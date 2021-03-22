Monday News, March 22, 2021

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘HIGH’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Discover and explore our local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County. ‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening now through Sunday (March 28). Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations and more.

Enjoy lots of virtual workshops along with limited in-person events.

List of Events: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

Job Alert: In need of teacher assistants for Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools. Assistants needed for regular classrooms and exceptional children’s classrooms. Pushing to get quality candidates hired within 60 days after successfully completing a brief probationary period. Email: lori@carolinaplacementinc.com

Hiring event. Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews this Tuesday

(7 to 11am and 1pm to 3:30pm). The company is looking to fill 42 entry-level, full-time positions at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant. Interview site: 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville. Details at www.unifi.com/careers or at https://tinyurl.com/yhmfopwd.

Confirmation: The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes in North Carolina associated with last Thursday’s severe storms. Two of those tornadoes ripped

through Guilford County. Several buildings were damaged.

Good News: No injuries were reported…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/tornadoes-confirmed-in-high-point-and-whitsett/

Update: Duke University has lifted a stay-in-place order for students following a spike in COVID-19 cases last weekend. All in-person courses will resume. Indoor dining on campus is not allowed. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/duke-university-lifts-stay-in-place-order-for-undergraduates/

Miami Beach officials have extended their ‘emergency overnight curfew’ for the next three weeks. Groups of ‘Spring Breakers’ have gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing, according to authorities.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/miami-sets-earlier-curfew-after-spring-break-crowds-fights/

The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the US southern border with Mexico. A growing number of migrants, stories of unaccompanied minors and families trying to cross the border and seek asylum in the US – are overwhelming border facilities. https://greensboro.com/news/national/border-crossings-threaten-bidens-agenda-partying-crackdown-in-miami-big-upset-day-in-ncaa-tourney/article

Dealing with Aggressive Drivers.

Unfortunately, other drivers can become aggressive or enraged. If you are confronted by a driver displaying aggressive driving behaviors toward you, follow these guidelines:

*Do not respond to the other driver. Avoid any escalation of conflict.

*Avoid eye contact with the aggressive driver or occupants.

*Be tolerant and forgiving. The aggressive driver may be having a really bad day

and be looking for a way to vent anger.

*Be sure to allow enough room around your vehicle so that you can pull out or

around if someone approaches your vehicle.

*Do not get out of your vehicle – it offers protection.

*If necessary, contact 911 for assistance. If necessary, drive to a busy public

place where there are witnesses, such as a hospital or fire station. Once

there, use your horn to attract others’ attention if needed.

https://seniordriving.aaa.com/improve-your-driving-skills/everyday-driving-challenges/dealing-aggressive-drivers/

Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord.”

Romans 12: 17-19

March Madness? The river otter water tank mural on Sides Road (visible going south on Peters Creek parkway) has made it to the Elite 8 in a national competition.

City of Winston-Salem entered the Sides Road Water Tank, one of 85 nominees, into the national online competition.

*To vote for the water tank into the next round visit www.elgl.org

(and click on the Cincinnati/Winston-Salem matchup)

Then click the Vote! Vote! Vote! Link.

Voting is free and is open to the public

BTW: The mural (of the colorful American Red Otter) titled “A Morning on the Yadkin River” was created by the artist Daas in 2018.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-otter-water-tank-knope-competition-advances/35799727