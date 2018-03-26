Monday News, March 26, 2018

Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline

Monday, March 26: Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple.

From the Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem to the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday. Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week on our WBFJ social media sites!

https://www.thoughtco.com/holy-week-timeline-700618

http://www.jesus.org/death-and-resurrection/holy-week-and-passion/a-time-line-of-the-passion-week.html

Faith-based films are performing well at the box office…

“I Can Only Imagine” – in its 2nd weekend – capturing the third spot once again.

The movie cost $7 million to make, now has grossed over $38 million over two weekends.

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” landed in the eighth spot in its opening weekend, earning $5 million for Sony’s Affirm Films. -CBN News

A new #1 at the Box Office. A Sci Fi thriller ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ bumping Black Panther from the top spot over the weekend. ‘Black Panther’ has become the highest grossing superhero film of all-time, topping ‘The Avengers’, becoming one of the top five domestic releases of all-time. http://www.boxofficemojo.com/

GOD’S NOT DEAD (3): A LIGHT IN DARKNESS is a powerful reminder that in all circumstances, we are called to be a light for Jesus to a world in desperate need of hope. Rating: PG (including some violence and suggestive material)

In theaters nationwide on Good Friday… https://godsnotdead.pureflix.com/

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Basketball Final Four is Set

Kansas vs Villanova …Loyola – Chicago (sister Jean’s team) vs Michigan

The IRS is once again warning of SCAMS. We should be aware of phishing emails claiming to contain unpaid tax refunds and asking for personal data or banking info. FYI: The IRS says it will only contact taxpayers via mail. To avoid falling victim to a tax scam, never give your personal or financial information over the phone. If you’ve received an unsolicited email claiming to be from the IRS, report it. http://www.wtae.com/

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB…

Campbell Soup Company is looking to purchase North Carolina-based Snyder’s-Lance Inc. for $4.9 billion dollars. Snyder’s-Lance brands include Snyder’s of Hanover, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod potato chips and Pop Secret popcorn. CNN

Gas prices on the rise. Regular unleaded has jumped 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks nationwide. Experts suggest that fuel prices will continue to rise over the next several weeks. -CNN

Over the weekend, Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Now, the social media site faces new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices. Facebook said Sunday the information is uploaded to secure servers and comes only from Android users who opt-in to allow it. And that the data is not sold or shared with users’ friends or outside apps.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/25/facebook-questioned-collecting-phone-numbers-and-t/

Wake Forest University men’s tennis team (ranked #1) suffered its first defeat of the season Sunday afternoon in Tallahassee falling to #20 Florida State… 4-3.

WFU will face #5 UNC on Wednesday. www.journalnow.com

A winter mix postponed Sunday’s scheduled NASCAR events at Martinsville Speedway. The truck race started at 11am. The Cup race is scheduled to follow at 2pm this afternoon. -Fox Sports