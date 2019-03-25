Monday News, March 25, 2019

Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen (HIGH), Grass Pollen (LOW) today – March 25.

Good News: “If you’ve got $10 in your pocket and no debt then you’ve got more wealth that 15% of current American households.”

Bad News: Unfortunately, 69% of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings, according to GOBankingRates. https://www.businessinsider.com/signs-youre-wealthier-than-you-think-2017-3

RECALL: Avocadoes from 6 states including North Carolina are being recalled.

Henry Avocado Corp based in California recalling its avocados after they tested positive for listeria at its packing facility.

https://www.businessinsider.com/avocado-recall-in-6-states-after-batch-tests-positive-for-listeria-2019-3

Update: Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether the President obstructed justice, Attorney General William Barr declared Sunday. *The news brought a hearty claim of vindication from the President but set the stage for new rounds of political and legal fighting from Democrats in Congress. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/march/congress-receiving-mueller-report-summary-sunday

Governor’s School (West) is moving from Salem Academy and College in Winston-Salem to High Point University. Salem College has been the Governor’s School host in the ‘West’ since 1963. Officials declined to comment on whether Governor’s School West would return to Salem College next summer (2020).

BTW: Roughly the same number of students attend Governor’s School –East at Meredith College in Raleigh for this summer. The curriculum is largely the same at Meredith College and High Point University.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/salem-college-s-governor-s-school-moving-to-hpu/article_dd31e227-aaaa-564f-adb1-a26ffd267d1c.html

State lawmakers could overhaul the way North Carolina’s public school students are tested, resulting in fewer exams being given by the state and local school districts. A newly filed bill sponsored by some key Republican lawmakers would eliminate and/or replace some state-mandated exams and require school districts to reduce the number of tests they give. House Bill 377 is giving hope to some parents and teachers that it will address at least some of their concerns that the state is over-testing students with high-stakes standardized exams.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/are-n-c-students-tested-too-much-in-school-some/article_291dff43-ded8-5267-ae1b-46fba882db8a.html

NCDOT: The south Broad Street could re-open by the end of the month? That major north-south connecting road to downtown Winston-Salem is scheduled to reopen by March 30 when contractors finish work on the South Broad Street Bridge that crosses over the Business 40 reconstruction work zone.

Traffic Alert in Greensboro:

The I-73SB bridge at I 85 is CLOSED with DETOUR until April 19.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/repairs-on-i–bridge-in-greensboro-trigger–week/article_160fd81d-8004-565a-b1e1-7f118e6dcc4e.html

March Madness: Sweet 16 / Men’s Basketball

Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech

A new report from Scholastic on kids and reading shows that ‘reading for fun declines between ages 8 and 9’. A couple of factors: Grade three is the first year of high-stakes testing in roughly 46 states. There are also increasing demands on kids’ time as they get older, whether it’s sports and other extracurricular activities or the lure of technology, including addictive video games.

Scholastic points out some ways to help nurture young readers…

*Focus less on the reading levels of books.

Parents tend to fixate on a child’s reading level and insist on choosing books based on that. But what they are reading isn’t as important as the fact that they are reading. Parents should encourage free-range reading, and let children choose whatever interests them.

Don’t censure their choices.

Parents may be tempted to disparage their children’s choices in books, particularly when kids gravitate to graphic novels or series. But that is a mistake. Graphic novels (even comic books) can be appealing to kids at this age, in particular, because they are a sort of hybrid between picture books and more advanced reading, and can help kids make the transition. https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/a-new-report-shows-reading-for-fun-declines-between-ages/article_27834b8d-5dae-5fd2-8302-897d2f394cf3.html

Forsyth Creek Week continues through March 31.

Creek Week offers recreational activities, hands-on learning experiences, dynamic guest speakers, children’s activities and many other ways to appreciate enjoy and protect our local creeks and streams.

*Check out the News Blog for the Forsyth Creek Week Calendar of Events and the special Home Schoolers field trip section. http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/calendar

http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/home-schoolers

Medicine Drops events in Forsyth County (March 25-29)

*Operation Medicine Drop, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., James Street Fire Station, Clemmons

*Operation Medicine Drop events happen all this week in Winston-Salem and Kernersville. Don’t flush unwanted medicines down the toilet — sewage systems cannot remove medicines from water. You’ll also make your house safer by preventing accidental poisonings and drug abuse. http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/operation-medicine-drop