in-randolph-several-other-nc-counties/83-2fd2e61a-b891-4f8a-ab54-3c8a301dfd14