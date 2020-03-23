Search
Monday News, March 23, 2020

Mar 23, 2020

Please continue to PRAY for all of our leaders during this trying time of crisis.  

Get the latest info: You can text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19.  For COVID-19 questions call 2-1-1

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/what-covid-19

https://ncnurses.org/resources/coronavirus-covid-19-resources-for-nc-nurses/

 

(MON) The number of confirmed COVID 19 cases in North Carolina = 297

              up from 137 cases on FRIDAY.  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 

CDC: Highly recommended, NO gatherings of 10 or more people thru the end of March.

*Avoid any UNNECESSARY travel. Work from home. Only buy what you really NEED…

 

CDC: Simple things to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

#1 thing: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.

*Stay home when you are sick. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html

 

NEW: NC Governor Cooper will give a COVID 19 update at 1pm this afternoon

On Friday, Governor Cooper increased access to childcare so healthcare workers & essential personnel have flexibility while responding to COVID-19. Friday’s order also loosened trucking restrictions so critical resources can quickly get to all 100 counties.

 

Hanging Rock State Park is now closed til further notice…

Hanging Rock is among four state parks that closed late Sunday because “crowding at parks does not adhere to current COVID 19 ‘social distancing guidelines’”.

*Crowders Mountain Lake Waccamaw and Raven Rock State Park also closed at sunset on Sunday.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hanging-rock-among-nc-state-parks-closed-because-crowding-coronavirus/

 

New: State tax deadline in North Carolina is now July 15, the same as the Federal Tax filing deadline that was pushed out from April 15 last week.  All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without penalty.   https://governor.nc.gov/news/tax-deadline-extended-july-15

 

 

Volunteers Needed: Love Out Loud (Winston-Salem) is working with nonprofit, church, business and city partners to ‘safely’ help those in need in our local communities.

Example: Love Out Loud is working with Ministers Conference of Winston Salem, Second Harvest Food Bank and many additional partners to begin distributing dinner meals at (9) community churches and organizations five days a week beginning this afternoon (March 23).

How can I help?  https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/covid/

Health Protocol for Volunteers  https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/covid/volunteer/

COVID-19 Local Dinner Food Distribution beginning Monday, March 23, 2020

https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/?need_id=508767&need_init_id=3011

 

NOTE: If you think you have been exposed to COVID‑19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider.

 

 

 

HIRING? Several retailers ARE hiring right now…

*Walmart is hiring over 5,000 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers in North Carolina in response to the strong demand in stores as a result of the coronavirus

You can apply by visiting Walmartcareers.com or text ‘jobs’ to 240240 to get started. You can apply today and start today.

*On Friday, Publix announced it will hire thousands of associates by the end of March to fill positions in its stores – including NC.  -USA TODAY

 

An employee with Thomas Built Buses in High Point has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Fox 8, the bus maker will suspend production for two weeks starting today.

Individuals who likely came in contact with the sick employee have been asked to stay home.  https://www.journalnow.com/business/thomas-built-buses-to-suspend-production-in-high-point/article

 

Hanesbrands Inc. will begin producing cotton surgical masks at some of its factories in Latin American as part of a federal contract to combat a national shortage of ‘simple’ face masks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At peak output, the company expects to produce about 1.5 million masks a week.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-based-hanesbrands-to-produce-masks-during-covid-/

 

Novant Health and Baptist Medical: “To keep our patients and staff safe and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, NO visitors will be allowed – except in certain situations.

Unless you need medical attention.

 

Healthy blood donors needed. If you are healthy and able, please ‘give the gift of life’.

Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive
Daily hours:  8am – 7pm

Weekend hours:  10:30am – 3pm   https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. Call 1-866-578-HOPE that’s 1-866-578-4673

 

 

Emergency child-care sites opening in the Triad

NOTE: Eligible are children of emergency first responders, medical personnel and other essential front-line staff, such as grocery and pharmacy employees, “who need to work in order to keep our community healthy and operational.”  

*Imprints Cares centers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays.

All children will be screened curbside each day by CDC standards.  COST: $195 per week, or $40 per day, and includes snacks, breakfast, lunch and dinner. https://imprintscares.org/expanded-learning/

*The YMCA of Northwest N.C. is repurposing five of its closed branches, including the White Family facility in Winston-Salem, into emergency child-care sites. The YMCA emergency child care begins this Thursday (March 26) at the White branch (775 West End Blvd).  The child care will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the White YMCA with a $20 per day cost.  Also, Emergency child-care sites will open on March 30 at YMCA locations in Davie, Stokes, Statesville and Wilkes. Registration begins Tuesday for all participating branches. at www.ymcanwnc.org/keepingyouhealthy.

 

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

